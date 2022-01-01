Po boy in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve po boy
Chef Dan's Cafe
5700 park heights ave, Baltimore
|Krab Cake Po Boy
|$13.75
Mock "crab" cake, Old Bay aioli, lemon mustard slaw, lettuce and tomato. Served on a baguette
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore
|Po’ Boy Club (P)
|$16.00
fried oysters / shrimp salad / bacon / lettuce / tomato / sweet & spicy pickles / toasted sub roll
|Fried Oyster Po’ Boy (P)
|$16.00
cornmeal dusted / lettuce / tomato / sweet & spicy pickles / roasted red pepper mayo / toasted sub roll
Mama's On The Half Shell
2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Oyster Po'Boy
|$18.00
Oysters, fried golden brown and served on a brioche roll with spicy tartar and coleslaw.
|Shrimp Po'Boy
|$18.00
Shrimp, fried golden brown and served on a brioche roll with spicy tarter and coleslaw.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fishnet
520 Park Ave, Baltimore
|Catfish Po'Boy
|$11.95
Wild Catfish, locally sourced, marinated in spices then fried in a special cornmeal batter with house made remoulade, romaine lettuce and tomato.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
RegionAle
2400 Boston Street Suite #120, Baltimore
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$14.00
Ciabatta Roll, Sautéed Shrimp, Arugula, Red Onion, Sliced Tomato, Old Bay Remoulade
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Captain James seafood palace
2127 Boston St, Baltimore
|PO BOY STEAK
|$16.00
ON CIABATTA WITH COLESLAW, ONION, PICKLED VEGGIES, SPICY REMOULADE. SERVED W FRIES
|PO BOY BLACKENED SHRIMP
|$16.00
ON CIABATTA WITH COLESLAW, ONION, PICKLED VEGGIES, SPICY REMOULADE. SERVED W FRIES
|PO BOY FRIED OYSTER
|$15.00
ON CIABATTA WITH COLESLAW, ONION, PICKLED VEGGIES, SPICY REMOULADE. SERVED W FRIES
Shotti's Point
701 East Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Fried Fish Po Boy
|$18.00
beer battered crispy fish, slaw, Baltimore remoulade, tomato
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Local Fry
711 West 40th St, Baltimore
|Tofu Po Boy
|$10.00
French roll filled with lettuce, tomato, pickles, Chesapeake remoulade and crispy tofu cubes
|Catfish Po Boy
|$12.00
French roll filled with lettuce, tomato, pickles, Chesapeake remoulade and our southern fried catfish
|Chicken Po Boy
|$10.00
French roll filled with lettuce, tomato, pickles, Chesapeake remoulade and crispy chicken
Choptank
1641 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore
|FRIED SHRIMP PO BOY
|$19.00
served with shaved lettuce, two pickles, tomato, remoulade, choice of fries or side salad
|OYSTER PO BOY
|$19.00
served with shaved lettuce, two pickles, tomato, remoulade, choice of fries or side salad
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jimmy's Famous Seafood
6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|Po'Boy Sub
|$15.00
Choose your style:
- Shrimp
- Soft Shell
- Fried Oysters
- Trio ; ALL OF THE ABOVE (Upcharge$)
- Crabby Seafood Trio ; ALL OF THE ABOVE +PLUS+ Crab Dip topping! (Upcharge$)
+ Lettuce l Tomatoes l Bay Sauce l Hot Sauce Optional
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Mother's Federal Hill Grille
1113 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Jazzfest Po Boy
|$17.00
fried shrimp or rockfish, lettuce, tomato, Cajun remoulade, toasted sub roll
