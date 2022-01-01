Eggplant parm in Boston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Raso's Bar & Grille image

 

Raso's Bar & Grille

209 Mystic Avenue, Medofrd

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggplant Parmigiana$20.00
More about Raso's Bar & Grille
FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca image

 

FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca

16 Derne Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
EGGPLANT PARM RIGATONI$13.25
fried eggplant, plum tomato sauce, provolone over rigatoni
EGGPLANT PARM LINGUINE$13.25
fried eggplant, plum tomato sauce, provolone over linguine
EGGPLANT PARM SUB$11.00
layered eggplant with plum tomato sauce, provolone & pecorino
More about FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
Item pic

 

Capo Restaurant

443 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggplant Parmigiana$20.00
herbed & breaded, mozzarella, parmesan, rigatoni pomodoro
More about Capo Restaurant
Item pic

 

Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®

492 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
EGGPLANT PARM$12.00
fried eggplant, pesto, marinara sauce, provolone cheese, parmesan, spicy aioli, arugula, on Italian roll
More about Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®
Molinari's image

 

Molinari's

789 Adams Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Eggplant Parmigiana$17.00
More about Molinari's
Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco's Cucina and Bar

450 Commercial St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Eggplant Parm w/side gnocchi$22.95
Homemade Fried Eggplant Topped With Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese. Served With A side of Gnoochi
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar

