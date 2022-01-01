Taco salad in Minneapolis
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine
|Taco Salad
|$12.99
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with ground beef or shredded chipotle chicken, beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and olives.
Wooden Hill Brewing Company
7421 Bush Lake Rd, Edina
|Taco Salad
|$12.00
Choice of chicken or impossible protein, on a bed of chips and romaine, with cotija cheese, onions and cilantro topped with honey chipotle. Salsa on the side.
The Unofficial
3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony
|Taco Salad
|$13.00
Crispy tortilla chips and mixed greens topped with pico de gallo, black bean salsa, and cheddar jack cheese with salsa and sour cream. Choose from seasoned ground beef, grilled chicken or vegan black bean.
Rock Elm Tavern
16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth
|TACO SALAD
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole in a tortilla shell
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights
|Taco Salad
|$11.99
Crispy tortilla bowl, shredded lettuce, ground beef or shredded chicken, jack cheese, tomatoes, green onions and sour cream.
impulse juice co.
1428 W 32nd St, Minneapolis
|walnut taco salad
|$9.50
walnut taco meat, cilantro cashew dressing, avocado on romaine
optional hot sauce
PEPPERS & FRIES
3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Salad Taco
|$14.50
Choice of chicken tinga, carnitas, or seasoned ground beef, mixed greens, cheddar, jalapeños, cilantro, pico de gallo, crunchy corn tortilla strips, with salsa and sour cream
5-8 Club - Minneapolis
5800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Taco Salad
|$11.99
Ground beef, peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese on mixed greens, served with salsa and sour cream in a crispy homemade shell.
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids
|Taco Salad
|$11.99
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with shredded lettuce, ground beef or shredded chicken, jack cheese, tomatoes, green onions, and a side of sour cream.
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine
|Southwest Taco Salad
|$11.49
A Bed Of Warm Tortilla Chips Topped With Fresh Garden Greens, Taco Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, Diced Tomato, Green Onion And Jalapenos. Served With Southwest Salsa Ranch Dressing On The Side