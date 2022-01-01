Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philadelphia burger restaurants you'll love

Philadelphia restaurants
Must-try burger restaurants in Philadelphia

Lucky's Trading Co. image

 

Lucky's Trading Co.

5154 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pickle Monster$0.00
Winner of the 2019 Philadelphia Burger Brawl! Fried pickles, American cheese, relish, dill pickles, homemade pickle aioli topped with Herr’s pickle potato chips
Incomparable Bacon Cheddar$0.00
topped with bacon, cheddar, raw onion, BBQ sauce, spicy onion strings & sriracha aioli. BOOM. Due to the size of our patties, all our burgers will be cooked between medium/medium well. No need to specify temperature.
Boom Shakalaka **Burger of the Month**$13.50
Just in time for the playoffs we have this burger where you have 1 quarter pound patty, Bacon, American Cheese, pickles, mayo, fries and onion strings all in a liscios bun and you dunk that sucker in our infamous Main Street Cheese.
More about Lucky's Trading Co.
PhillyBurgerIM image

 

PhillyBurgerIM

39.9526° n, 75.1652° w, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Gourmet Onion Rings$5.56
Onion Rings - available in one large size
Cowboy Beef$10.97
Angus Beef patty (1/3 lb.)+
Barbecue sauce +
Cheddar cheese melt +
Onion Rings fried +
Bacon +
4.5" Brioche bun
MidWest Turkey$10.97
Turkey Patty (1/3 lb) +
House sauce +
American Cheese +
Pickles +
Onions +
Leafy Lettuce +
Roma Tomato +
4.5" Brioche bun
More about PhillyBurgerIM
LeBus Bistro image

 

LeBus Bistro

4201 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey 🍔$16.00
ground turkey | avocado | grilled red onion | cheddar | apple chutney | on onion poppy brioche
East Falls 🍔$17.00
sharp cheddar | lettuce | tomato | grilled onion | remoulade
Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
hard boiled egg | mixed greens | raisin walnut sourdough
More about LeBus Bistro
Lucky's Last Chance image

 

Lucky's Last Chance

848 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pickle Monster$0.00
Winner of the 2019 Philadelphia Burger Brawl! Fried pickles, American cheese, relish, dill pickles, homemade pickle aioli topped with Herr’s pickle potato chips
Incomparable Bacon Cheddar$0.00
topped with bacon, cheddar, raw onion, BBQ sauce, spicy onion strings & sriracha aioli. BOOM. Due to the size of our patties, all our burgers will be cooked between medium/medium well. No need to specify temperature.
Classic$0.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & of course: bacon. Everything’s better with bacon. Due to the size of our patties, all our burgers will be cooked between medium/medium well. No need to specify temperature.
More about Lucky's Last Chance
Hilltown Tavern Fairmount image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hilltown Tavern Fairmount

795 North 24th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Southern Chx Sandwich$15.00
with pickles, mayo, and slaw
Breakfast Burger$15.00
with bacon, sunny side up egg, lettuce, tomato & onion
Spicy Fried Pickles$10.00
cajun fried pickles with spicy ranch
More about Hilltown Tavern Fairmount
Lucky's Last Chance image

 

Lucky's Last Chance

4421 Main Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mak Attack$0.00
Our best seller: burger topped with American cheese, heaping pile of mak & cheese and more cheese, Simple, comforting, cheesy goodness
Classic$0.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & of course: bacon. Everything’s better with bacon. Due to the size of our patties, all our burgers will be cooked between medium/medium well. No need to specify temperature.
Incomparable Bacon Cheddar$0.00
topped with bacon, cheddar, raw onion, BBQ sauce, spicy onion strings & sriracha aioli. BOOM. Due to the size of our patties, all our burgers will be cooked between medium/medium well. No need to specify temperature.
More about Lucky's Last Chance
Good Dog Bar image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Dog Bar

224 S 15th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bang Bang Shrimp$17.00
Crispy Jalapenos, Thai Chili Sauce, Mango, Cilantro, Scallion
Traditional Burger$14.00
Lettuce & Tomato, Challah Bun, Fries
Poke Bowl$20.00
Sushi Grade Yellowfin Tuna, Brown Rice, Avocado, Wakame, Edamame, Carrots, Cucumbers, Nori, Sesame Seeds, Siracha Mayo
More about Good Dog Bar
m2o Burgers and Salads image

 

m2o Burgers and Salads

703 S 5th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Original Crispy Sandwich$8.29
Crispy Chicken, Pickles and our signature M2O Sauce
m2o Fries$4.79
Garlic & Sea Salt
M2O Burger$7.99
Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, m2o Sauce
More about m2o Burgers and Salads
SpOt Gourmet Burgers image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SpOt Gourmet Burgers

2821 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (413 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SpOt Burger$9.89
Hickory smoked bacon, sharp cheddar, pickles, coleslaw, SpOt sauce.
Yea, we know..."I don't like coleslaw..."
Grow up and try it, after all, it won't be a 'SpOt' burger without it!
Build Your Own Burger$11.50
CHOOSE a CHEESE; American, Provolone, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Bleu, Goat, Aged Swiss, Cheez Whiz.
CHOOSE UP TO 3 TOPPINGS(65 cents ea additional); Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Grilled Onion, Mushroom, sun dried tomato, Bacon, Roasted red peppers, Jalapeno,
Pickles, Daikon, Coleslaw, Cucumber, Fried egg
ADD ANY CONDIMENT(S);Ketchup, SpOt sauce, Mustard, BBQ, Ranch, Teriyaki, Samjang, Russian dressing, Horseradish-mayo, Mayo, Sriracha, Mexican Hot sauce, Tabasco, Marinara, Truffle Balsamic
Cheesesteaks 1/2 LB$12.25
2014 "BEST of PHILLY"-Philadelphia Magazine.
1/2 lb sliced ribeye
More about SpOt Gourmet Burgers
Veganish image

 

Veganish

1519 Spring Garden st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bbq Cauliflower$10.00
fried cauliflower tossed in bbq sauce
Chocolate Slhake$7.00
Plant Based
Bangin Blackened Salmon Burrito$12.00
caesar dressing, kale, shaved radish, fried capers and chickpeas (real seafood)
More about Veganish
The Sidecar Bar & Grille image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Sidecar Bar & Grille

2201 Christian St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1773 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie burger$15.00
house made veggie burger, colby jack, lettuce, caramelized onion, pickles, sriracha mayo, served on a potato bun
Pizza$16.00
More about The Sidecar Bar & Grille
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Plus University City

4814 spruce st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Single Burger$6.00
4oz smash-style ground beef patty, served with melted cooper sharp American cheese slices, fancy sauce on a Marty's seeded burger bun. Choice of toppings and sauces.
Caesar Salad$8.00
Fresh cut romaine topped with gran moravia and housemade croutons. Served with housemade Caesar dressing on the side.
Cheesesteak$12.00
Seeded long roll, freshly sliced beef, cooper sharp cheese. Includes choice of fried onions, fried peppers, or both!
More about Pizza Plus University City
HipCityVeg - Long Island City, NY image

 

HipCityVeg - Long Island City, NY

40-05 Skillman Avenue,, Sunnyside

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about HipCityVeg - Long Island City, NY
Lee's Deli image

 

Lee's Deli

4700 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Lee's Deli
The Bishop's Collar image

 

The Bishop's Collar

2349 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
More about The Bishop's Collar
SquareBurger image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SquareBurger

200 N 6th St, Philadelphia

Avg 3.8 (48 reviews)
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about SquareBurger

