Eggplant parm in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve eggplant parm
More about Raso's Bar & Grille
Raso's Bar & Grille
209 Mystic Avenue, Medofrd
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$20.00
More about FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
16 Derne Street, Boston
|EGGPLANT PARM RIGATONI
|$13.25
fried eggplant, plum tomato sauce, provolone over rigatoni
|EGGPLANT PARM LINGUINE
|$13.25
fried eggplant, plum tomato sauce, provolone over linguine
|EGGPLANT PARM SUB
|$11.00
layered eggplant with plum tomato sauce, provolone & pecorino
More about Capo Restaurant
Capo Restaurant
443 West Broadway, South Boston
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$20.00
herbed & breaded, mozzarella, parmesan, rigatoni pomodoro
More about Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®
Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®
492 Tremont Street, Boston
|EGGPLANT PARM
|$12.00
fried eggplant, pesto, marinara sauce, provolone cheese, parmesan, spicy aioli, arugula, on Italian roll
