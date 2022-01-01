French toast in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve french toast
yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|crunchy french toast
|$10.95
thick slices of egg dipped challah w/ corn flake crunch served w/ whipped cream, blackberries & strawberries
Eggy's Diner
120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis
|French Toast (half order)
|$5.50
|Eggy's French Toast
|$11.00
Thick cut challah bread French Toast
|Creamy Fruit French Toast
|$11.75
Cream cheese stuffed Eggy's French toast, topped with strawberries, blueberris, and a mixed berry glaze.
Red Cow
208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis
|Berry French Toast
|$12.50
3 pieces of french toast topped with macerated blueberries, strawberries, blackberries and raspberries, finished with whipped cream and powdered sugar
The Copper Hen
2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Bread Pudding French Toast
|$5.00
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Creme Brulee French Toast
|$12.00
5 slices of bakery fresh cinnamon bread dipped in creme brulee batter and topped with cinnamon butter. sSrved with fresh berries
Victors 1959 Cafe
3756 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis
|JULIAN'S FRENCH TOAST
|$10.95
Four slices of our house baked cinnamon bread French toast. Sprinkled with powdered sugar & cinnamon.
Red Cow
2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Berry French Toast
|$12.50
3 pieces of french toast topped with macerated blueberries, strawberries, blackberries and raspberries, finished with whipped cream and powdered sugar
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|French Toast.
|$11.50
egg dipped ciabatta, whipped butter
|Nashville French Toast Chicken Stack.
|$15.50
French toast, crispy chicken, sausage gravy, over easy egg, syrup
|Kids French Toast
|$8.00
served with fruit on the side add bacon or sausage 1.00
Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken
735 E. 48th Street, Minneapolis
|French Toast Clouds
|$7.99
8 pillowy Clouds of French Toast, dusted in Cinnamon sugar, served with 2oz cup of Kales' own Maple Syrup.
Gigi's Cafe
824 W 36th Street, Minneapolis
|French Toast
|$12.00
housemade brioche french toast, mascarpone cream, maple syrup
Local Roots
817 66th Street East, Richfield
|Strawberry French Toast
|$11.00
|French Toast
|$11.00
Three pieces of griddled French toast served with REAL maple syrup
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|French Toast.
|$11.50
egg dipped ciabatta, whipped butter
|Kids French Toast
|$8.00
served with fruit on the side [add bacon or sausage 1.00]
|Nashville French Toast Chicken Stack.
|$15.50
French toast, crispy chicken, sausage gravy, over easy egg, syrup
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|French Toast with Local Syrup
|$12.00
|Half order of French Toast
|$6.00
|Orange Caramel Pecan French Toast
|$14.00
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Side French Toast
|$4.95
|Fabulous French Toast
|$9.95
Thick slices of battered egg bread grilled to golden brown and dusted with powdered sugar.
|Seriously French Toast
|$11.95
Two home style battered croissants grilled to perfection dusted with powdered sugar and served with your choice of apple, strawberry, blueberry or banana.
Original Pancake House
3501 W 70th Street, Edina
|SOURDOUGH FRENCH TOAST
|$9.50
3 pieces of our sourdough bread topped with powdered sugar.
|RASPBERRY FRENCH TOAST
|$13.25
3 pieces of our own raspberry monkey bread topped with fresh raspberries and vanilla glaze.
|CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST
|$9.50
3 pieces of cinnamon swirl bread, topped with cinnamon sugar
The Freehouse
701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis
|Side 1pc French Toast
|$2.95
One Piece of French Toast
|French Toast
|$11.50
egg dipped ciabatta, whipped butter
|Nashville French Toast Chicken Stack
|$15.50
French toast, crispy chicken, sausage gravy, over easy egg, syrup
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|French toast
|$13.00
Baked Cinnamon French Toast: thick-sliced housemade organic sourdough | fresh blueberries |
house-made whipped cream | pure Wisconsin maple syrup
Red Cow
3624 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Berry French Toast
|$12.50
3 pieces of french toast topped with macerated blueberries, strawberries, blackberries and raspberries, finished with whipped cream and powdered sugar
MCAD Cafe
2501 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis
|French Toast 490cal
|$3.00
4 slices of thick Texas Toast and cinnamon, freshly grilled and dusted with powdered sugar and served with butter lots of maple syrup
The Buttered Tin
2445 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis
|Maple Peach French Toast
|$12.50
Maple roasted peaches on griddled baguette, toasted hazelnuts with lemon zested whipped cream. (V)
The Lowry
2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|French Toast.
|$11.50
egg dipped ciabatta, whipped butter
|Nashville French Toast Chicken Stack.
|$15.50
French toast, crispy chicken, sausage gravy, over easy egg, syrup
|Kids French Toast
|$8.00
served with fruit on the side [add bacon or sausage 1.00]