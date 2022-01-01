Flan in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve flan
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
Bandit Taco Tenleytown
4629 41st St NW, Washington
|Flan
|$4.50
TAPAS
Bodega Spanish Tapas & Lounge
3116 M Street NW, Washington
|Flan Con Nata Montada Y Toffee
|$8.00
Spanish Flan, Whipped Cream, Toffee
Qui Qui DC
1539 7th Street NW Second Floor, Washinngton
|Flan De Cafe
|$9.00
Flan de cafe served with coconut cinnamon drizzle with whip cream.
Immigrant Food+
925 13th St. NW, Washington
|Quesillo (Latin flan)
|$6.00
A sweet, flan-like treat popular in Latin America! The perfect way to end your meal with us on a sweet note. (Note: contains eggs).
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
301 Water St SE, Washington
|Mexican Style Flan
|$6.50
silky vanilla custard and caramel
Los Compañeros
1819 Columbia Rd NW, Washington
|Spanish Flan
|$7.00
This classic dessert is a perfect ending to any Mexican meal.
FRENCH FRIES
Purple Patch
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington
|Leche Flan
|$7.00
Sweet caramel custard
Mi Vida Wharf
98 District Square SW, Washington
|Flan de Vanilla
|$9.00
Pineapple Salsa, Whipped Cream
Jaleo DC
480 7th St. NW, Washington
|Flan al Estilo Tradicional de Mama Marisa con Espuma de Crema Catalana
|$11.00
A classic spanish custard with 'espuma' of catalan cream and oranges
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Taqueria Habanero
3710 14th St NW, Washington
|Flan
|$9.00
Mexican Caramel Creme Brulle.
FRENCH FRIES
Immigrant Food
1701 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
|Quesillo (Latin flan)
|$6.00
A sweet, flan-like treat popular in Latin America! The perfect way to end your meal with us on a sweet note. (Note: contains eggs).
TACOS
Taqueria Nacional
3213 Mt Pleasant Street NW, Washington
|Flan
|$4.50
This classic confection is the perfect end to any Mexican meal.
Bodegon
515 8th Street Southeast, Washington, D.C.
|Flan Con Nata Montada Y Toffee
|$10.00
Spanish Flan, Whipped Cream, Toffee