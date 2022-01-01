Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve cobb salad

Banner pic

 

Scramble - Camelback

2375 E. Camelback Rd #115, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$12.29
Applewood bacon, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, tomato & hard boiled egg, romaine, blue cheese dressing
More about Scramble - Camelback
Banner pic

 

Scramble - 7th St.

9832 N. 7th St #1, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$12.29
Applewood bacon, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, tomato & hard boiled egg, romaine, blue cheese dressing
More about Scramble - 7th St.
Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

4730 E Indian School Rd #123, Phoenix

Avg 3.7 (2054 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Cobb Salad$13.00
romaine, turkey, hardboiled egg, bacon, avocado, onion, grape tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
More about Over Easy
Sam's Diner To Go image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ

2601 S 24th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$10.95
Romaine, Marinated Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Egg, Grape Tomato, and Parmesan Croutons, with Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Creamy Balsamic Dressing.
More about Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (811 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Cobb Salad$13.00
romaine, turkey, hardboiled egg, bacon, avocado, onion, grape tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
More about Over Easy
Edgemont image

 

Edgemont

2800 North Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$12.95
mesquite smoked turkey, hardwood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, avocado, havarti and roquefort.
More about Edgemont
Item pic

 

Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd

3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chelsea's Cobb Salad$14.99
Diced oven-roasted turkey, bacon, chopped eggs, diced tomato, avocado, and Bleu Cheese crumbles arranged on fresh crisp greens. Served with your choice of dressing
More about Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast Club

2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (798 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$13.00
More about Breakfast Club
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sunshine Breakfast Bar

20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$14.49
House blend lettuce, spinach, cage-free grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, cucumber, bacon, hard boiled egg,
red onions and tossed in blue cheese dressing
(all salads are tossed with dressing)
Cobb Salad$13.95
House blend lettuce, spinach, cage-free grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, cucumber, bacon, hard boiled egg,
red onions and tossed in blue cheese dressing
(all salads are tossed with dressing)
More about Sunshine Breakfast Bar
Outlier Cafe image

 

Outlier Cafe

668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$6.00
Herb Chicken, Romaine, Tomato, Egg, Turkey Bacon, Avocado, Crouton, Basalmic Dressing
More about Outlier Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lookout Tavern

830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (2836 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Cobb Salad$14.50
mixed greens • carrots • tomato • avocado • crispy chicken • hard-cooked egg • cheddar • bacon • ranch
More about Lookout Tavern
Cobb Salad image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$15.95
Roasted chicken, chopped pepper bacon,
Gorgonzola cheese crumbles, cherry
tomatoes, sliced Kalamata olives, roasted corn and diced avocado served on Spring mix, arugula and radicchio mix. Served with Blue Cheese Vinaigrette.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Item pic

 

Breakfast Club

2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$13.00
More about Breakfast Club
The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix image

 

The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix

14205 S. 50th St., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
HUB Cobb Salad$12.09
Iceberg lettuce & spring mix topped with ham, grilled & chilled chicken, egg, avocado, cucumber, tomato, bacon & bell pepper
More about The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix
The Tennessee Grill image

 

The Tennessee Grill

4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, egg, and blue cheese crumbles
More about The Tennessee Grill
Over Easy image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

2398 E Camelback Rd #101, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (1165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Cobb Salad$13.00
romaine, turkey, hardboiled egg, bacon, avocado, onion, grape tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
More about Over Easy

