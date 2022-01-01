Carne asada in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve carne asada
Grater Grilled Cheese
5618 Mission Center Rd #1002, San Diego
|Carne Asada Fries
|$9.99
Fries with House Cheese Blend, Carne Asada Beef, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Cilantro & Onions.
Death by Tequila
5965 Village way, Suite E107, San Diego
|Carne Asada taco
|$5.50
red onion | radish | salsa verde | guacamole
Sombrero Mexican Food
7740 Copley Park Place, San Diego
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$9.99
Angus carne asada, guacamole pico de gallo
|Carne Asada Fries-1/2
|$9.19
choice of meat, topped with cheese
|Carne Asada Taco
|$5.25
Angus steak, guacamole and pico de gallo
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito
|$12.95
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and juicy carne asada wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado for only $1.50 more!
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$11.50
Guava Beach Bar & Grill
3714 Mission Blvd., San Diego
|Carne Asada
|$6.75
Marinated Tri Tip Steak • Green Leaf Lettuce • Fresh Pico • Queso Fresco
|Carne Asada
|$16.50
Marinated Tri Tip Steak • Green Leaf Lettuce • Fresh Pico • Queso Fresco
Sombrero Mexican Food
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego
|Carne Asada Fries-1/2
|$9.19
choice of meat, topped with cheese
|Carne Asada Bowl (DEAL)
|$9.85
Grilled angus steak, whole beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, side of chips
|Carne Asada Torta
|$9.99
Grilled angus steak, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo
Sombrero Mexican Food
11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego
|Carne Asada Bowl (DEAL)
|$9.85
Grilled angus steak, whole beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, side of chips
|Carne Asada Fries-Full
|$10.99
choice of meat, topped with cheese
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$9.99
Angus carne asada, guacamole pico de gallo
City Tacos
11045 ROSELLE ST SUITE 100, san diego
|CARNE ASADA
|$4.35
Grilled Arachera steak, pinto beans, guacamole, red onion, cilantro, tomato and house green salsa.
Karina’s Ceviches & More
3731-B India Street, San Diego
|Carne Asada
|$15.00
Carne asada, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, spicy mayo, cheese, french fries
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego
|Carne Asada Fries Aptzr
|$10.25
|A la Cart Carne Asada Taco
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$12.95
Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
718 Ventura Place, San Diego
|BEACH CARNE ASADA
|$6.00
shredded lettuce, chipotle aioli, salsa fresca, mixed cheese, soft flour tortilla
|CARNE ASADA TOTS
|$14.00
CARNE ASADA, TATER TOTS, MIXED CHEESE, GREEN ONIONS, CHIPOTLE AIOLI
|TKO CARNE ASADA
|$6.50
cotija-crusted flour tortilla, chipotle aioli, beer-brined escabeche slaw, lime crema, spicy guacamole, crispy onion strings, fried cilantro
La Puerta
4020 Goldfinch St, San Diego
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$15.00
Steak, Jack Cheese served with Pico de Gallo & Salsa La Puerta, topped with Cilantro
|Carne Asada Fries
|$18.00
Steak, French Fries, Grilled Onion & Poblano Peppers, Jack Cheese, Crema, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro
|A la carte Carne Asada Taco
|$5.00
Steak, Corn Tortilla, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo
Pueblo
877 Hornblend St, San Diego
|CARNE ASADA
|$22.00
Skirt Steak / Valle De Guadalupe Olive Oil Marinade / Pico De Gallo / Guacamole / Flour Tortillas / Chorizo Refried Beans / Baja Rice / Cotija
|Kid Carne Asada
|$10.00
Grilled Marinated Skirt Steak/Baja Rice/Refried Beans
|CARNE ASADA TACOS (2)
|$15.00
Marinated Steak/Jack Cheese/Molcajete Salsa/Green Cabbage/Radish/Cucumber/Avocado Salsa/Flour Tortilla/Chorizo Refried Beans
Taco Stand
4646 CONVOY ST 111-112, SAN DIEGO
|CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA
|$8.89
ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH GRILLED ANGUS STEAK AND SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO
|$9.29
FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), TOMATO, BEANS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD
|CARNE ASADA TACO
|$4.29
FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), CILANTRO, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD
Sombrero Mexican Food
12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego
|Carne Asada Fries-1/2
|$9.19
choice of meat, topped with cheese
|Carne Asada Bowl (DEAL)
|$9.85
Grilled angus steak, whole beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, side of chips
|Carne Asada Torta
|$9.99
Grilled angus steak, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo
Baja Betty's
1421 University Ave, San Diego
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$12.75
flour tortilla, Monterey cheese blend and flame grilled carne asada; sides of guacamole and sour cream
Maggie's Cafe
1985 National Ave, San Diego
|Carne Asada Fries
|$13.99
North Park Sushi & Grill
3021 University Ave, San Diego
|Carne Asada
|$16.00
grilled steak, avocado, roasted poblano peppers, topped with crispy fried onions, tapatio aioli, cilantro-lime crema, melted monterey jack cheese
The Taco Stand
645 B ST, SAN DIEGO
|CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA
|$8.89
ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH GRILLED ANGUS STEAK AND SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO
|$9.29
FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), TOMATO, BEANS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD
|CARNE ASADA TACO
|$4.29
FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), CILANTRO, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD
Cafe Coyote
2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego
|Carne Asada Plate
|$21.95
Grass-fed beef marinated in the traditional Mexican style. Grilled and served with guacamole and a grilled onion. Served with Mexican style rice and refried beans.
|Carne Asada Taco Plate
|$15.95
Two corn tortillas filled with chopped carne asada. Topped with guacamole and salsa fresca. Served with a side of rice and beans.
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$14.95
Extra large flour tortilla filled with carne asada and cheeses. Served with guacamole & salsa fresca.
Taco Stand
3000 Upas St suite 105, San Diego
|CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA
|$8.89
ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH GRILLED ANGUS STEAK AND SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO
|$9.29
FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), TOMATO, BEANS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD
|CARNE ASADA TACO
|$4.29
FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), CILANTRO, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD
Evolution Fast Food
2965 5th Ave, San Diego
|Carne Asada Fries
|$10.00
Sombrero Mexican Food
6178 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego
|Carne Asada Fries-Full
|$10.99
choice of meat, topped with cheese
|Carne Asada Fries-1/2
|$9.19
choice of meat, topped with cheese
|Carne Asada Taco
|$5.25
Angus steak, guacamole and pico de gallo
City Tacos
4516 mission blvd Suite E, San Diego
|CARNE ASADA
|$4.35
grilled arrachera, pinto beans, guacamole, red onion, cilantro, tomato & house green salsa
El Paisa
840 s 47th St, San Diego
|Large Carne Asada Chips
|$16.50
FRIES, CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO
|Mini Carne Asada
|$3.25
CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, ONION, CILANTRO
La Doña
1852 Bacon Street, San Diego
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$16.75
Served on soft corn tortillas. Garlic and citrus marinated steak topped with guacamole, pickled onions and cotija cheese.
|Carne Asada Uno Taco Plate
|$11.00
Garlic and citrus marinated steak topped with guacamole, pickled onions and cotija cheese.
