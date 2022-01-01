Nachos in Portland

Portland restaurants that serve nachos

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery image

HAMBURGERS

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery

5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1496 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$11.00
Montery Jack and Cheddar cheese, black beans, layered on house made tortilla chips, topped with cilantro lime sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Add grilled chicken, house smoked pulled pork, or tempeh for $5
More about Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
Nachos image

GRILL

Spirit of 77

500 NE MLK Jr Blvd, Portland

Avg 3.5 (235 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos$11.00
Housemade La Milpa tortilla chips topped with queso, cabbage slaw, pickled jalapeños, tomatillos, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Spirit of 77
Take & Bake Nachos image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

2424 E Burnside, Portland

Avg 4.2 (1680 reviews)
Takeout
Take & Bake Nachos$9.50
Legendary Matador Nachos - Tortilla chips, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, Mexican black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream (gf/veg)
More about The Matador
Steak Nachos image

 

10 Barrel Brewing

1411 Northwest Flanders Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Nachos$16.00
Cajun potato chips with seasoned steak, Applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, garlic, shallots, gorgonzola, pepper jack cheese, four cheese sauce, green onions
More about 10 Barrel Brewing
Blossoming Lotus Restaurant image

 

Blossoming Lotus Restaurant

1713 NE 15th Ave., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Raw Nachos$17.00
spicy live chips, nacho cheese sauce, pecan chorizo, onions, tomatoes, scallions, cashew sour cream, guacamole, cilantro, lime
More about Blossoming Lotus Restaurant
Nachos image

 

Breakside Brewery

1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.9 (191 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos$15.00
Three cheese blend, black beans, nacho cheese sauce, roasted jalapeño, olives, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream. (gluten free w/out cheese sauce)
More about Breakside Brewery
Pink Rabbit image

 

Pink Rabbit

232 NW 12th ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos$10.00
More about Pink Rabbit
Nacho, Nacho Man (GF) image

FRENCH FRIES

Hey Love

920 E Burnside St, Portland

Avg 4.6 (478 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nacho, Nacho Man (GF)$15.00
Crispy Chips, Pork Chile Verde, Stadium Cheese, Cowboy Beans, Sherry Pickled Jalapenos, Radish, Crema, Avocado Puree, Hey Love Hot Sauce, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro. *Contains Garlic, Dairy, Tomato, GF Soy, Good Times.
More about Hey Love
Nachos image

PIZZA

Breakside Brewery

820 NE Dekum St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (2120 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos$15.00
Melted cheddar and jack cheeses, pico de gallo, black beans, pickled jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, green onions
More about Breakside Brewery
Take & Bake Nachos image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.3 (2045 reviews)
Takeout
Take & Bake Nachos$9.50
Legendary Matador Nachos - Tortilla chips, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, Mexican black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream (gf/veg)
More about The Matador
Schilling Cider House - Portland image

GRILL

Schilling Cider House - Portland

930 SE 10th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.7 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$9.00
More about Schilling Cider House - Portland
Marley Nachos image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

49 Beach Hut Deli

12436 SW Main St, Tigard

Avg 4.6 (497 reviews)
Takeout
Marley Nachos$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
More about 49 Beach Hut Deli
Derby Nachos image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kay's Bar

6903 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (609 reviews)
Takeout
Derby Nachos$9.00
Magic-dusted tortilla chips topped with black beans, nacho cheese, diced onion, jalapeño, tomato, & sour cream.
More about Kay's Bar
Item pic

 

Ankeny Tap & Table and Gorges Beer

2724 SE Ankeny St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos$12.00
House made tortilla chips, layered with shredded cheese, pickled jalapeños, black beans, pico de gallo, kiwi-jalapeño hot sauce, topped with sour cream, guac & fresh cilantro.
More about Ankeny Tap & Table and Gorges Beer

