Edamame in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve edamame
Kaze Sushi & Thai
5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Edamame
|$4.50
Boiled soy beans served hot with lightly salted
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Edamame
|$4.25
Edamame soybean pods harvested right before the bean begins to harden are lightly boiled and seasoned with sea salt.
Nori Sushi Chicago
1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Edamame
|$5.00
Boiled Japanese beans with salt.
|Spicy Edamame
|$6.00
Boiled Japanese bean with home made spicy soy sauce
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Wicker Park
1482 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Edamame
|$4.00
枝豆 Steamed soybeans tossed with sea salt
Talay
1222 West Madison Street, Chicago
|Edamame
|$5.00
Soy bean pods boiled and lightly salted.
Ramen Wasabi
2101 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Edamame
|$5.00
steamed, sea salt
Juno
2638 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|EDAMAME
|$5.00
Tossed in sea salt and served with a side of yuzu vinaigrette.
2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago
|Edamame
|$4.75
Lightly salted boiled soybeans
Poke Poke
802 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Edamame
|$5.00
Steamed soy beans with salt
Rise Shine Restaurant
756 West Webster Avenue, Chicago
|Edamame
|$5.00
soybeans in the pod
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Edamame
|$4.95
Edamame soybean pods harvested right before the bean begins to harden are lightly boiled and seasoned with sea salt.
AMORE
3715 North Halstead Street, Chicago
|Spicy Edamame
|$6.00
Sautéed edamame in Japanese garlic spices
|Edamame
|$5.00
Boiled soy beans with sea salt
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Lincoln Park
1538 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago
|Edamame
|$4.00
枝豆 Steamed soybeans tossed with sea salt
BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
3313 N Clark St, Chicago
|Garlic Edamame (V)(GF)
|$6.95
Steamed soy bean, garlic salt, garlic oil, chili oil (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free)
|Edamame (V)(GF)
|$6.95
Steamed soy bean. Salt. (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free)
Kraken Sushi & Beyond
4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago
|Organic Edamame (V)
|$5.00
Japanese soybean sprinkled w/ sea salt.
|Spicy Edamame Truffle (V)
|$6.00
House made spice sprinkle w/ Truffle salt.
Ramen Takeya
819 W Fulton Market, Chicago
|Edamame
|$5.00
Sea Salt
Hands On Thai & Sushi
7117 W Addison st, chicago
|Edamame
|$4.25
steamed Japanese soy beans, salt
Hot Woks Cool Sushi
2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Edamame
|$4.95
Edamame soybean pods harvested right before the bean begins to harden are lightly boiled and seasoned with sea salt.
Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park
4945 N Milwaukee, Chicago
|Edamame
|$3.95
Boiled whole baby soybean pods
Hands On Thai & Sushi
5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Edamame
|$4.25
steamed Japanese soy beans, salt
