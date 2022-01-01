Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve taco salad

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine

Avg 4 (1109 reviews)
Taco Salad$12.99
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with ground beef or shredded chipotle chicken, beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and olives.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Wooden Hill Brewing Company

7421 Bush Lake Rd, Edina

No reviews yet
Taco Salad$12.00
Choice of chicken or impossible protein, on a bed of chips and romaine, with cotija cheese, onions and cilantro topped with honey chipotle. Salsa on the side.
More about Wooden Hill Brewing Company
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Unofficial

3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony

Avg 4.3 (549 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$13.00
Crispy tortilla chips and mixed greens topped with pico de gallo, black bean salsa, and cheddar jack cheese with salsa and sour cream. Choose from seasoned ground beef, grilled chicken or vegan black bean.
More about The Unofficial
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Elm Tavern

16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (905 reviews)
Takeout
TACO SALAD$15.00
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole in a tortilla shell
More about Rock Elm Tavern
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights

Avg 4.6 (4027 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$11.99
Crispy tortilla bowl, shredded lettuce, ground beef or shredded chicken, jack cheese, tomatoes, green onions and sour cream.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
impulse juice co.

1428 W 32nd St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
walnut taco salad$9.50
walnut taco meat, cilantro cashew dressing, avocado on romaine
optional hot sauce
More about impulse juice co.
PEPPERS & FRIES

3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salad Taco$14.50
Choice of chicken tinga, carnitas, or seasoned ground beef, mixed greens, cheddar, jalapeños, cilantro, pico de gallo, crunchy corn tortilla strips, with salsa and sour cream
More about PEPPERS & FRIES
5-8 Club - Minneapolis

5800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$11.99
Ground beef, peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese on mixed greens, served with salsa and sour cream in a crispy homemade shell.
More about 5-8 Club - Minneapolis
La Casita Mexican Restaurant

8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$11.99
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with shredded lettuce, ground beef or shredded chicken, jack cheese, tomatoes, green onions, and a side of sour cream.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Taco Salad$11.49
A Bed Of Warm Tortilla Chips Topped With Fresh Garden Greens, Taco Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, Diced Tomato, Green Onion And Jalapenos. Served With Southwest Salsa Ranch Dressing On The Side
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Mexico City Cafe

6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad with Chicken or Steak$11.50
Housemade Crispy salad bowl with your choice of Chicken or Steak. Includes Lettuce, pico, queso fresco, sour cream and a chipotle lime dressing.
More about Mexico City Cafe

