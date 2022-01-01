Po boy in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve po boy
BBQ
Demeris Bar-B-Q
1702 WEST LOOP N, Houston
|Po-Boy
|$10.60
Choice of brisket, sausage, turkey, etc...
|Po-Boy Basket - Tuesday Special
|$13.25
|Combo Po-Boy
|$13.30
Choice of 2 meats
High Tower Cafe #9 AIG
2929 Allen Parkway, Houston
|Buffalo Chicken Po'Boy
|$7.99
All White Chicken Tenders, Spicy Wing Sauce, Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Hoagie Roll
High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V
363 North Sam Houston Pkwy East Suite 150, Houston
|Buffalo Chicken Po'Boy
|$7.99
All White Chicken Tenders, Spicy Wing Sauce, Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Hoagie Roll
04 - Dan's Seafood & Wings (Gessner)
3991 South Gessner Road, Houston
|Fish & Shrimp Po-Boy (1/3)
|$10.99
|Shrimp Po-Boy (5)
|$9.99
Common Bond On The Go
3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Moroccan Beef Po Boy
|$9.50
spiced moroccan beef, olive tapenade, kale slaw, lemon vinaigrette, french bread
Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack
3929 Old Spanish Trl Ste 300, Houston
|Fish & Shrimp Po'Boy Basket
|$17.95
|Fish Po'Boy Basket
|$12.95
|Shrimp Po'Boy Basket
|$15.95
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hangar Kitchen
8800 Telephone Rd, Houston
|Shrimp Po-Boy
|$10.00
New Orleans Style • L.T.P • Spicy Remoulade
Johnny's Gold Brick
2518 Yale St, Houston
|Peacemaker Po-Boy
|$16.00
Golden fried wild caught fresh gulf shrimp and oysters, lightly dressed savoy cabbage, tomato, pickles, and duke’s mayo on leidenheimer french bread
SEAFOOD
Acme Oyster House
1201 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Fried Shrimp Po-boy
|$11.99
Common Bond On The Go
2850 Fannin St Ste 100, Houston
|Moroccan Beef Po Boy
|$9.50
spiced moroccan beef, olive tapenade, kale slaw, lemon vinaigrette, french bread
High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S
1233 W. Loop South, Houston
|Buffalo Chicken Po'Boy
|$7.99
All White Chicken Tenders, Spicy Wing Sauce, Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Hoagie Roll
Common Bond On The Go
4201 Main St Ste 110, Houston
|Moroccan Beef Po Boy
|$9.50
spiced moroccan beef, olive tapenade, kale slaw, lemon vinaigrette, french bread
High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten
16290 Katy Freeway, Houston
|Buffalo Chicken Po'Boy
|$7.99
All White Chicken Tenders, Spicy Wing Sauce, Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Hoagie Roll
High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
1177 West Loop South #100, Houston
|Buffalo Chicken Po'Boy
|$7.99
All White Chicken Tenders, Spicy Wing Sauce, Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Hoagie Roll
Seafood Connection Houston
507 Westheimer Rd., Houston
|Shrimp Po'Boy
|$8.99
|Fried Shrimp Po’Boy
|$13.00
Served with fries
|Fried Oyster Po’Boy
|$16.00
Served with Fries
Common Bond Bistro
449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$14.00
crispy shrimp, cajun aioli, shredded romaine lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, french bread
Cajun's City Seafoods & Wings
12412 Kuykendahl Rd Suit. C, Houston
|Shrimp - Po-boy
|$10.99
|Fish - Po-boy
|$10.99
Jeannie Maes
12830 Scarsdale Blvd, Houston
|Hot sausage (link) Po-boy w/ fries
|$9.99
|Shrimp Po-Boy
|$15.99
Crispy fried shrimp on toasted French loaf NOLA dress with Jeannie Mae’s sauce and fries
01 - Dan's Seafood & Wings (Uvalde)
18 Uvalde Rd., Houston
|Shrimp Po-Boy (5)
|$9.99
lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce on french baguette served with fries & hushpuppies or fried rice.
|Fish & Shrimp Po-Boy (1/3)
|$10.99
lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce on french baguette served with fries & hushpuppies or fried rice.
Common Bond On The Go
7680 Katy Freeway Suite 300, Houston
|Moroccan Beef Po Boy
|$9.50
spiced moroccan beef, olive tapenade, kale slaw, lemon vinaigrette, french bread
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Demeris Bar-B-Q
2911 South Shepherd, Houston
|Po-Boy
|$10.60
Choice of brisket, sausage, turkey, etc...
|Catfish Po-Boy
|$11.25
|Combo Po-Boy
|$13.30
Choice of 2 meats
Karbach Brewing
2032 Karbach Street, HOUSTON
|Hella Hot Chicken Po’ Boy
|$16.00
Fried Chicken Breast, Leidenheimer Bakery French Roll, house made Remoulade, Roma Tomato, Sliced Pickles, Shredded Lettuce, served with Kennebec Fries
|Fried Shrimp Po' Boy
|$20.00
Over half a pound of panko fried gulf shrimp on a Leidenheimer french roll. Loaded up with lettuce, tomato, pickles and our sweet and spicy tartar sauce
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Common Bond On the Go
601 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Moroccan Beef Po Boy
|$9.50
spiced moroccan beef, olive tapenade, kale slaw, lemon vinaigrette, french bread
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch
10123 Hammerly Blvd, Houston
|SHRIMP PO-BOY
|$9.49
|SHRIMP PO-BOY (LUNCH)
|$8.99
|CRAWFISH PO-BOY
|$10.49
Goode Co. Barbeque - Memorial
8911 Katy Fwy, Houston
|BBQ Po-Boy
Served on fresh French bread with BBQ sauce on the side.
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$14.00
crispy shrimp, cajun aioli, shredded romaine lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, french bread
Antone's Famous Po'Boys
4520 San Felipe #200, Houston
|The Original Houston Po' Boy
|$6.95
Ham, Salami, Provolone, Chow Chow, Mayo, and Dill Pickles on Local Po' Boy Bread
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$12.95
New Orleans Style Dressed with Lettuce,
Tomatoes, Spicy Remoulade, and Served with French Fries and Hush Puppies on Local Po' Boy Bread from Royal Bakery
|Billy F Gibbons - Whisker Bomb Po’ Boy
|$9.95
Fried Green Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, Harissa, Arugula & Romaine Mix, and 'Billy F Gibbons - Whisker Bomb' Aioli on Local Po' Boy Bread
