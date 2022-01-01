Waffles in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve waffles
The Wing Dome - Seattle Center Armory
305 Harrison Street, Seattle
|Waffle Fries
|$5.95
Tossed in our seasoning and served with Fry Sauce
Citizen
706 Taylor Ave. North, Seattle
|Plain Waffle
|$8.95
|Chorizo Salsa Verde Waffle
|$13.95
Chorizo, black beans, arugula, avocado, queso fresco, fried egg, & drizzled with house made salsa verde.
|Citizen House Waffle
|$13.95
Apple smoked bacon, avocado, caramelized onions, roasted asparagus, spinach, and goat cheese. Topped with avocado poblano crema.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Portage Bay Cafe
900 NE 65th, Seattle
|Belgian Waffles
|$15.00
Bluebird grain farms organic heirloom wheat flour, organic sugar, vanilla waffle batter. Dusted with organic powdered sugar. Comes with a trip to our famous berry bar.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Maple
8929 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
|Fried Chicken & Waffles
|$15.00
House pork gravy, maple syrup
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Witness
410 Broadway E, SEATTLE
|Waffle Short Stack (2)
|$10.00
Two Belgian Style Waffles with butter, bourbon maple syrup, and house made seasonal fruit compote.
|Chicken and Waffle
|$19.00
Mary’s free-range pasture-raised organic chicken, yummy golden waffle, bourbon maple syrup.
|Side Waffle
|$6.00
Just Burgers - Fremont
743 N 35th st. Suite 101, Seattle
|Waffle Fries
|$3.68
Deep Fried Waffle styled Fries
COASTAL KITCHEN
429 15TH AVE E, Seattle
|Fried Chicken & Waffle
|$19.00
Crispy buttermilk chicken, gingerbread waffle, house made honey-orange butter, maple syrup
|Waffle Slam
|$17.00
Waffle with 2 eggs & choice of protein
Super Six
3714 South Hudson Street, Seattle
|Chicken 'n Waffles
|$15.50
Hong Kong bubble waffle, fried chicken thigh, haupia syrup, hot honey, Sriracha, basil
FRENCH FRIES
Endolyne Joe's
9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle
|WAFFLE SLAM
|$15.25
Come with bacon and farm fresh eggs.
|KIDS WAFFLE
|$6.75
One GIANT waffle with butter ball and real maple syrup.
|WAFFLE
|$9.00
Cactus Restaurant
2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE
|Churro Waffle
|$14.00
Cinnamon–sugar dusted waffle, coconut whipped cream,
chipotle bacon.
|Child's Malted Belgian Waffle
|$7.00
The Wing Dome - Waterfront
1201 Alaskan Way, Seattle
|Waffle Cut Fries
|$3.99
Tossed in our seasoning, 9-10pm
|Waffle Fries
|$5.95
Tossed in our seasoning and served with Fry Sauce
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jak's Grill
3701 NE 45th St, Seattle
|Belgian Waffle
|$15.00
Served with sliced strawberries, whipped cream, maple syrup, two eggs, and your choice of meat.
|Kids' Waffle Sticks
|$9.00
Served with fresh strawberries, whipped cream, syrup, one egg, and your choice of meat
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Sunny Hill
3127 NW 85th St, seattle
|Waffle Fries
|$7.00
with umami ketchup or black garlic ranch
box bar
5401 California Av SW., Seattle
|Churro Waffle
|$13.00
buttery cinnamon sugar waffle with whip & chocolate syrup
FRENCH FRIES
Life On Mars
722 E Pike St, Seattle
|Summer BBQ Waffle Sandwich
|$14.00
Pulled jackfruit, tamarind barbecue sauce, creamy jicama cabbage slaw, bread and butter pickles. Choice of sides: fries, slaw, potato salad.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Just Burgers
4510 University Way NE, Seattle
|Waffle Fries
|$3.68
Deep Fried Waffle styled Fries
Dreamland Bar & Diner
3401 Evanston Ave N, Seattle
|CHICKEN & WAFFLES
|$17.00
Housemade fried chicken atop a cornmeal bubble waffle, smothered in red pepper jelly.
Cactus Restaurant
350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle
|Churro Waffle
|$14.00
Cinnamon–sugar dusted waffle, coconut whipped cream,
chipotle bacon.
Cactus Restaurant
4220 East Madison, Seattle
|Churro Waffle
|$14.00
Cinnamon–sugar dusted waffle, coconut whipped cream,
chipotle bacon.
|Plain Waffle
|$9.00
The Wing Dome - Greenwood
7818 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle
|Waffle Cut Fries
|$3.99
Tossed in our seasoning, 9-10pm
|Waffle Fries
|$5.95
Tossed in our seasoning and served with Fry Sauce
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jak's Grill
4548 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Kids' Waffle Sticks
|$9.00
Served with fresh strawberries, whipped cream, syrup, one egg, and your choice of meat
Madison Kitchen
4122 East Madison Street, Seattle
|Waffle
|$9.50
Crispy Waffles served with Organic Vermont Maple Syrup
TACOS
Rocket Taco
602 19th Ave. E., Seattle
|Churro Waffle
|$10.00
Light and fluffy buttermilk waffle dusted with cinnamon-sugar and served with whipped cream and dipping chocolate.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Queen Anne Beerhall
203 W Thomas St, Seattle
|Chicken and Waffle
|$16.00
Our famous fried chicken thigh is served with a house-made waffle topped with whipped butter and brown sugar butter whip. It’s our signature!
|Chicken N Waffles Lunch
|$10.00
Our famous fried chicken thigh is served with a house-made waffle topped with whipped butter and brown sugar butter whip.
EllaMia
1400 5th Ave., Seattle
|Waffle Fries
|$3.50
Waffle Fries seasoned in Sam's New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of 1 sauce