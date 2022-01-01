Nachos in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve nachos
More about Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
HAMBURGERS
Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Nachos
|$11.00
Montery Jack and Cheddar cheese, black beans, layered on house made tortilla chips, topped with cilantro lime sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Add grilled chicken, house smoked pulled pork, or tempeh for $5
More about Spirit of 77
GRILL
Spirit of 77
500 NE MLK Jr Blvd, Portland
|Nachos
|$11.00
Housemade La Milpa tortilla chips topped with queso, cabbage slaw, pickled jalapeños, tomatillos, guacamole and sour cream.
More about The Matador
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
2424 E Burnside, Portland
|Take & Bake Nachos
|$9.50
Legendary Matador Nachos - Tortilla chips, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, Mexican black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream (gf/veg)
More about 10 Barrel Brewing
10 Barrel Brewing
1411 Northwest Flanders Street, Portland
|Steak Nachos
|$16.00
Cajun potato chips with seasoned steak, Applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, garlic, shallots, gorgonzola, pepper jack cheese, four cheese sauce, green onions
More about Blossoming Lotus Restaurant
Blossoming Lotus Restaurant
1713 NE 15th Ave., Portland
|Raw Nachos
|$17.00
spicy live chips, nacho cheese sauce, pecan chorizo, onions, tomatoes, scallions, cashew sour cream, guacamole, cilantro, lime
More about Breakside Brewery
Breakside Brewery
1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland
|Nachos
|$15.00
Three cheese blend, black beans, nacho cheese sauce, roasted jalapeño, olives, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream. (gluten free w/out cheese sauce)
More about Hey Love
FRENCH FRIES
Hey Love
920 E Burnside St, Portland
|Nacho, Nacho Man (GF)
|$15.00
Crispy Chips, Pork Chile Verde, Stadium Cheese, Cowboy Beans, Sherry Pickled Jalapenos, Radish, Crema, Avocado Puree, Hey Love Hot Sauce, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro. *Contains Garlic, Dairy, Tomato, GF Soy, Good Times.
More about Breakside Brewery
PIZZA
Breakside Brewery
820 NE Dekum St, Portland
|Nachos
|$15.00
Melted cheddar and jack cheeses, pico de gallo, black beans, pickled jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, green onions
More about The Matador
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
|Take & Bake Nachos
|$9.50
Legendary Matador Nachos - Tortilla chips, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, Mexican black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream (gf/veg)
More about Schilling Cider House - Portland
GRILL
Schilling Cider House - Portland
930 SE 10th Ave, Portland
|Nachos
|$9.00
More about 49 Beach Hut Deli
SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
49 Beach Hut Deli
12436 SW Main St, Tigard
|Marley Nachos
|$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
More about Kay's Bar
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kay's Bar
6903 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland
|Derby Nachos
|$9.00
Magic-dusted tortilla chips topped with black beans, nacho cheese, diced onion, jalapeño, tomato, & sour cream.
More about Ankeny Tap & Table and Gorges Beer
Ankeny Tap & Table and Gorges Beer
2724 SE Ankeny St., Portland
|Nachos
|$12.00
House made tortilla chips, layered with shredded cheese, pickled jalapeños, black beans, pico de gallo, kiwi-jalapeño hot sauce, topped with sour cream, guac & fresh cilantro.