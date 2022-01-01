Apple salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve apple salad
Medici On 57th - 1327 E. 57th St. - Chicago, Il 60637
1327 East 57th Street, Chicago
|APPLE & BLUE SALAD
|$10.25
PIZZA • HOAGIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Baci Amore - 321 S. Jefferson St. 1st Floor
321 S. Jefferson Street 1st Floor, Chicago
|Walnut Apple Salad
|$11.99
Mesclun mix topped with crisp apple slices, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, crumble goat cheese and sweet balsamic vinaigrette
|Family Walnut Apple Salad
|$46.99
Mesclun mix topped with crisp apple slices, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, crumble goat cheese and sweet balsamic vinaigrette
Marshall's Landing
222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago
|Apple Manchego Salad
|$13.00
Romaine, Pumpkin & Sunflower Seeds, Avocado, Granny Smith
Apples, Sweet Herb Vinaigrette
*Gluten Free
Café by the River
120 North Wacker, Chicago
|Manchego & Apple Salad
|$9.00
Frisee, Watercress, Apple, Manchego Cheese, Marcona Almonds, Sherry Dressing
Slightly Toasted - 22 N Clinton St
22 N Clinton St, Chicago
|Apple & Brie Salad
|$12.00
Granny Smith Apples, Chicken, Mixed Greens, Brie, Spiced Pecans,
Cider Vinaigrette