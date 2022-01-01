Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
crunchy french toast$10.95
thick slices of egg dipped challah w/ corn flake crunch served w/ whipped cream, blackberries & strawberries
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Eggy's French Toast image

 

Eggy's Diner

120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast (half order)$5.50
Eggy's French Toast$11.00
Thick cut challah bread French Toast
Creamy Fruit French Toast$11.75
Cream cheese stuffed Eggy's French toast, topped with strawberries, blueberris, and a mixed berry glaze.
More about Eggy's Diner
Item pic

 

Red Cow

208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Berry French Toast$12.50
3 pieces of french toast topped with macerated blueberries, strawberries, blackberries and raspberries, finished with whipped cream and powdered sugar
More about Red Cow
The Copper Hen image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

The Copper Hen

2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1581 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding French Toast$5.00
More about The Copper Hen
Item pic

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Creme Brulee French Toast$12.00
5 slices of bakery fresh cinnamon bread dipped in creme brulee batter and topped with cinnamon butter. sSrved with fresh berries
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Victors 1959 Cafe

3756 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (2180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
JULIAN'S FRENCH TOAST$10.95
Four slices of our house baked cinnamon bread French toast. Sprinkled with powdered sugar & cinnamon.
More about Victors 1959 Cafe
Item pic

 

Red Cow

2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Berry French Toast$12.50
3 pieces of french toast topped with macerated blueberries, strawberries, blackberries and raspberries, finished with whipped cream and powdered sugar
More about Red Cow
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast.$11.50
egg dipped ciabatta, whipped butter
Nashville French Toast Chicken Stack.$15.50
French toast, crispy chicken, sausage gravy, over easy egg, syrup
Kids French Toast$8.00
served with fruit on the side add bacon or sausage 1.00
More about Longfellow Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken

735 E. 48th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (172 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast Clouds$7.99
8 pillowy Clouds of French Toast, dusted in Cinnamon sugar, served with 2oz cup of Kales' own Maple Syrup.
More about Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken
Gigi's Cafe image

 

Gigi's Cafe

824 W 36th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$12.00
housemade brioche french toast, mascarpone cream, maple syrup
More about Gigi's Cafe
Local Roots image

SANDWICHES

Local Roots

817 66th Street East, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry French Toast$11.00
French Toast$11.00
Three pieces of griddled French toast served with REAL maple syrup
More about Local Roots
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast.$11.50
egg dipped ciabatta, whipped butter
Kids French Toast$8.00
served with fruit on the side [add bacon or sausage 1.00]
Nashville French Toast Chicken Stack.$15.50
French toast, crispy chicken, sausage gravy, over easy egg, syrup
More about Edina Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast with Local Syrup$12.00
Half order of French Toast$6.00
Orange Caramel Pecan French Toast$14.00
More about Heather's
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side French Toast$4.95
Fabulous French Toast$9.95
Thick slices of battered egg bread grilled to golden brown and dusted with powdered sugar.
Seriously French Toast$11.95
Two home style battered croissants grilled to perfection dusted with powdered sugar and served with your choice of apple, strawberry, blueberry or banana.
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
Item pic

 

Original Pancake House

3501 W 70th Street, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SOURDOUGH FRENCH TOAST$9.50
3 pieces of our sourdough bread topped with powdered sugar.
RASPBERRY FRENCH TOAST$13.25
3 pieces of our own raspberry monkey bread topped with fresh raspberries and vanilla glaze.
CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST$9.50
3 pieces of cinnamon swirl bread, topped with cinnamon sugar
More about Original Pancake House
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side 1pc French Toast$2.95
One Piece of French Toast
French Toast$11.50
egg dipped ciabatta, whipped butter
Nashville French Toast Chicken Stack$15.50
French toast, crispy chicken, sausage gravy, over easy egg, syrup
More about The Freehouse
Item pic

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French toast$13.00
Baked Cinnamon French Toast: thick-sliced housemade organic sourdough | fresh blueberries |
house-made whipped cream | pure Wisconsin maple syrup
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
Item pic

 

Red Cow

3624 W 50th St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Berry French Toast$12.50
3 pieces of french toast topped with macerated blueberries, strawberries, blackberries and raspberries, finished with whipped cream and powdered sugar
More about Red Cow
Item pic

 

MCAD Cafe

2501 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast 490cal$3.00
4 slices of thick Texas Toast and cinnamon, freshly grilled and dusted with powdered sugar and served with butter lots of maple syrup
More about MCAD Cafe
The Buttered Tin image

 

The Buttered Tin

2445 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Maple Peach French Toast$12.50
Maple roasted peaches on griddled baguette, toasted hazelnuts with lemon zested whipped cream. (V)
More about The Buttered Tin
54d0db6a-c474-4df9-9814-c361093004e9 image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast.$11.50
egg dipped ciabatta, whipped butter
Nashville French Toast Chicken Stack.$15.50
French toast, crispy chicken, sausage gravy, over easy egg, syrup
Kids French Toast$8.00
served with fruit on the side [add bacon or sausage 1.00]
More about The Lowry
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar image

 

NOLO's Kitchen and Bar

515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of French Toast$3.00
Kids French Toast$8.00
French Toast$11.00
salted caramel butter, cinnamon crunch, minnesota maple syrup
More about NOLO's Kitchen and Bar

