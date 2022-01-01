Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Houston

Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve po boy

Demeris Bar-B-Q image

BBQ

Demeris Bar-B-Q

1702 WEST LOOP N, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Po-Boy$10.60
Choice of brisket, sausage, turkey, etc...
Po-Boy Basket - Tuesday Special$13.25
Combo Po-Boy$13.30
Choice of 2 meats
More about Demeris Bar-B-Q
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #9 AIG

2929 Allen Parkway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Po'Boy$7.99
All White Chicken Tenders, Spicy Wing Sauce, Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Hoagie Roll
More about High Tower Cafe #9 AIG
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V

363 North Sam Houston Pkwy East Suite 150, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Po'Boy$7.99
All White Chicken Tenders, Spicy Wing Sauce, Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Hoagie Roll
More about High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V
Winnie's image

 

Winnie's

3622 Main St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Turkey and Swiss Po-boy$14.50
More about Winnie's
Dan's Seafood & Wings - Gessner image

 

04 - Dan's Seafood & Wings (Gessner)

3991 South Gessner Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish & Shrimp Po-Boy (1/3)$10.99
Shrimp Po-Boy (5)$9.99
More about 04 - Dan's Seafood & Wings (Gessner)
Item pic

 

Common Bond On The Go

3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Moroccan Beef Po Boy$9.50
spiced moroccan beef, olive tapenade, kale slaw, lemon vinaigrette, french bread
More about Common Bond On The Go
Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack image

 

Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack

3929 Old Spanish Trl Ste 300, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Shrimp Po'Boy Basket$17.95
Fish Po'Boy Basket$12.95
Shrimp Po'Boy Basket$15.95
More about Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack
Hangar Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hangar Kitchen

8800 Telephone Rd, Houston

Avg 4.8 (81 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Po-Boy$10.00
New Orleans Style • L.T.P • Spicy Remoulade
More about Hangar Kitchen
Peacemaker Po-Boy image

 

Johnny's Gold Brick

2518 Yale St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (802 reviews)
Takeout
Peacemaker Po-Boy$16.00
Golden fried wild caught fresh gulf shrimp and oysters, lightly dressed savoy cabbage, tomato, pickles, and duke’s mayo on leidenheimer french bread
More about Johnny's Gold Brick
Acme Oyster House image

SEAFOOD

Acme Oyster House

1201 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 3.5 (201 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Shrimp Po-boy$11.99
More about Acme Oyster House
Item pic

 

Common Bond On The Go

2850 Fannin St Ste 100, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Moroccan Beef Po Boy$9.50
spiced moroccan beef, olive tapenade, kale slaw, lemon vinaigrette, french bread
More about Common Bond On The Go
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S

1233 W. Loop South, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Po'Boy$7.99
All White Chicken Tenders, Spicy Wing Sauce, Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Hoagie Roll
More about High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S
Item pic

 

Common Bond On The Go

4201 Main St Ste 110, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Moroccan Beef Po Boy$9.50
spiced moroccan beef, olive tapenade, kale slaw, lemon vinaigrette, french bread
More about Common Bond On The Go
Killen's Heights image

 

Killen's Heights

101 Heights Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Shrimp Po Boy$16.00
More about Killen's Heights
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten

16290 Katy Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Po'Boy$7.99
All White Chicken Tenders, Spicy Wing Sauce, Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Hoagie Roll
More about High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop

1177 West Loop South #100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Po'Boy$7.99
All White Chicken Tenders, Spicy Wing Sauce, Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Hoagie Roll
More about High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
Item pic

 

Seafood Connection Houston

507 Westheimer Rd., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Po'Boy$8.99
Fried Shrimp Po’Boy$13.00
Served with fries
Fried Oyster Po’Boy$16.00
Served with Fries
More about Seafood Connection Houston
Item pic

 

Common Bond Bistro

449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Po' Boy$14.00
crispy shrimp, cajun aioli, shredded romaine lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, french bread  
More about Common Bond Bistro
Cajun's City Seafoods & Wings image

 

Cajun's City Seafoods & Wings

12412 Kuykendahl Rd Suit. C, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp - Po-boy$10.99
Fish - Po-boy$10.99
More about Cajun's City Seafoods & Wings
Jeannie Maes image

 

Jeannie Maes

12830 Scarsdale Blvd, Houston

Avg 3 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hot sausage (link) Po-boy w/ fries$9.99
Shrimp Po-Boy$15.99
Crispy fried shrimp on toasted French loaf NOLA dress with Jeannie Mae’s sauce and fries
More about Jeannie Maes
Item pic

 

01 - Dan's Seafood & Wings (Uvalde)

18 Uvalde Rd., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Po-Boy (5)$9.99
lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce on french baguette served with fries & hushpuppies or fried rice.
Fish & Shrimp Po-Boy (1/3)$10.99
lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce on french baguette served with fries & hushpuppies or fried rice.
More about 01 - Dan's Seafood & Wings (Uvalde)
Item pic

 

Common Bond On The Go

7680 Katy Freeway Suite 300, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Moroccan Beef Po Boy$9.50
spiced moroccan beef, olive tapenade, kale slaw, lemon vinaigrette, french bread
More about Common Bond On The Go
Demeris Bar-B-Q image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Demeris Bar-B-Q

2911 South Shepherd, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Po-Boy$10.60
Choice of brisket, sausage, turkey, etc...
Catfish Po-Boy$11.25
Combo Po-Boy$13.30
Choice of 2 meats
More about Demeris Bar-B-Q
Hella Hot Chicken Po’ Boy image

 

Karbach Brewing

2032 Karbach Street, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hella Hot Chicken Po’ Boy$16.00
Fried Chicken Breast, Leidenheimer Bakery French Roll, house made Remoulade, Roma Tomato, Sliced Pickles, Shredded Lettuce, served with Kennebec Fries
Fried Shrimp Po' Boy$20.00
Over half a pound of panko fried gulf shrimp on a Leidenheimer french roll. Loaded up with lettuce, tomato, pickles and our sweet and spicy tartar sauce
More about Karbach Brewing
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Common Bond On the Go

601 Heights Blvd, Houston

Avg 3.5 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Moroccan Beef Po Boy$9.50
spiced moroccan beef, olive tapenade, kale slaw, lemon vinaigrette, french bread
More about Common Bond On the Go
Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch

10123 Hammerly Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP PO-BOY$9.49
SHRIMP PO-BOY (LUNCH)$8.99
CRAWFISH PO-BOY$10.49
More about Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch
Goode Co. Barbeque - Kirby image

 

Goode Co. Barbeque - Kirby

5109 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Po-Boy
More about Goode Co. Barbeque - Kirby
Goode Co. Barbeque - Memorial image

 

Goode Co. Barbeque - Memorial

8911 Katy Fwy, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Po-Boy
Served on fresh French bread with BBQ sauce on the side.
More about Goode Co. Barbeque - Memorial
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery

1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (5017 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Po' Boy$14.00
crispy shrimp, cajun aioli, shredded romaine lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, french bread  
More about Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
The Original Houston Po' Boy image

 

Antone's Famous Po'Boys

4520 San Felipe #200, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Original Houston Po' Boy$6.95
Ham, Salami, Provolone, Chow Chow, Mayo, and Dill Pickles on Local Po' Boy Bread
Shrimp Po' Boy$12.95
New Orleans Style Dressed with Lettuce,
Tomatoes, Spicy Remoulade, and Served with French Fries and Hush Puppies on Local Po' Boy Bread from Royal Bakery
Billy F Gibbons - Whisker Bomb Po’ Boy$9.95
Fried Green Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, Harissa, Arugula & Romaine Mix, and 'Billy F Gibbons - Whisker Bomb' Aioli on Local Po' Boy Bread
More about Antone's Famous Po'Boys

