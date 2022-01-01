Crispy chicken in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Olivia
205 South Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles
|Crispy Chicken
|$16.00
Fried oyster mushrooms. Herb Dressing.
*Contains Soy* in Herb Dressing
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
Our #1 Selling Thing in a Bun ! Crunchy chicken patty topped with our very own cheese & mayo.
|Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
The Crispy Chicken is tossed in Buffalo Sauce then topped with our Ranch.
|Crispy Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
|$15.50
Crispy Chicken topped with ham, cheese & a special 'honey'-mustard style mayo.
BAR AMÁ
118 W 4th St, Los Angeles
|CRISPY MEXICAN SRIRACHA CHICKEN (half)
|$24.00
Half chicken marinated in our homemade Mexican sriracha. Juicy on the inside, crispy on the outside. Comes with homemade flour tortillas and Tex-Mex ranch x raita (crema/yogurt) dip.
PLEASE ALLOW // 30 minutes to prepare.
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Spicy Slaw, Butter pickles, Pimento Cheese, on a Brioche Bun
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
4427 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Spicy Slaw, Butter pickles, Pimento Cheese, on a Brioche Bun
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|L.C Crispy Roasted Half Chicken
|$24.00
served with an arugula and romaine salad, topped with chopped red onion, cucumber and feta cheese
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Blazin' Birdz
6246 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles
|BB's Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Our Crispy Chicken Lightly Seasoned on top of Fresh Romaine Lettuce, With Roasted Tomatoes and Shaved Parmesan Cheese. Served with Our Home Made Caesar Dressing. Pick Your Level of Spicy if You Like, or follow our suggestion of Mild Spice.
|BB Crispy BBQ Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
|BB's Crispy BBQ Chicken Salad
|$12.99
At Home Kitchen
575 E. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles
|Crispy Chicken (Karaage)
chicken thigh, spicy mayo, lemon
|Crispy Chicken Bento
|$10.95
chicken thigh, spicy mayo, seaweed salad, white rice or chicken rice (+$1), add potato salad (+$1)
SOUPS
BKK101 Thai Cuisine
11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles
|Crispy Chicken Cashew Nut
|$16.00
Roasted red chili, while onion, green onion, bell pepper, carrot, Thai chili.
|Crispy Chicken Cashew Nut
|$16.00
Roasted red chili, while onion, green onion, bell pepper, carrot, Thai chili.
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bloom Cafe
5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.95
Panko crusted chicken breast, tomato, lettuce, pickles, chipotle mayo, melted jack, Burger bun
SUSHI
Wokcano
8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Orange Crispy Chicken
|$22.00
Crispy chicken, garlic, orange sauce
|Orange Crispy Chicken Dinner
|$27.00
|Orange Crispy Chicken (LS)
|$16.50
Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$9.99
Lightly breaded boneless chicken tenders and seasoned fries served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce on the side.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umami Burger
4655 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce
|Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
PIZZA
Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles
|Crispy Chicken Panini
|$15.99
Arugula, Grana-Padano, provolone, Caesar aioli
GO by Citizens
9801 Airport Blvd, Los Angeles
|The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce.
PIZZA • STEAKS
Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Crispy Chicken Panini
|$15.99
Arugula, Grana-Padano, provolone, Caesar aioli
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umami Burger
852 S. Broadway, Los Angeles
|The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce.
Umami Burger
10975 Weyburn Ave., Los Angeles
|The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce
|Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
SANDWICHES
Met Her At A Bar
759 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory
8930 W. Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Crispy Chicken Tenders Party Pan + Western
|$50.00
25 pieces of our crispy chicken tenders + 1 pint western dipping sauce
L.A. Brisket
736 N Broadway, #104, Los Angeles
|Crispy Chicken Skin
|$5.25
We’ll say less.