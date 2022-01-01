Chai lattes in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve chai lattes
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
Spoons Cafe
24 E Cross St, Baltimore
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.75
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Chai latte
|$4.25
Bon Fresco - Baltimore
109 Market Place, Baltimore
|Chai Latte
|$4.50
House-made chai concentrate with steamed milk. Tea provided by Passenger Coffee in Lancaster, PA.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Busboys and Poets
3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$5.50
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
On the Hill Cafe & Market
1431 John St, Baltimore
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$4.30
2 shots of espresso, steamed milk, chai flavor, topped with foam
|Iced Chai Latte
|$3.75
Chai flavor, cold milk, ice
|Chai Latte
|$3.75
Chai flavor, steamed milk
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Teavolve Cafe
1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$4.75
spiced chai latte with double shot of espresso
|Pumpkin Spiced Chai Latte
|$5.50
spiced chai latte, pumpkin syrup, topped with whipped cream.
|Orange Theory Turmeric Chai Latte
|$4.75
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Pantry
6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore
|Chai Latte
|$3.50
house made chai tea syrup, steamed milk
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Fili
816 Cathedral Street, Baltimore
|Chai Latte Lg
|$5.00
|Chai Latte Reg
|$4.50
|Iced Chai Latte
|$4.25
Garden & Grounds Bistro
1407 Clarkview Rd #600, Baltimore
|Chai Latte
|$4.50
Kitsch
500 West University Parkway, Baltimore
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.00
Syrup made in house with Cuple's Tea BMore Chai!