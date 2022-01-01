Salmon rolls in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve salmon rolls

TenGoku image

 

TenGoku

651 West Washington Boulevard, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Roll$8.00
More about TenGoku
Vegan Plate image

NOODLES

Vegan Plate

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Not so Salmon Roll$7.00
Konjac Salmon (Konjac is a type of herb that is mostly found in Asia, it is commonly used as gelatin substitute; very similar to agar agar)
NOT so SALMON DELUXE ROLL(GF,SF)$8.50
More about Vegan Plate
Salmon Rolls image

 

Phlavz Express- 87th

2014 E 87th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Rolls$15.00
(Contains Spinach and Dairy)
More about Phlavz Express- 87th
Item pic

 

Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine

1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FRIED SALMON ROLL$8.00
Fresh salmon wrapped in Seaweed sheet, Lightly battered and Fried, Served with Ponzu sauce.
More about Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
Consumer pic

 

Kraken Sushi & Beyond

4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoke Salmon Roll$8.00
Smoke Salmon
Smoke Salmon Roll (HR)$8.00
Smoke Salmon. (Cone-like in shape)
More about Kraken Sushi & Beyond
Provare image

 

Provare

1421 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Egg Roll$14.00
Chipotle Aioli (Contains Dairy)
More about Provare
Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll image

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park

4945 N Milwaukee, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon roll$5.95
Six pieces. Fresh salmon
Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber roll wrapped with tempura crunch topped with spicy mayo
Salmon Avocado roll$3.95
Six pieces. Fresh salmon and avocado
More about Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park
Salmon Rolls image

TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Phlavz - Maxwell

717 W Maxwell st, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Rolls$15.00
(Contains Spinach and Dairy)
More about Phlavz - Maxwell
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park

1238 n Milwaukee ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (2722 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll$4.95
Six pieces. Spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber roll wrapped with tempura crunch topped with spicy mayo
Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber roll wrapped with tempura crunch topped with spicy mayo
Salmon Avocado Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Fresh salmon and avocado
More about Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll image

SUSHI

Gorilla Sushi Western

4652 n western, Chicago

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber roll wrapped with tempura crunch topped with spicy mayo
Salmon Avocado roll$3.95
Six pieces. Fresh salmon and avocado
Salmon roll$6.50
Six pieces. Fresh salmon
More about Gorilla Sushi Western
Restaurant banner

 

Gorilla Sushi Diversey

1408 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crunchy spicy salmon roll$3.95
Six pcs. Salmon, avocado, cucumber wrapped with tempura crunch topped with spicy mayo
Salmon avocado roll$3.95
Six pcs. Fresh salmon and avocado
Salmon Skin roll$5.95
5 Pieces Salmon skin, cucumber topped with Unagi sauce.
More about Gorilla Sushi Diversey

Map

