Muffins in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve muffins
Scramble - Camelback
2375 E. Camelback Rd #115, Phoenix
|Strawberry Muffin
|$3.89
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.89
|English Muffin
|$1.99
Scramble - 7th St.
9832 N. 7th St #1, Phoenix
|Strawberry Muffin
|$3.89
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.89
Fame Caffe
4700 North Central Avenue, Pheonix
|BLUEBERRY MUFFIN
|$3.50
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.50
Dapper & Stout Coffee Company
201 East Washington Street, Phoenix
|SUNSHINE ENG MUFFIN
|$8.59
Thick-cut bacon and cheddar stuffed omelette on an extra large english muffin. Enjoy with our own complimentary S& P "Chic" Chips. Everything is prepared in advance, there are no substitutions.
|GOURMET MUFFINS & PASTRIES
|$4.32
Perfetto de Cafe
2149 W Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix
|Muffins
|$3.00
Assorted muffins, blueberry, chocolate, poppy seed, and more.
Breakfast Club
2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix
|English Muffin Side
|$1.50
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix
|Muffin
|$3.15
Dapper & Stout Uptown
100 E Camelback Rd #150, Phoenix
|SUNSHINE ENG MUFFIN
|$8.10
|GOURMET MUFFINS & PASTRIES
|$4.86
Outlier Cafe
668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix
|Blueberry Muffin (Large)
|$2.00
|Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins
|$1.50
|Blueberry Mini Muffins
|$1.50
LGO Grocery
4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix
|English Muffin 1/2 Dozen
|$9.50
6 House-made Vegan Old Word Style English Muffins. Delicious toasted and freeze great!
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.00
Blueberry filled, streusel topped
|English Muffin Dozen
|$17.50
12 House-made Vegan Old Word Style English Muffins. Delicious toasted and freeze great!