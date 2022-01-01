Cobb salad in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Scramble - Camelback
Scramble - Camelback
2375 E. Camelback Rd #115, Phoenix
|Cobb Salad
|$12.29
Applewood bacon, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, tomato & hard boiled egg, romaine, blue cheese dressing
More about Scramble - 7th St.
Scramble - 7th St.
9832 N. 7th St #1, Phoenix
|Cobb Salad
|$12.29
Applewood bacon, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, tomato & hard boiled egg, romaine, blue cheese dressing
More about Over Easy
FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
4730 E Indian School Rd #123, Phoenix
|Turkey Cobb Salad
|$13.00
romaine, turkey, hardboiled egg, bacon, avocado, onion, grape tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
More about Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
2601 S 24th St, Phoenix
|Cobb Salad
|$10.95
Romaine, Marinated Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Egg, Grape Tomato, and Parmesan Croutons, with Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Creamy Balsamic Dressing.
More about Over Easy
FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix
|Turkey Cobb Salad
|$13.00
romaine, turkey, hardboiled egg, bacon, avocado, onion, grape tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
More about Edgemont
Edgemont
2800 North Central Ave, Phoenix
|Cobb Salad
|$12.95
mesquite smoked turkey, hardwood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, avocado, havarti and roquefort.
More about Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix
|Chelsea's Cobb Salad
|$14.99
Diced oven-roasted turkey, bacon, chopped eggs, diced tomato, avocado, and Bleu Cheese crumbles arranged on fresh crisp greens. Served with your choice of dressing
More about Breakfast Club
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Breakfast Club
2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
More about Sunshine Breakfast Bar
FRENCH FRIES
Sunshine Breakfast Bar
20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix
|Cobb Salad
|$14.49
House blend lettuce, spinach, cage-free grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, cucumber, bacon, hard boiled egg,
red onions and tossed in blue cheese dressing
(all salads are tossed with dressing)
|Cobb Salad
|$13.95
House blend lettuce, spinach, cage-free grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, cucumber, bacon, hard boiled egg,
red onions and tossed in blue cheese dressing
(all salads are tossed with dressing)
More about Outlier Cafe
Outlier Cafe
668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix
|Cobb Salad
|$6.00
Herb Chicken, Romaine, Tomato, Egg, Turkey Bacon, Avocado, Crouton, Basalmic Dressing
More about Lookout Tavern
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Lookout Tavern
830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix
|Crispy Cobb Salad
|$14.50
mixed greens • carrots • tomato • avocado • crispy chicken • hard-cooked egg • cheddar • bacon • ranch
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix
|Cobb Salad
|$15.95
Roasted chicken, chopped pepper bacon,
Gorgonzola cheese crumbles, cherry
tomatoes, sliced Kalamata olives, roasted corn and diced avocado served on Spring mix, arugula and radicchio mix. Served with Blue Cheese Vinaigrette.
More about The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix
The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix
14205 S. 50th St., Phoenix
|HUB Cobb Salad
|$12.09
Iceberg lettuce & spring mix topped with ham, grilled & chilled chicken, egg, avocado, cucumber, tomato, bacon & bell pepper
More about The Tennessee Grill
The Tennessee Grill
4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, egg, and blue cheese crumbles