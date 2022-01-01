Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve meatball subs

Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sandwich$9.50
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Deli at Dwell

1300 N. 2nd, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ricotta Meatball Bruschetta Sandwich$12.89
Liscios roll, our signature beef meatballs and sauce, topped with ricotta cheese and spices and baked to perfection. Finished with fresh tomato bruschetta and shaved Parmesan.
More about Deli at Dwell
Item pic

 

P.S. & Co.

1706 Locust St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Organic Meatball Sub$16.00
Hearty organic meatballs sub with our basil tomato sauce on a soft house-made roll with a side salad. All organic ingredients: almond flour, organic white rice flour, organic flaxseed, organic maple syrup, Vero water, yeast, organic psyllium husk, xanthan gum, baking powder, cold-pressed lemon juice, organic freshly made applesauce (organic apples, Vero water), Miyokos Butter [organic coconut oil, filtered water, organic sunflower oil, organic cashews, organic sunflower lecithin, sea salt, vegan cultures], coconut cream, sesame seed, Brazil nuts, almonds, baking powder, sea salt, tomatoes, white onions, garlic, parsley, red pepper flakes, black pepper, basil, organic maple sugar, cashews, EVOO, Miyokos mozzarella cheese [water, cashews, sunflower oil, tapioca starch, sea salt, sunflower lecithin, konjac, cultures], chickpea miso paste (organic handmade rice koji, whole chickpeas, sun-dried sea salt)
More about P.S. & Co.
Meatball Sandwich image

 

Giuseppe & Sons

1523 Sansom St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Sandwich$7.00
House Meatball ,Tomato Sauce, Parmigiana, Mozzarella, Escarole
More about Giuseppe & Sons
Item pic

 

Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria

701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatball Parm Sandwich$9.25
Homemade Meatballs Topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese on a Toasted Roll.
More about Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Chick's

1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Meatball Sandwich$16.00
long hots, fontina, shredded lettuce, roasted tomatoes, hard boiled egg, pesto vinaigrette, seeded Roll
More about Chick's
Restaurant banner

 

The Abbaye

637 N. 3rd street, Phila

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Meatball Sandwich$13.00
Vegan Meatballs and Red Sauce on Toasted Baguette served with Fries and aioli (aioli is not vegan)
-vegan Meatball- TVP, tomato paste, onion, oregano, garlic powder, vegetable stock , vegetable oil
More about The Abbaye

