Apple salad in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve apple salad

Medici Gallery and Coffeehouse image

 

Medici On 57th - 1327 E. 57th St. - Chicago, Il 60637

1327 East 57th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
APPLE & BLUE SALAD$10.25
More about Medici On 57th - 1327 E. 57th St. - Chicago, Il 60637
Walnut Apple Salad image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Baci Amore - 321 S. Jefferson St. 1st Floor

321 S. Jefferson Street 1st Floor, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (387 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Walnut Apple Salad$11.99
Mesclun mix topped with crisp apple slices, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, crumble goat cheese and sweet balsamic vinaigrette
Family Walnut Apple Salad$46.99
Mesclun mix topped with crisp apple slices, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, crumble goat cheese and sweet balsamic vinaigrette
More about Baci Amore - 321 S. Jefferson St. 1st Floor
Marshall's Landing image

 

Marshall's Landing

222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Apple Manchego Salad$13.00
Romaine, Pumpkin & Sunflower Seeds, Avocado, Granny Smith
Apples, Sweet Herb Vinaigrette
*Gluten Free
More about Marshall's Landing
Café by the River image

 

Café by the River

120 North Wacker, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Manchego & Apple Salad$9.00
Frisee, Watercress, Apple, Manchego Cheese, Marcona Almonds, Sherry Dressing
More about Café by the River
Item pic

 

Slightly Toasted - 22 N Clinton St

22 N Clinton St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple & Brie Salad$12.00
Granny Smith Apples, Chicken, Mixed Greens, Brie, Spiced Pecans,
Cider Vinaigrette
More about Slightly Toasted - 22 N Clinton St
The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar

1312 East 53rd Street, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1877 reviews)
Takeout
Blue Apple Salad$10.99
More about The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar

