Meatball subs in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve meatball subs
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Meatball Sandwich
|$9.50
Deli at Dwell
1300 N. 2nd, Philadelphia
|Ricotta Meatball Bruschetta Sandwich
|$12.89
Liscios roll, our signature beef meatballs and sauce, topped with ricotta cheese and spices and baked to perfection. Finished with fresh tomato bruschetta and shaved Parmesan.
P.S. & Co.
1706 Locust St, Philadelphia
|Organic Meatball Sub
|$16.00
Hearty organic meatballs sub with our basil tomato sauce on a soft house-made roll with a side salad. All organic ingredients: almond flour, organic white rice flour, organic flaxseed, organic maple syrup, Vero water, yeast, organic psyllium husk, xanthan gum, baking powder, cold-pressed lemon juice, organic freshly made applesauce (organic apples, Vero water), Miyokos Butter [organic coconut oil, filtered water, organic sunflower oil, organic cashews, organic sunflower lecithin, sea salt, vegan cultures], coconut cream, sesame seed, Brazil nuts, almonds, baking powder, sea salt, tomatoes, white onions, garlic, parsley, red pepper flakes, black pepper, basil, organic maple sugar, cashews, EVOO, Miyokos mozzarella cheese [water, cashews, sunflower oil, tapioca starch, sea salt, sunflower lecithin, konjac, cultures], chickpea miso paste (organic handmade rice koji, whole chickpeas, sun-dried sea salt)
Giuseppe & Sons
1523 Sansom St, Philadelphia
|Meatball Sandwich
|$7.00
House Meatball ,Tomato Sauce, Parmigiana, Mozzarella, Escarole
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia
|Meatball Parm Sandwich
|$9.25
Homemade Meatballs Topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese on a Toasted Roll.
Chick's
1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia
|Fried Meatball Sandwich
|$16.00
long hots, fontina, shredded lettuce, roasted tomatoes, hard boiled egg, pesto vinaigrette, seeded Roll