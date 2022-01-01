Salmon rolls in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve salmon rolls
More about Vegan Plate
NOODLES
Vegan Plate
1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago
|Not so Salmon Roll
|$7.00
Konjac Salmon (Konjac is a type of herb that is mostly found in Asia, it is commonly used as gelatin substitute; very similar to agar agar)
|NOT so SALMON DELUXE ROLL(GF,SF)
|$8.50
More about Phlavz Express- 87th
Phlavz Express- 87th
2014 E 87th Street, Chicago
|Salmon Rolls
|$15.00
(Contains Spinach and Dairy)
More about Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago
|FRIED SALMON ROLL
|$8.00
Fresh salmon wrapped in Seaweed sheet, Lightly battered and Fried, Served with Ponzu sauce.
More about Kraken Sushi & Beyond
Kraken Sushi & Beyond
4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago
|Smoke Salmon Roll
|$8.00
Smoke Salmon
|Smoke Salmon Roll (HR)
|$8.00
Smoke Salmon. (Cone-like in shape)
More about Provare
Provare
1421 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago
|Salmon Egg Roll
|$14.00
Chipotle Aioli (Contains Dairy)
More about Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park
SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park
4945 N Milwaukee, Chicago
|Salmon roll
|$5.95
Six pieces. Fresh salmon
|Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll
|$3.95
Six pieces. Spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber roll wrapped with tempura crunch topped with spicy mayo
|Salmon Avocado roll
|$3.95
Six pieces. Fresh salmon and avocado
More about Phlavz - Maxwell
TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Phlavz - Maxwell
717 W Maxwell st, Chicago
|Salmon Rolls
|$15.00
(Contains Spinach and Dairy)
More about Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
1238 n Milwaukee ave, Chicago
|Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll
|$4.95
Six pieces. Spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber roll wrapped with tempura crunch topped with spicy mayo
|Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll
|$3.95
Six pieces. Spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber roll wrapped with tempura crunch topped with spicy mayo
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$3.95
Six pieces. Fresh salmon and avocado
More about Gorilla Sushi Western
SUSHI
Gorilla Sushi Western
4652 n western, Chicago
|Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll
|$3.95
Six pieces. Spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber roll wrapped with tempura crunch topped with spicy mayo
|Salmon Avocado roll
|$3.95
Six pieces. Fresh salmon and avocado
|Salmon roll
|$6.50
Six pieces. Fresh salmon
More about Gorilla Sushi Diversey
Gorilla Sushi Diversey
1408 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago
|Crunchy spicy salmon roll
|$3.95
Six pcs. Salmon, avocado, cucumber wrapped with tempura crunch topped with spicy mayo
|Salmon avocado roll
|$3.95
Six pcs. Fresh salmon and avocado
|Salmon Skin roll
|$5.95
5 Pieces Salmon skin, cucumber topped with Unagi sauce.