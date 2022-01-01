Los Angeles burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Los Angeles
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Electric Owl
1451 N Gardner St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Double Impossible Cheeseburger Combo
|$19.00
2x impossible meat patty, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
|Double Bacon Cheeseburger Combo
|$18.00
wagyu beef patty, , applewood smoked bacon, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
|Cheeseburger Combo
|$13.00
wagyu beef patty, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
EDEN
1650 Schrader Blvd., Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Lemonade
12oz Bottle
|Itoen Green Tea
|$4.00
No sugar, no artificial coloring
|Pepsi
|$3.50
A&T Burgers #1
11318 South Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Veggie Burrito
|$7.49
|LRG Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.79
|Kids Pancake
|$5.99
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burgerlords
110 N Ave 56, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Sourdough Garlic Melt
|$11.99
Our original vegan patty, made in-house from over 30 vegetables, nuts, grains and spices. Served on rustic sourdough bread with double Follow your Heart Provolone Cheese, double 2,000 Island sauce, and garlic-grilled onions
|Burgerlords™ Double Cheeseburger
|$11.99
Our original vegan patty, made in-house from over 30 vegetables, nuts, grains and spices. Served on a sponge bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, and our signature 2,000 Island sauce
|Fancy Ranch Side
|$0.49
Our house-made ranch. An elegant sauce.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burgerlords
943 N Broadway, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Oreo
*Vegan shake contains almond, soy and sesame*
|Sourdough Garlic Melt
|$11.99
Our original vegan patty, made in-house from over 30 vegetables, nuts, grains and spices. Served on rustic sourdough bread with double Follow your Heart Provolone Cheese, double 2,000 Island sauce, and garlic-grilled onions
|Fancy Ranch Side
|$0.49
Our house-made Ranch. *fry sold separately
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Honeybee Burger
345 North La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|The Queen Bee
|$13.95
A double patty / double cheese / double delicious version of our Honeybee burger with Impossible, Beyond meat, or one of both!
|Sweet Potato Frots
|$3.95
Sweet potato tots and sweet potato fries together in perfect harmony! Prepared in rice bran oil for a light, crisp texture and seasoned to perfection. One sauce included.
|The Slider
|$4.95
A not-so compact version of our Honeybee burger served on a slider bun. Perfect for snacking or a light bite. Available with either Beyond or Impossible.
Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill
7751-12 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Backyard Boogie Jr
|$10.95
Single smashed Kosher beef patties, lettuce, pickle, onion, our house made thousand island sauce, on a tosted bun
|Back Yard Boogie
|$11.95
double smashed Kosher beef patties, lettuce, pickle, onion, our house made thousand island sauce, on a tosted bun
|Double Bacon Southwest Cheese Burger
|$12.95
double smashed Kosher beef patty, lettuce, pickle, onion, follow your heart cheese, BBQ sauce, onion ring, on a tosted bun
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stout Burgers & Beers
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Seasoned Fries
|$5.00
French Fries Seasoned With Salt and Oregano
|Goombah
|$13.00
Smoked mozzarella, Parmigiano Flakes, Crispy Prosciutto and Lemon Basil Aioli.
|Mr. America
|$12.00
Aged Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, and Ketchup.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cassell's Hamburgers
3600 W 6th St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sando
|$15.00
***PLEASE NOTE - NOT DFC*** Double dipped buttermilk fried chicken, housemade spicy mayo, coleslaw, pickles. Served hot.
|1/4 lb Cheeseburger
|$11.50
4 oz. house ground beef patty. Served on a classic bun. *lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles served on the side*
|Patty Melt 7 oz.(Cassell's Classic)
|$16.00
7 oz. house ground beef patty, choice of temp, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, served on toasted rye. Side of mustardy-mayo and pickles.
GO by Citizens
9801 Airport Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Itoen Green Tea
|$4.00
No sugar, no artificial coloring
|King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice
|$7.00
Salmon Yuzu, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
|Truffle Burger
|$10.50
4oz smash patty, truffle aioli, truffle fondue, truffle glaze
Cassell's Hamburgers
421 W 8th Street, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|1/4 lb Cheeseburger
|$11.50
4 oz. house ground beef patty. Served on a classic bun. *lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles served on the side*
|Vegan Burger
|$14.50
House-made farro, mushroom, zucchini, red onion, miso & flax patty. Served on a vegan bun w/ vegan cheese. Made with peanut oil. *lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles served on the side*
|1/3 lb Cheeseburger(Cassell's Classic)
|$14.50
7oz house ground beef patty, cooked to choice of temperature & cheese. Served on a classic bun. *lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles served on the side*
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umami Burger
852 S. Broadway, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Impossible Classic Burger
|$10.50
4oz Impossible patty, classic sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomato, carmelized onions, american cheese
|Manly Burger
|$9.50
4oz smash patty, cheese sauce, bacon strips, classic sauce
|Just Krispy
|$20.00
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2 pc)
King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Krispy Fried Shrimp (3 pc)
HAMBURGERS
Ronnie's Diner
12740 Culver Blvd Ste J, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Eggs Benedict
|$11.95
ham, 2 poached eggs & hollandaise sauce served a top english muffins
|Short Stack
|$8.25
2 buttermilk pancakes
|Breakfast Special
|$10.20
3 eggs any style, 3 bacon or (2) 2oz sausage
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory
8930 W. Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Western Burger
|$11.00
Our famous 1/3 lb. beef patty topped with homemade onion rings and smothered with our finger-lickin western sauce.
|Jeff's Beef Burger
|$9.25
"The best in town." A juicy 1/3 lb. beef patty made daily from fresh ground chuck steak. served on a bakery fresh bun topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and a touch of Jeff's Aioli.
|Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
6 juicy all-white meat chicken tenders breaded in a thin crispy coating. Served with western dipping sauce.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umami Burger
189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Impossible Classic Burger
|$10.50
4oz Impossible patty, classic sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomato, carmelized onions, american cheese
|Umami Tenders
|$9.50
3 Piece crispy fried chicken tenders served with your choice of one sauce
|Itoen Green Tea
|$4.00
No sugar, no artificial coloring
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
A&T Burgers #2
9401 Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Pancake Breakfast
|$6.99
Delicious Pancakes made to order. Please select your meat and enjoy!
|LRG Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.79
|Big Cheese Burger Combo
|$8.98
SMOOTHIES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
VOWburger
519 N Fairfax, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|VOWegg sandwich
|$5.99
In house vegan egg, cheese, and house special green sauce
**add an impossible sausage for $3!
|VOWgreen sauce
|$0.99
made from Peruvian roots... adds a spicy kick
|VOWchickn tenders - 2 ct
|$5.99
housemade and freshly breaded, our VOWchickn tenders are seasoned and cooked to crunchy perfection. Comes with 1 premium sauce included
Contains soy
The Vern Bar & Grill
2550 Alameda Ste 2544, Vernon
|Popular items
|Single Smash Burger
|$7.49
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Caramelize Onions, Tillamook Cheddar and Secret Sauce. Served on a Brioche Bun.
|SEASONED FAT FRIES
|$3.99
Seasoned Crinkle Fries
|BBQ Bacon Smash Burger
|$9.99
1/4 Pound Angus Beef Patty, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Rings, BBQ Sauce served on a Brioche Bun.
Gulp Brew Co
13020 Pacific Promenade #1, Playa Vista
|Popular items
|Mango Salmon
|$21.95
|Caesar Salad
|$10.95
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$15.95
PIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Apple Pan
10801 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Hickoryburger
|$9.25
Our Original—1945. Served with our own sauce, mayonnaise, pickles, lettuce.
|Fries
|$4.50
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stout Burgers & Beers
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Brew 4000 - Fremont - 22oz
|$22.00
Bbl Aged Barleywine / 12.7% /
English Style Barleywine Brewed w/Malted English Barley & Aged In Bourbon Bbls
|2011 15th Anniversary - Stone - 22oz
|$14.00
Black IPA / 10.8% /
Imperial Black IPA Brewed w/Columbus, Citra, Nelson Sauvin, & Pacific Jade Hops