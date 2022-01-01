Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve muffins

Scramble - Camelback

2375 E. Camelback Rd #115, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Strawberry Muffin$3.89
Blueberry Muffin$3.89
English Muffin$1.99
More about Scramble - Camelback
Scramble - 7th St.

9832 N. 7th St #1, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Muffin$3.89
Blueberry Muffin$3.89
More about Scramble - 7th St.
Fame Caffe

4700 North Central Avenue, Pheonix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BLUEBERRY MUFFIN$3.50
Blueberry Muffin$3.50
More about Fame Caffe
Dapper & Stout Coffee Company

201 East Washington Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SUNSHINE ENG MUFFIN$8.59
Thick-cut bacon and cheddar stuffed omelette on an extra large english muffin. Enjoy with our own complimentary S& P "Chic" Chips. Everything is prepared in advance, there are no substitutions.
GOURMET MUFFINS & PASTRIES$4.32
More about Dapper & Stout Coffee Company
Edgemont

2800 North Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
muffin
More about Edgemont
Perfetto de Cafe

2149 W Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Muffins$3.00
Assorted muffins, blueberry, chocolate, poppy seed, and more.
More about Perfetto de Cafe
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast Club

2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (798 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
English Muffin Side$1.50
More about Breakfast Club
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions

4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Muffin$3.15
More about Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
Dapper & Stout Uptown

100 E Camelback Rd #150, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SUNSHINE ENG MUFFIN$8.10
Thick-cut bacon and cheddar stuffed omelette on an extra large english muffin. Enjoy with our own complimentary S& P "Chic" Chips. Everything is prepared in advance, there are no substitutions.
GOURMET MUFFINS & PASTRIES$4.86
More about Dapper & Stout Uptown
Outlier Cafe

668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin (Large)$2.00
Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins$1.50
Blueberry Mini Muffins$1.50
More about Outlier Cafe
LGO Grocery

4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
English Muffin 1/2 Dozen$9.50
6 House-made Vegan Old Word Style English Muffins. Delicious toasted and freeze great!
Blueberry Muffin$4.00
Blueberry filled, streusel topped
English Muffin Dozen$17.50
12 House-made Vegan Old Word Style English Muffins. Delicious toasted and freeze great!
More about LGO Grocery
32 Shea

10626 N 32nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Muffin after 1$1.50
More about 32 Shea
Breakfast Club

2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
English Muffin Side$1.50
More about Breakfast Club

