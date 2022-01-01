Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve po boy

Chef Dan's Cafe image

 

Chef Dan's Cafe

5700 park heights ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Krab Cake Po Boy$13.75
Mock "crab" cake, Old Bay aioli, lemon mustard slaw, lettuce and tomato. Served on a baguette
More about Chef Dan's Cafe
Item pic

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Po’ Boy Club (P)$16.00
fried oysters / shrimp salad / bacon / lettuce / tomato / sweet & spicy pickles / toasted sub roll
Fried Oyster Po’ Boy (P)$16.00
cornmeal dusted / lettuce / tomato / sweet & spicy pickles / roasted red pepper mayo / toasted sub roll
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Consumer pic

 

Mama's On The Half Shell

2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oyster Po'Boy$18.00
Oysters, fried golden brown and served on a brioche roll with spicy tartar and coleslaw.
Shrimp Po'Boy$18.00
Shrimp, fried golden brown and served on a brioche roll with spicy tarter and coleslaw.
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fishnet

520 Park Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Catfish Po'Boy$11.95
Wild Catfish, locally sourced, marinated in spices then fried in a special cornmeal batter with house made remoulade, romaine lettuce and tomato.
More about Fishnet
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

RegionAle

2400 Boston Street Suite #120, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (312 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Po Boy$14.00
Ciabatta Roll, Sautéed Shrimp, Arugula, Red Onion, Sliced Tomato, Old Bay Remoulade
More about RegionAle
Captain James seafood palace image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Captain James seafood palace

2127 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (2381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PO BOY STEAK$16.00
ON CIABATTA WITH COLESLAW, ONION, PICKLED VEGGIES, SPICY REMOULADE. SERVED W FRIES
PO BOY BLACKENED SHRIMP$16.00
ON CIABATTA WITH COLESLAW, ONION, PICKLED VEGGIES, SPICY REMOULADE. SERVED W FRIES
PO BOY FRIED OYSTER$15.00
ON CIABATTA WITH COLESLAW, ONION, PICKLED VEGGIES, SPICY REMOULADE. SERVED W FRIES
More about Captain James seafood palace
Banner pic

 

Shotti's Point

701 East Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Fish Po Boy$18.00
beer battered crispy fish, slaw, Baltimore remoulade, tomato
More about Shotti's Point
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Local Fry

711 West 40th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (936 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tofu Po Boy$10.00
French roll filled with lettuce, tomato, pickles, Chesapeake remoulade and crispy tofu cubes
Catfish Po Boy$12.00
French roll filled with lettuce, tomato, pickles, Chesapeake remoulade and our southern fried catfish
Chicken Po Boy$10.00
French roll filled with lettuce, tomato, pickles, Chesapeake remoulade and crispy chicken
More about The Local Fry
Item pic

 

Choptank

1641 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FRIED SHRIMP PO BOY$19.00
served with shaved lettuce, two pickles, tomato, remoulade, choice of fries or side salad
OYSTER PO BOY$19.00
served with shaved lettuce, two pickles, tomato, remoulade, choice of fries or side salad
More about Choptank
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Po'Boy Sub$15.00
Choose your style:
- Shrimp
- Soft Shell
- Fried Oysters
- Trio ; ALL OF THE ABOVE (Upcharge$)
- Crabby Seafood Trio ; ALL OF THE ABOVE +PLUS+ Crab Dip topping! (Upcharge$)
+ Lettuce l Tomatoes l Bay Sauce l Hot Sauce Optional
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mother's Federal Hill Grille

1113 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1368 reviews)
Takeout
Jazzfest Po Boy$17.00
fried shrimp or rockfish, lettuce, tomato, Cajun remoulade, toasted sub roll
Jazzfest Po Boy$18.00
fried shrimp or rockfish, lettuce, tomato, Cajun remoulade, toasted sub roll
More about Mother's Federal Hill Grille

