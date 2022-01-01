Chicken parmesan in New York
New York restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hill and Bay
581 2nd Ave, New York
|Chicken Parmesan
|$23.95
Spaghetti, marinara, parmesan, mozzarella.
Numero 28 - West Village
28 Carmine Street Numero 28, New York
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$22.00
Classic Chicken Cutlet with Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce
Sauce Restaurant
78 Rivington Street, New York
|Heritage Chicken Parmigiana
|$25.00
with spaghetti or zucchini noodles
PIZZA
Roey's
1 Perry Street, New York
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$24.00
confit tomatoes, mozzarella, arugula & radish salad
Arthur & Sons NYC Italian
38 8th avenue, New york
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$29.95
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Arco Cafe
886 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Chicken parmigiana
|$27.90
Fried chicken cutlet topped with tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese served with a side of spaghetti with tomato sauce
Max SoHa
1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$20.95
breaded chicken breast topped w/ tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, basil & a side of spaghetti & tomato sauce
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
|$26.50
Crisp breaded cutlet, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan, linguini.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sesamo
764 10th Avenue, New York
|Chicken Parmesan
|$24.00
Buttermilk, panko, spaghetti
PIZZA • PASTA
Lexington Pizza Parlour
1590 Lexington Ave, New York
|Chicken Parmigiana Platter
|$18.00
Served over linguine pomodoro.
|Chicken Parmigiana Hero
|$13.00
Numero 28 - UES
1431 1st Avenue Numero 28, New York
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$27.00
Delicious, classic chicken parm with a side of fettuccine pomodoro.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Maison Pickle
2315 Broadway, New York
|Chicken Only Parmigiana
|$24.00
House Made Marinara, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
|Chicken and Eggplant Parmigiana
|$24.00
House Made Marinara, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD
Il Corallo Trattoria
176 Prince St, New York
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$24.00
Pounded and breaded chicken cutlet lightly fried, topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella served with spaghetti marinara.
Gracie Mews Diner
1550 1st Avenue, New York
|Chicken Parmesan Hero
|$16.80
Breaded chicken cutlet, melted mozzarella cheese, topped with marinara sauce on Italian hero bread.
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
|$11.55
Classic or Stirato Bread
|Chicken Parmigiana on a Roll
|$11.55
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$20.90
Uncanny Sauce-- over fresh Cut Spaghetti
Nizza
630 9th Avenue, New York
|CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
|$25.00
pan fried organic chicken breast, san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella.
Served with pasta marinara