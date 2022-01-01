Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve edamame

Item pic

 

Kaze Sushi & Thai

5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$4.50
Boiled soy beans served hot with lightly salted
More about Kaze Sushi & Thai
Consumer pic

 

Enso Sushi Bar

1613 North Damen Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Edamame$6.00
Boiled & salted
More about Enso Sushi Bar
Edamame image

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$4.25
Edamame soybean pods harvested right before the bean begins to harden are lightly boiled and seasoned with sea salt.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
Item pic

 

Nori Sushi Chicago

1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$5.00
Boiled Japanese beans with salt.
Spicy Edamame$6.00
Boiled Japanese bean with home made spicy soy sauce
More about Nori Sushi Chicago
Edamame image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Wicker Park

1482 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2637 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Edamame$4.00
枝豆 Steamed soybeans tossed with sea salt
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Wicker Park
Item pic

 

Poke Poke

1100 W Madison St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$5.00
Steamed soy beans with salt
More about Poke Poke
Hom Mali image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Hom Mali

417 W North ave, chicago

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame$6.50
Edamame$5.50
More about Hom Mali
Talay image

 

Talay

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Edamame$5.00
Soy bean pods boiled and lightly salted.
More about Talay
Item pic

 

Glaze

2537 S Wabash Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Edamame$4.00
More about Glaze
Edamame image

TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Wasabi

2101 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (2039 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$5.00
steamed, sea salt
More about Ramen Wasabi
EDAMAME image

 

Juno

2638 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
EDAMAME$5.00
Tossed in sea salt and served with a side of yuzu vinaigrette.
More about Juno
Item pic

 

Rice and Noodles

2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$4.75
Lightly salted boiled soybeans
More about Rice and Noodles
Item pic

 

Glaze

850 W Superior St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Edamame$4.00
More about Glaze
Edamame image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN

Poke Poke

802 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (729 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$5.00
Steamed soy beans with salt
More about Poke Poke
Banner pic

 

Rise Shine Restaurant

756 West Webster Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$5.00
soybeans in the pod
More about Rise Shine Restaurant
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave

30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Edamame$4.95
Edamame soybean pods harvested right before the bean begins to harden are lightly boiled and seasoned with sea salt.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
Item pic

 

Aloha Poke - Revival

125 South Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Edamame$3.00
More about Aloha Poke - Revival
Item pic

 

AMORE

3715 North Halstead Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Edamame$6.00
Sautéed edamame in Japanese garlic spices
Edamame$5.00
Boiled soy beans with sea salt
More about AMORE
Vegan Plate image

NOODLES

Vegan Plate

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame$4.95
More about Vegan Plate
Item pic

 

Poke Poke

118 S Wabash Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$4.00
Steamed soy beans with salt
More about Poke Poke
Edamame image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Lincoln Park

1538 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (459 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Edamame$4.00
枝豆 Steamed soybeans tossed with sea salt
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Lincoln Park
Item pic

RAMEN

Menya Goku

2207 W Montrose Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$5.00
w/ sea salt
More about Menya Goku
Consumer pic

 

BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar

3313 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Edamame (V)(GF)$6.95
Steamed soy bean, garlic salt, garlic oil, chili oil (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free)
Edamame (V)(GF)$6.95
Steamed soy bean. Salt. (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free)
More about BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
Organic Edamame (V) image

 

Kraken Sushi & Beyond

4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Organic Edamame (V)$5.00
Japanese soybean sprinkled w/ sea salt.
Spicy Edamame Truffle (V)$6.00
House made spice sprinkle w/ Truffle salt.
More about Kraken Sushi & Beyond
Edamame image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Takeya

819 W Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (782 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$5.00
Sea Salt
More about Ramen Takeya
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

7117 W Addison st, chicago

Avg 4.4 (2825 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame$4.25
steamed Japanese soy beans, salt
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Item pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hot Woks Cool Sushi

2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Edamame$4.95
Edamame soybean pods harvested right before the bean begins to harden are lightly boiled and seasoned with sea salt.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi
Item pic

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park

4945 N Milwaukee, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$3.95
Boiled whole baby soybean pods
More about Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1759 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame$4.25
steamed Japanese soy beans, salt
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Friends Sushi on State image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Friends Sushi on State

804 N State St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame Spicy$7.00
Edamame Regular$6.00
More about Friends Sushi on State

