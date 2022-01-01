Philadelphia burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Philadelphia
More about Lucky's Trading Co.
Lucky's Trading Co.
5154 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Pickle Monster
|$0.00
Winner of the 2019 Philadelphia Burger Brawl! Fried pickles, American cheese, relish, dill pickles, homemade pickle aioli topped with Herr’s pickle potato chips
|Incomparable Bacon Cheddar
|$0.00
topped with bacon, cheddar, raw onion, BBQ sauce, spicy onion strings & sriracha aioli. BOOM. Due to the size of our patties, all our burgers will be cooked between medium/medium well. No need to specify temperature.
|Boom Shakalaka **Burger of the Month**
|$13.50
Just in time for the playoffs we have this burger where you have 1 quarter pound patty, Bacon, American Cheese, pickles, mayo, fries and onion strings all in a liscios bun and you dunk that sucker in our infamous Main Street Cheese.
More about PhillyBurgerIM
PhillyBurgerIM
39.9526° n, 75.1652° w, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Gourmet Onion Rings
|$5.56
Onion Rings - available in one large size
|Cowboy Beef
|$10.97
Angus Beef patty (1/3 lb.)+
Barbecue sauce +
Cheddar cheese melt +
Onion Rings fried +
Bacon +
4.5" Brioche bun
|MidWest Turkey
|$10.97
Turkey Patty (1/3 lb) +
House sauce +
American Cheese +
Pickles +
Onions +
Leafy Lettuce +
Roma Tomato +
4.5" Brioche bun
More about LeBus Bistro
LeBus Bistro
4201 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Turkey 🍔
|$16.00
ground turkey | avocado | grilled red onion | cheddar | apple chutney | on onion poppy brioche
|East Falls 🍔
|$17.00
sharp cheddar | lettuce | tomato | grilled onion | remoulade
|Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
hard boiled egg | mixed greens | raisin walnut sourdough
More about Lucky's Last Chance
Lucky's Last Chance
848 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Pickle Monster
|$0.00
Winner of the 2019 Philadelphia Burger Brawl! Fried pickles, American cheese, relish, dill pickles, homemade pickle aioli topped with Herr’s pickle potato chips
|Incomparable Bacon Cheddar
|$0.00
topped with bacon, cheddar, raw onion, BBQ sauce, spicy onion strings & sriracha aioli. BOOM. Due to the size of our patties, all our burgers will be cooked between medium/medium well. No need to specify temperature.
|Classic
|$0.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & of course: bacon. Everything’s better with bacon. Due to the size of our patties, all our burgers will be cooked between medium/medium well. No need to specify temperature.
More about Hilltown Tavern Fairmount
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hilltown Tavern Fairmount
795 North 24th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Crispy Southern Chx Sandwich
|$15.00
with pickles, mayo, and slaw
|Breakfast Burger
|$15.00
with bacon, sunny side up egg, lettuce, tomato & onion
|Spicy Fried Pickles
|$10.00
cajun fried pickles with spicy ranch
More about Lucky's Last Chance
Lucky's Last Chance
4421 Main Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Mak Attack
|$0.00
Our best seller: burger topped with American cheese, heaping pile of mak & cheese and more cheese, Simple, comforting, cheesy goodness
|Classic
|$0.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & of course: bacon. Everything’s better with bacon. Due to the size of our patties, all our burgers will be cooked between medium/medium well. No need to specify temperature.
|Incomparable Bacon Cheddar
|$0.00
topped with bacon, cheddar, raw onion, BBQ sauce, spicy onion strings & sriracha aioli. BOOM. Due to the size of our patties, all our burgers will be cooked between medium/medium well. No need to specify temperature.
More about Good Dog Bar
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Dog Bar
224 S 15th St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Bang Bang Shrimp
|$17.00
Crispy Jalapenos, Thai Chili Sauce, Mango, Cilantro, Scallion
|Traditional Burger
|$14.00
Lettuce & Tomato, Challah Bun, Fries
|Poke Bowl
|$20.00
Sushi Grade Yellowfin Tuna, Brown Rice, Avocado, Wakame, Edamame, Carrots, Cucumbers, Nori, Sesame Seeds, Siracha Mayo
More about m2o Burgers and Salads
m2o Burgers and Salads
703 S 5th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Original Crispy Sandwich
|$8.29
Crispy Chicken, Pickles and our signature M2O Sauce
|m2o Fries
|$4.79
Garlic & Sea Salt
|M2O Burger
|$7.99
Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, m2o Sauce
More about SpOt Gourmet Burgers
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
SpOt Gourmet Burgers
2821 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|SpOt Burger
|$9.89
Hickory smoked bacon, sharp cheddar, pickles, coleslaw, SpOt sauce.
Yea, we know..."I don't like coleslaw..."
Grow up and try it, after all, it won't be a 'SpOt' burger without it!
|Build Your Own Burger
|$11.50
CHOOSE a CHEESE; American, Provolone, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Bleu, Goat, Aged Swiss, Cheez Whiz.
CHOOSE UP TO 3 TOPPINGS(65 cents ea additional); Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Grilled Onion, Mushroom, sun dried tomato, Bacon, Roasted red peppers, Jalapeno,
Pickles, Daikon, Coleslaw, Cucumber, Fried egg
ADD ANY CONDIMENT(S);Ketchup, SpOt sauce, Mustard, BBQ, Ranch, Teriyaki, Samjang, Russian dressing, Horseradish-mayo, Mayo, Sriracha, Mexican Hot sauce, Tabasco, Marinara, Truffle Balsamic
|Cheesesteaks 1/2 LB
|$12.25
2014 "BEST of PHILLY"-Philadelphia Magazine.
1/2 lb sliced ribeye
More about Veganish
Veganish
1519 Spring Garden st, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Bbq Cauliflower
|$10.00
fried cauliflower tossed in bbq sauce
|Chocolate Slhake
|$7.00
Plant Based
|Bangin Blackened Salmon Burrito
|$12.00
caesar dressing, kale, shaved radish, fried capers and chickpeas (real seafood)
More about The Sidecar Bar & Grille
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Sidecar Bar & Grille
2201 Christian St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Veggie burger
|$15.00
house made veggie burger, colby jack, lettuce, caramelized onion, pickles, sriracha mayo, served on a potato bun
|Pizza
|$16.00
More about Pizza Plus University City
Pizza Plus University City
4814 spruce st, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Single Burger
|$6.00
4oz smash-style ground beef patty, served with melted cooper sharp American cheese slices, fancy sauce on a Marty's seeded burger bun. Choice of toppings and sauces.
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Fresh cut romaine topped with gran moravia and housemade croutons. Served with housemade Caesar dressing on the side.
|Cheesesteak
|$12.00
Seeded long roll, freshly sliced beef, cooper sharp cheese. Includes choice of fried onions, fried peppers, or both!
More about HipCityVeg - Long Island City, NY
HipCityVeg - Long Island City, NY
40-05 Skillman Avenue,, Sunnyside
More about Lee's Deli
Lee's Deli
4700 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia
More about The Bishop's Collar
The Bishop's Collar
2349 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
More about SquareBurger
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
SquareBurger
200 N 6th St, Philadelphia