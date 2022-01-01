Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$23.95
Spaghetti, marinara, parmesan, mozzarella.
More about Hill and Bay
Numero 28 - West Village image

 

Numero 28 - West Village

28 Carmine Street Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmigiana$22.00
Classic Chicken Cutlet with Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce
More about Numero 28 - West Village
Item pic

 

Sauce Restaurant

78 Rivington Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Heritage Chicken Parmigiana$25.00
with spaghetti or zucchini noodles
More about Sauce Restaurant
Roey's image

PIZZA

Roey's

1 Perry Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (1874 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana$24.00
confit tomatoes, mozzarella, arugula & radish salad
More about Roey's
Consumer pic

 

Arthur & Sons NYC Italian

38 8th avenue, New york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmigiana$29.95
More about Arthur & Sons NYC Italian
Pete’s Tavern image

 

Pete’s Tavern

129 East 18th Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmigiana$25.00
More about Pete’s Tavern
Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Arco Cafe

886 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken parmigiana$27.90
Fried chicken cutlet topped with tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese served with a side of spaghetti with tomato sauce
More about Arco Cafe
Item pic

 

Max SoHa

1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana$20.95
breaded chicken breast topped w/ tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, basil & a side of spaghetti & tomato sauce
More about Max SoHa
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$26.50
Crisp breaded cutlet, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan, linguini.
More about The Viand
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sesamo

764 10th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.1 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$24.00
Buttermilk, panko, spaghetti
More about Sesamo
Chicken Parmigiana Platter image

PIZZA • PASTA

Lexington Pizza Parlour

1590 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana Platter$18.00
Served over linguine pomodoro.
Chicken Parmigiana Hero$13.00
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour
Numero 28 - UES image

 

Numero 28 - UES

1431 1st Avenue Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana$27.00
Delicious, classic chicken parm with a side of fettuccine pomodoro.
More about Numero 28 - UES
Maison Pickle image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maison Pickle

2315 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (2837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Only Parmigiana$24.00
House Made Marinara, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
Chicken and Eggplant Parmigiana$24.00
House Made Marinara, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
More about Maison Pickle
Il Corallo Trattoria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

Il Corallo Trattoria

176 Prince St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1286 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana$24.00
Pounded and breaded chicken cutlet lightly fried, topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella served with spaghetti marinara.
More about Il Corallo Trattoria
Gracie Mews Diner image

 

Gracie Mews Diner

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmesan Hero$16.80
Breaded chicken cutlet, melted mozzarella cheese, topped with marinara sauce on Italian hero bread.
More about Gracie Mews Diner
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$11.55
Classic or Stirato Bread
Chicken Parmigiana on a Roll$11.55
Chicken Parmigiana$20.90
Uncanny Sauce-- over fresh Cut Spaghetti
More about Certe
Item pic

 

Nizza

630 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$25.00
pan fried organic chicken breast, san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella.
Served with pasta marinara
More about Nizza

