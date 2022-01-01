Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

 

Olivia

205 South Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken$16.00
Fried oyster mushrooms. Herb Dressing.
*Contains Soy* in Herb Dressing
More about Olivia
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Doomie's Home Cookin'

1253 Vine St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Our #1 Selling Thing in a Bun ! Crunchy chicken patty topped with our very own cheese & mayo.
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.50
The Crispy Chicken is tossed in Buffalo Sauce then topped with our Ranch.
Crispy Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich$15.50
Crispy Chicken topped with ham, cheese & a special 'honey'-mustard style mayo.
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
CRISPY MEXICAN SRIRACHA CHICKEN (half) image

 

BAR AMÁ

118 W 4th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)
Takeout
CRISPY MEXICAN SRIRACHA CHICKEN (half)$24.00
Half chicken marinated in our homemade Mexican sriracha. Juicy on the inside, crispy on the outside. Comes with homemade flour tortillas and Tex-Mex ranch x raita (crema/yogurt) dip.
PLEASE ALLOW // 30 minutes to prepare.
More about BAR AMÁ
Item pic

 

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Spicy Slaw, Butter pickles, Pimento Cheese, on a Brioche Bun
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
Item pic

 

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

4427 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Spicy Slaw, Butter pickles, Pimento Cheese, on a Brioche Bun
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
L.C Crispy Roasted Half Chicken$24.00
served with an arugula and romaine salad, topped with chopped red onion, cucumber and feta cheese
More about Factor's Famous Deli
c97bd82e-4b0f-41df-9448-00cbd2c57956 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Blazin' Birdz

6246 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (429 reviews)
Takeout
BB's Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
Our Crispy Chicken Lightly Seasoned on top of Fresh Romaine Lettuce, With Roasted Tomatoes and Shaved Parmesan Cheese. Served with Our Home Made Caesar Dressing. Pick Your Level of Spicy if You Like, or follow our suggestion of Mild Spice.
BB Crispy BBQ Chicken Wrap$9.99
BB's Crispy BBQ Chicken Salad$12.99
More about Blazin' Birdz
Item pic

 

At Home Kitchen

575 E. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken (Karaage)
chicken thigh, spicy mayo, lemon
Crispy Chicken Bento$10.95
chicken thigh, spicy mayo, seaweed salad, white rice or chicken rice (+$1), add potato salad (+$1)
More about At Home Kitchen
BKK101 Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS

BKK101 Thai Cuisine

11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Cashew Nut$16.00
Roasted red chili, while onion, green onion, bell pepper, carrot, Thai chili.
Crispy Chicken Cashew Nut$16.00
Roasted red chili, while onion, green onion, bell pepper, carrot, Thai chili.
More about BKK101 Thai Cuisine
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bloom Cafe

5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.95
Panko crusted chicken breast, tomato, lettuce, pickles, chipotle mayo, melted jack, Burger bun
More about Bloom Cafe
Bacari image

 

Bacari

8030 3/4 W 3rd St, LA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Crispy Chicken Fingers$8.00
More about Bacari
Orange Crispy Chicken image

SUSHI

Wokcano

8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Orange Crispy Chicken$22.00
Crispy chicken, garlic, orange sauce
Orange Crispy Chicken Dinner$27.00
Orange Crispy Chicken (LS)$16.50
More about Wokcano
Consumer pic

 

Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery

11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tenders$9.99
Lightly breaded boneless chicken tenders and seasoned fries served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce on the side.
More about Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

4655 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (1892 reviews)
Takeout
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce
Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
More about Umami Burger
Item pic

PIZZA

Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles

Avg 3.5 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Panini$15.99
Arugula, Grana-Padano, provolone, Caesar aioli
More about Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

GO by Citizens

9801 Airport Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce.
More about GO by Citizens
Item pic

PIZZA • STEAKS

Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Panini$15.99
Arugula, Grana-Padano, provolone, Caesar aioli
More about Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

852 S. Broadway, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (3339 reviews)
Takeout
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce.
More about Umami Burger
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Umami Burger

10975 Weyburn Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce
Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
More about Umami Burger
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Met Her At A Bar

759 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (2483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Met Her At A Bar
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory

8930 W. Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (5800 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Tenders Party Pan + Western$50.00
25 pieces of our crispy chicken tenders + 1 pint western dipping sauce
More about Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory
Item pic

 

L.A. Brisket

736 N Broadway, #104, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Skin$5.25
We’ll say less.
More about L.A. Brisket
Crispy Chicken Biscuits image

 

Yardbird

8500 Beverly Blvd. #112, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Biscuits$18.00
pepper jelly -two served-
More about Yardbird

