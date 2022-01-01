Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve chai lattes

Charmed Kitchen image

 

Charmed Kitchen

123 s chester st, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Iced Chai Latte$3.75
More about Charmed Kitchen
Spoons Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Spoons Cafe

24 E Cross St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1617 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$4.75
More about Spoons Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Chai latte$4.25
More about Golden West Cafe
Item pic

 

Bon Fresco - Baltimore

109 Market Place, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$4.50
House-made chai concentrate with steamed milk. Tea provided by Passenger Coffee in Lancaster, PA.
More about Bon Fresco - Baltimore
Busboys and Poets image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Busboys and Poets

3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dirty Chai Latte$5.50
Chai Latte$5.00
More about Busboys and Poets
Consumer pic

 

On the Hill Cafe & Market

1431 John St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Dirty Chai Latte$4.30
2 shots of espresso, steamed milk, chai flavor, topped with foam
Iced Chai Latte$3.75
Chai flavor, cold milk, ice
Chai Latte$3.75
Chai flavor, steamed milk
More about On the Hill Cafe & Market
Teavolve Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Teavolve Cafe

1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Dirty Chai Latte$4.75
spiced chai latte with double shot of espresso
Pumpkin Spiced Chai Latte$5.50
spiced chai latte, pumpkin syrup, topped with whipped cream.
Orange Theory Turmeric Chai Latte$4.75
More about Teavolve Cafe
The Corner Pantry image

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Pantry

6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (449 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$3.50
house made chai tea syrup, steamed milk
More about The Corner Pantry
Cafe Fili image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Fili

816 Cathedral Street, Baltimore

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chai Latte Lg$5.00
Chai Latte Reg$4.50
Iced Chai Latte$4.25
More about Cafe Fili
Garden & Grounds Bistro image

 

Garden & Grounds Bistro

1407 Clarkview Rd #600, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$4.50
More about Garden & Grounds Bistro
Chai Tea Latte image

 

Kitsch

500 West University Parkway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Tea Latte$4.00
Syrup made in house with Cuple's Tea BMore Chai!
More about Kitsch
Item pic

 

Atwater's

529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte
More about Atwater's
Item pic

 

Atwater's

3601 Boston Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte
More about Atwater's
Artifact Coffee image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Artifact Coffee

1500 Union Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1343 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
chai latte$5.00
More about Artifact Coffee
854ee99f-2a96-468f-8a74-5364eab14c08 image

SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Dooby's

802 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chai Latte$4.75
House-made chai concentrate (sweetened) with steamed milk.
Tea provided by Passenger Coffee in Lancaster, PA.
More about Dooby's

