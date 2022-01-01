Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve flan

Bandit Taco Tenleytown image

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

Bandit Taco Tenleytown

4629 41st St NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (618 reviews)
Takeout
Flan$4.50
More about Bandit Taco Tenleytown
Paraíso image

 

Paraíso

1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Flan$8.00
More about Paraíso
Item pic

TAPAS

Bodega Spanish Tapas & Lounge

3116 M Street NW, Washington

Avg 4 (2126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flan Con Nata Montada Y Toffee$8.00
Spanish Flan, Whipped Cream, Toffee
More about Bodega Spanish Tapas & Lounge
Item pic

TACOS

Bandit Taco

1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Flan$4.50
More about Bandit Taco
Item pic

 

Qui Qui DC

1539 7th Street NW Second Floor, Washinngton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flan De Cafe$9.00
Flan de cafe served with coconut cinnamon drizzle with whip cream.
More about Qui Qui DC
Item pic

 

Immigrant Food+

925 13th St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesillo (Latin flan)$6.00
A sweet, flan-like treat popular in Latin America! The perfect way to end your meal with us on a sweet note. (Note: contains eggs).
More about Immigrant Food+
Mr.Chens image

 

Mr.Chens

3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flan Custard$5.98
More about Mr.Chens
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant image

 

Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant

301 Water St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mexican Style Flan$6.50
silky vanilla custard and caramel
More about Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Los Compañeros

1819 Columbia Rd NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spanish Flan$7.00
This classic dessert is a perfect ending to any Mexican meal.
More about Los Compañeros
Purple Patch image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple Patch

3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (7910 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Leche Flan$7.00
Sweet caramel custard
More about Purple Patch
Mi Vida image

 

Mi Vida Wharf

98 District Square SW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flan de Vanilla$9.00
Pineapple Salsa, Whipped Cream
More about Mi Vida Wharf
Banner pic

 

Jaleo DC

480 7th St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flan al Estilo Tradicional de Mama Marisa con Espuma de Crema Catalana$11.00
A classic spanish custard with 'espuma' of catalan cream and oranges
More about Jaleo DC
Item pic

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Taqueria Habanero

3710 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (941 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flan$9.00
Mexican Caramel Creme Brulle.
More about Taqueria Habanero
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Immigrant Food

1701 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (206 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quesillo (Latin flan)$6.00
A sweet, flan-like treat popular in Latin America! The perfect way to end your meal with us on a sweet note. (Note: contains eggs).
More about Immigrant Food
Item pic

TACOS

Taqueria Nacional

3213 Mt Pleasant Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (291 reviews)
Takeout
Flan$4.50
This classic confection is the perfect end to any Mexican meal.
More about Taqueria Nacional
Item pic

 

Bodegon

515 8th Street Southeast, Washington, D.C.

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flan Con Nata Montada Y Toffee$10.00
Spanish Flan, Whipped Cream, Toffee
More about Bodegon
Item pic

 

Pisco y Nazca

1823 L Street NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peruvian Flan$8.00
Crema volteada ’Peruvian style fan, grilled pineapple, quinoa tuile
More about Pisco y Nazca

