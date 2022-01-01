Sticky buns in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve sticky buns
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|sticky sticky bun
|$5.00
our most famous pastry, light and buttery brioche dough swirled with cinnamon sugar and pecan topped with caramelized honey and toasted pecan 'goo'
Solid Ground Cafe
742 Huntington Ave, Boston
|maple hazelnut sticky bun
|$3.50
Soft sticky morning bun baked with maple and hazelnuts
Flour Bakery Fort Point
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|sticky sticky bun
|$5.00
our most famous pastry, light and buttery brioche dough swirled with cinnamon sugar and pecan topped with caramelized honey and toasted pecan 'goo'
George Howell Coffee
505 Washington Street, Boston
|Sticky Bun
|$4.95
Rolled, leavened-dough pastry with caramelized sugar and pecans. By Seven Stars Bakery, Providence, Rhode Island.
Flour Bakery Dalton St
30 Dalton Street, Boston
|sticky sticky bun
|$5.00
our most famous pastry, light and buttery brioche dough swirled with cinnamon sugar and pecan topped with caramelized honey and toasted pecan 'goo'
