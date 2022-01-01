Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve carne asada

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Grater Grilled Cheese

5618 Mission Center Rd #1002, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (3478 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Fries$9.99
Fries with House Cheese Blend, Carne Asada Beef, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Cilantro & Onions.
More about Grater Grilled Cheese
Flamingo Deck image

 

Flamingo Deck

4110 Mission Blvd, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Nachos$15.95
More about Flamingo Deck
Carne Asada taco image

 

Death by Tequila

5965 Village way, Suite E107, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada taco$5.50
red onion | radish | salsa verde | guacamole
More about Death by Tequila
The Wise Ox image

 

The Wise Ox

2855 El Cajon Blvd Unit 1, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada$16.99
More about The Wise Ox
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

7740 Copley Park Place, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (967 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Burrito$9.99
Angus carne asada, guacamole pico de gallo
Carne Asada Fries-1/2$9.19
choice of meat, topped with cheese
Carne Asada Taco$5.25
Angus steak, guacamole and pico de gallo
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers

4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito$12.95
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and juicy carne asada wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado for only $1.50 more!
Carne Asada Tacos$11.50
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
Carne Asada image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Guava Beach Bar & Grill

3714 Mission Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada$6.75
Marinated Tri Tip Steak • Green Leaf Lettuce • Fresh Pico • Queso Fresco
Carne Asada$16.50
Marinated Tri Tip Steak • Green Leaf Lettuce • Fresh Pico • Queso Fresco
More about Guava Beach Bar & Grill
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (7801 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Fries-1/2$9.19
choice of meat, topped with cheese
Carne Asada Bowl (DEAL)$9.85
Grilled angus steak, whole beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, side of chips
Carne Asada Torta$9.99
Grilled angus steak, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Cocina 35 image

FRENCH FRIES

Cocina 35

1435 6th ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (4278 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CARNE ASADA (4OZ)$4.95
More about Cocina 35
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (5722 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Bowl (DEAL)$9.85
Grilled angus steak, whole beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, side of chips
Carne Asada Fries-Full$10.99
choice of meat, topped with cheese
Carne Asada Burrito$9.99
Angus carne asada, guacamole pico de gallo
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
CARNE ASADA image

 

City Tacos

11045 ROSELLE ST SUITE 100, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CARNE ASADA$4.35
Grilled Arachera steak, pinto beans, guacamole, red onion, cilantro, tomato and house green salsa.
More about City Tacos
Karina’s Ceviches & More image

 

Karina’s Ceviches & More

3731-B India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada$15.00
Carne asada, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, spicy mayo, cheese, french fries
More about Karina’s Ceviches & More
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES

The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot

1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4523 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Fries Aptzr$10.25
A la Cart Carne Asada Taco
Carne Asada Burrito$12.95
More about The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill image

 

Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill

718 Ventura Place, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BEACH CARNE ASADA$6.00
shredded lettuce, chipotle aioli, salsa fresca, mixed cheese, soft flour tortilla
CARNE ASADA TOTS$14.00
CARNE ASADA, TATER TOTS, MIXED CHEESE, GREEN ONIONS, CHIPOTLE AIOLI
TKO CARNE ASADA$6.50
cotija-crusted flour tortilla, chipotle aioli, beer-brined escabeche slaw, lime crema, spicy guacamole, crispy onion strings, fried cilantro
More about Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

La Puerta

4020 Goldfinch St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Quesadilla$15.00
Steak, Jack Cheese served with Pico de Gallo & Salsa La Puerta, topped with Cilantro
Carne Asada Fries$18.00
Steak, French Fries, Grilled Onion & Poblano Peppers, Jack Cheese, Crema, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro
A la carte Carne Asada Taco$5.00
Steak, Corn Tortilla, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo
More about La Puerta
Banner pic

 

Pueblo

877 Hornblend St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
CARNE ASADA$22.00
Skirt Steak / Valle De Guadalupe Olive Oil Marinade / Pico De Gallo / Guacamole / Flour Tortillas / Chorizo Refried Beans / Baja Rice / Cotija
Kid Carne Asada$10.00
Grilled Marinated Skirt Steak/Baja Rice/Refried Beans
CARNE ASADA TACOS (2)$15.00
Marinated Steak/Jack Cheese/Molcajete Salsa/Green Cabbage/Radish/Cucumber/Avocado Salsa/Flour Tortilla/Chorizo Refried Beans
More about Pueblo
Item pic

 

Taco Stand

4646 CONVOY ST 111-112, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA$8.89
ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH GRILLED ANGUS STEAK AND SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$9.29
FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), TOMATO, BEANS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD
CARNE ASADA TACO$4.29
FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), CILANTRO, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD
More about Taco Stand
Item pic

 

Sombrero Mexican Food

12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Fries-1/2$9.19
choice of meat, topped with cheese
Carne Asada Bowl (DEAL)$9.85
Grilled angus steak, whole beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, side of chips
Carne Asada Torta$9.99
Grilled angus steak, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Baja Betty's image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Baja Betty's

1421 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (171 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Quesadilla$12.75
flour tortilla, Monterey cheese blend and flame grilled carne asada; sides of guacamole and sour cream
More about Baja Betty's
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

1985 National Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Fries$13.99
More about Maggie's Cafe
Item pic

SUSHI

North Park Sushi & Grill

3021 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada$16.00
grilled steak, avocado, roasted poblano peppers, topped with crispy fried onions, tapatio aioli, cilantro-lime crema, melted monterey jack cheese
More about North Park Sushi & Grill
Salud Tacos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Salud Tacos

2196 Logan Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1950 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada$4.50
More about Salud Tacos
Item pic

 

The Taco Stand

645 B ST, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA$8.89
ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH GRILLED ANGUS STEAK AND SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$9.29
FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), TOMATO, BEANS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD
CARNE ASADA TACO$4.29
FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), CILANTRO, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD
More about The Taco Stand
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Coyote

2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego

Avg 3.9 (10654 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Plate$21.95
Grass-fed beef marinated in the traditional Mexican style. Grilled and served with guacamole and a grilled onion. Served with Mexican style rice and refried beans.
Carne Asada Taco Plate$15.95
Two corn tortillas filled with chopped carne asada. Topped with guacamole and salsa fresca. Served with a side of rice and beans.
Carne Asada Quesadilla$14.95
Extra large flour tortilla filled with carne asada and cheeses. Served with guacamole & salsa fresca.
More about Cafe Coyote
Item pic

 

Taco Stand

3000 Upas St suite 105, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA$8.89
ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH GRILLED ANGUS STEAK AND SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$9.29
FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), TOMATO, BEANS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD
CARNE ASADA TACO$4.29
FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), CILANTRO, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD
More about Taco Stand
Evolution Fast Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Evolution Fast Food

2965 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4 (1803 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Fries$10.00
More about Evolution Fast Food
Carne Asada Fries-Full image

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

6178 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (7990 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Fries-Full$10.99
choice of meat, topped with cheese
Carne Asada Fries-1/2$9.19
choice of meat, topped with cheese
Carne Asada Taco$5.25
Angus steak, guacamole and pico de gallo
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
CARNE ASADA image

TACOS

City Tacos

4516 mission blvd Suite E, San Diego

Avg 4.8 (506 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CARNE ASADA$4.35
grilled arrachera, pinto beans, guacamole, red onion, cilantro, tomato & house green salsa
More about City Tacos
Restaurant banner

 

El Paisa

840 s 47th St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Large Carne Asada Chips$16.50
FRIES, CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO
Mini Carne Asada$3.25
CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, ONION, CILANTRO
More about El Paisa
Item pic

 

La Doña

1852 Bacon Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Tacos$16.75
Served on soft corn tortillas. Garlic and citrus marinated steak topped with guacamole, pickled onions and cotija cheese.
Carne Asada Uno Taco Plate$11.00
Garlic and citrus marinated steak topped with guacamole, pickled onions and cotija cheese.
More about La Doña

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Chipotle Chicken

California Rolls

Omelettes

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Dumplings

Chicken Noodles

Italian Salad

Stew

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston