Los Angeles burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Los Angeles

Electric Owl image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Electric Owl

1451 N Gardner St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Double Impossible Cheeseburger Combo$19.00
2x impossible meat patty, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
Double Bacon Cheeseburger Combo$18.00
wagyu beef patty, , applewood smoked bacon, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
Cheeseburger Combo$13.00
wagyu beef patty, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
More about Electric Owl
EDEN image

 

EDEN

1650 Schrader Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lemonade
12oz Bottle
Itoen Green Tea$4.00
No sugar, no artificial coloring
Pepsi$3.50
More about EDEN
A&T Burgers #1 image

 

A&T Burgers #1

11318 South Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Burrito$7.49
LRG Chili Cheese Fries$8.79
Kids Pancake$5.99
More about A&T Burgers #1
Burgerlords image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgerlords

110 N Ave 56, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (409 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sourdough Garlic Melt$11.99
Our original vegan patty, made in-house from over 30 vegetables, nuts, grains and spices. Served on rustic sourdough bread with double Follow your Heart Provolone Cheese, double 2,000 Island sauce, and garlic-grilled onions
Burgerlords™ Double Cheeseburger$11.99
Our original vegan patty, made in-house from over 30 vegetables, nuts, grains and spices. Served on a sponge bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, and our signature 2,000 Island sauce
Fancy Ranch Side$0.49
Our house-made ranch. An elegant sauce.
More about Burgerlords
Burgerlords image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgerlords

943 N Broadway, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (844 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Oreo
*Vegan shake contains almond, soy and sesame*
Sourdough Garlic Melt$11.99
Our original vegan patty, made in-house from over 30 vegetables, nuts, grains and spices. Served on rustic sourdough bread with double Follow your Heart Provolone Cheese, double 2,000 Island sauce, and garlic-grilled onions
Fancy Ranch Side$0.49
Our house-made Ranch. *fry sold separately
More about Burgerlords
Honeybee Burger image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Honeybee Burger

345 North La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (820 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Queen Bee$13.95
A double patty / double cheese / double delicious version of our Honeybee burger with Impossible, Beyond meat, or one of both!
Sweet Potato Frots$3.95
Sweet potato tots and sweet potato fries together in perfect harmony! Prepared in rice bran oil for a light, crisp texture and seasoned to perfection. One sauce included.
The Slider$4.95
A not-so compact version of our Honeybee burger served on a slider bun. Perfect for snacking or a light bite. Available with either Beyond or Impossible.
More about Honeybee Burger
Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill image

 

Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill

7751-12 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Backyard Boogie Jr$10.95
Single smashed Kosher beef patties, lettuce, pickle, onion, our house made thousand island sauce, on a tosted bun
Back Yard Boogie$11.95
double smashed Kosher beef patties, lettuce, pickle, onion, our house made thousand island sauce, on a tosted bun
Double Bacon Southwest Cheese Burger$12.95
double smashed Kosher beef patty, lettuce, pickle, onion, follow your heart cheese, BBQ sauce, onion ring, on a tosted bun
More about Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill
Stout Burgers & Beers image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stout Burgers & Beers

1544 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (6633 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Seasoned Fries$5.00
French Fries Seasoned With Salt and Oregano
Goombah$13.00
Smoked mozzarella, Parmigiano Flakes, Crispy Prosciutto and Lemon Basil Aioli.
Mr. America$12.00
Aged Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, and Ketchup.
More about Stout Burgers & Beers
Cassell's Hamburgers image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cassell's Hamburgers

3600 W 6th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (3703 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sando$15.00
***PLEASE NOTE - NOT DFC*** Double dipped buttermilk fried chicken, housemade spicy mayo, coleslaw, pickles. Served hot.
1/4 lb Cheeseburger$11.50
4 oz. house ground beef patty. Served on a classic bun. *lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles served on the side*
Patty Melt 7 oz.(Cassell's Classic)$16.00
7 oz. house ground beef patty, choice of temp, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, served on toasted rye. Side of mustardy-mayo and pickles.
More about Cassell's Hamburgers
GO by Citizens image

 

GO by Citizens

9801 Airport Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Itoen Green Tea$4.00
No sugar, no artificial coloring
King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice$7.00
Salmon Yuzu, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
Truffle Burger$10.50
4oz smash patty, truffle aioli, truffle fondue, truffle glaze
More about GO by Citizens
Cassell's Hamburgers image

 

Cassell's Hamburgers

421 W 8th Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1/4 lb Cheeseburger$11.50
4 oz. house ground beef patty. Served on a classic bun. *lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles served on the side*
Vegan Burger$14.50
House-made farro, mushroom, zucchini, red onion, miso & flax patty. Served on a vegan bun w/ vegan cheese. Made with peanut oil. *lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles served on the side*
1/3 lb Cheeseburger(Cassell's Classic)$14.50
7oz house ground beef patty, cooked to choice of temperature & cheese. Served on a classic bun. *lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles served on the side*
More about Cassell's Hamburgers
Umami Burger image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

852 S. Broadway, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (3339 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Impossible Classic Burger$10.50
4oz Impossible patty, classic sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomato, carmelized onions, american cheese
Manly Burger$9.50
4oz smash patty, cheese sauce, bacon strips, classic sauce
Just Krispy$20.00
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2 pc)
King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Krispy Fried Shrimp (3 pc)
More about Umami Burger
Ronnie's Diner image

HAMBURGERS

Ronnie's Diner

12740 Culver Blvd Ste J, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (660 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Eggs Benedict$11.95
ham, 2 poached eggs & hollandaise sauce served a top english muffins
Short Stack$8.25
2 buttermilk pancakes
Breakfast Special$10.20
3 eggs any style, 3 bacon or (2) 2oz sausage
More about Ronnie's Diner
Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory

8930 W. Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (5800 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Western Burger$11.00
Our famous 1/3 lb. beef patty topped with homemade onion rings and smothered with our finger-lickin western sauce.
Jeff's Beef Burger$9.25
"The best in town." A juicy 1/3 lb. beef patty made daily from fresh ground chuck steak. served on a bakery fresh bun topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and a touch of Jeff's Aioli.
Chicken Tenders$13.00
6 juicy all-white meat chicken tenders breaded in a thin crispy coating. Served with western dipping sauce.
More about Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory
Umami Burger image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1164 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Impossible Classic Burger$10.50
4oz Impossible patty, classic sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomato, carmelized onions, american cheese
Umami Tenders$9.50
3 Piece crispy fried chicken tenders served with your choice of one sauce
Itoen Green Tea$4.00
No sugar, no artificial coloring
More about Umami Burger
A&T Burgers #2 image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

A&T Burgers #2

9401 Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pancake Breakfast$6.99
Delicious Pancakes made to order. Please select your meat and enjoy!
LRG Chili Cheese Fries$8.79
Big Cheese Burger Combo$8.98
More about A&T Burgers #2
VOWburger image

SMOOTHIES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

VOWburger

519 N Fairfax, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (1041 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
VOWegg sandwich$5.99
In house vegan egg, cheese, and house special green sauce
**add an impossible sausage for $3!
VOWgreen sauce$0.99
made from Peruvian roots... adds a spicy kick
VOWchickn tenders - 2 ct$5.99
housemade and freshly breaded, our VOWchickn tenders are seasoned and cooked to crunchy perfection. Comes with 1 premium sauce included
Contains soy
More about VOWburger
The Vern Bar & Grill image

 

The Vern Bar & Grill

2550 Alameda Ste 2544, Vernon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Single Smash Burger$7.49
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Caramelize Onions, Tillamook Cheddar and Secret Sauce. Served on a Brioche Bun.
SEASONED FAT FRIES$3.99
Seasoned Crinkle Fries
BBQ Bacon Smash Burger$9.99
1/4 Pound Angus Beef Patty, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Rings, BBQ Sauce served on a Brioche Bun.
More about The Vern Bar & Grill
Gulp Brew Co image

 

Gulp Brew Co

13020 Pacific Promenade #1, Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mango Salmon$21.95
Caesar Salad$10.95
Chinese Chicken Salad$15.95
More about Gulp Brew Co
The Apple Pan image

PIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Apple Pan

10801 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 3.5 (3034 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hickoryburger$9.25
Our Original—1945. Served with our own sauce, mayonnaise, pickles, lettuce.
Fries$4.50
More about The Apple Pan
Stout Burgers & Beers image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stout Burgers & Beers

1544 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (6633 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brew 4000 - Fremont - 22oz$22.00
Bbl Aged Barleywine / 12.7% /
English Style Barleywine Brewed w/Malted English Barley & Aged In Bourbon Bbls
2011 15th Anniversary - Stone - 22oz$14.00
Black IPA / 10.8% /
Imperial Black IPA Brewed w/Columbus, Citra, Nelson Sauvin, & Pacific Jade Hops
More about Stout Burgers & Beers
Molly's Burger image

 

Molly's Burger

7720 Telegraph Rd, Commerce

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Molly's Burger

