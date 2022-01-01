Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve waffles

Waffle Fries image

 

The Wing Dome - Seattle Center Armory

305 Harrison Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Waffle Fries$5.95
Tossed in our seasoning and served with Fry Sauce
More about The Wing Dome - Seattle Center Armory
Item pic

 

Citizen

706 Taylor Ave. North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Plain Waffle$8.95
Chorizo Salsa Verde Waffle$13.95
Chorizo, black beans, arugula, avocado, queso fresco, fried egg, & drizzled with house made salsa verde.
Citizen House Waffle$13.95
Apple smoked bacon, avocado, caramelized onions, roasted asparagus, spinach, and goat cheese. Topped with avocado poblano crema.
More about Citizen
Portage Bay Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Portage Bay Cafe

900 NE 65th, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Belgian Waffles$15.00
Bluebird grain farms organic heirloom wheat flour, organic sugar, vanilla waffle batter. Dusted with organic powdered sugar. Comes with a trip to our famous berry bar.
More about Portage Bay Cafe
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Maple

8929 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

Avg 4 (271 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken & Waffles$15.00
House pork gravy, maple syrup
More about The Maple
Witness image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Witness

410 Broadway E, SEATTLE

Avg 4.6 (2067 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Short Stack (2)$10.00
Two Belgian Style Waffles with butter, bourbon maple syrup, and house made seasonal fruit compote.
Chicken and Waffle$19.00
Mary’s free-range pasture-raised organic chicken, yummy golden waffle, bourbon maple syrup.
Side Waffle$6.00
More about Witness
Waffle Fries image

 

Just Burgers - Fremont

743 N 35th st. Suite 101, Seattle

No reviews yet
DeliveryFast Pay
Waffle Fries$3.68
Deep Fried Waffle styled Fries
More about Just Burgers - Fremont
Consumer pic

 

COASTAL KITCHEN

429 15TH AVE E, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken & Waffle$19.00
Crispy buttermilk chicken, gingerbread waffle, house made honey-orange butter, maple syrup
Waffle Slam$17.00
Waffle with 2 eggs & choice of protein
More about COASTAL KITCHEN
Super Six image

 

Super Six

3714 South Hudson Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken 'n Waffles$15.50
Hong Kong bubble waffle, fried chicken thigh, haupia syrup, hot honey, Sriracha, basil
More about Super Six
Endolyne Joe's image

FRENCH FRIES

Endolyne Joe's

9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (701 reviews)
Takeout
WAFFLE SLAM$15.25
Come with bacon and farm fresh eggs.
KIDS WAFFLE$6.75
One GIANT waffle with butter ball and real maple syrup.
WAFFLE$9.00
More about Endolyne Joe's
Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant

2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Churro Waffle$14.00
Cinnamon–sugar dusted waffle, coconut whipped cream,
chipotle bacon.
Child's Malted Belgian Waffle$7.00
More about Cactus Restaurant
Item pic

 

The Wing Dome - Waterfront

1201 Alaskan Way, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Waffle Cut Fries$3.99
Tossed in our seasoning, 9-10pm
Waffle Fries$5.95
Tossed in our seasoning and served with Fry Sauce
More about The Wing Dome - Waterfront
Jak's Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

3701 NE 45th St, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (1405 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Belgian Waffle$15.00
Served with sliced strawberries, whipped cream, maple syrup, two eggs, and your choice of meat.
Kids' Waffle Sticks$9.00
Served with fresh strawberries, whipped cream, syrup, one egg, and your choice of meat
More about Jak's Grill
Waffle Fries image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Sunny Hill

3127 NW 85th St, seattle

Avg 4.6 (103 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Fries$7.00
with umami ketchup or black garlic ranch
More about Sunny Hill
box bar image

 

box bar

5401 California Av SW., Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Churro Waffle$13.00
buttery cinnamon sugar waffle with whip & chocolate syrup
More about box bar
Summer BBQ Waffle Sandwich image

FRENCH FRIES

Life On Mars

722 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (301 reviews)
Takeout
Summer BBQ Waffle Sandwich$14.00
Pulled jackfruit, tamarind barbecue sauce, creamy jicama cabbage slaw, bread and butter pickles. Choice of sides: fries, slaw, potato salad.
More about Life On Mars
FIRESIDE image

 

FIRESIDE

15212 6th Ave, Burien

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Single waffle- butter and maple syrup$5.00
More about FIRESIDE
Waffle Fries image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Just Burgers

4510 University Way NE, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (2797 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Waffle Fries$3.68
Deep Fried Waffle styled Fries
More about Just Burgers
Dreamland Bar & Diner image

 

Dreamland Bar & Diner

3401 Evanston Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (97 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN & WAFFLES$17.00
Housemade fried chicken atop a cornmeal bubble waffle, smothered in red pepper jelly.
More about Dreamland Bar & Diner
Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant

350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Churro Waffle$14.00
Cinnamon–sugar dusted waffle, coconut whipped cream,
chipotle bacon.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant

4220 East Madison, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Churro Waffle$14.00
Cinnamon–sugar dusted waffle, coconut whipped cream,
chipotle bacon.
Plain Waffle$9.00
More about Cactus Restaurant
Item pic

 

The Wing Dome - Greenwood

7818 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Waffle Cut Fries$3.99
Tossed in our seasoning, 9-10pm
Waffle Fries$5.95
Tossed in our seasoning and served with Fry Sauce
More about The Wing Dome - Greenwood
The Hart and The Hunter image

 

The Hart and The Hunter

107 Pine Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Waffle$15.00
More about The Hart and The Hunter
Jak's Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

4548 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids' Waffle Sticks$9.00
Served with fresh strawberries, whipped cream, syrup, one egg, and your choice of meat
More about Jak's Grill
Banner pic

 

Madison Kitchen

4122 East Madison Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Waffle$9.50
Crispy Waffles served with Organic Vermont Maple Syrup
More about Madison Kitchen
Item pic

TACOS

Rocket Taco

602 19th Ave. E., Seattle

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Churro Waffle$10.00
Light and fluffy buttermilk waffle dusted with cinnamon-sugar and served with whipped cream and dipping chocolate.
More about Rocket Taco
Restaurant banner

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Queen Anne Beerhall

203 W Thomas St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (574 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken and Waffle$16.00
Our famous fried chicken thigh is served with a house-made waffle topped with whipped butter and brown sugar butter whip. It’s our signature!
Chicken N Waffles Lunch$10.00
Our famous fried chicken thigh is served with a house-made waffle topped with whipped butter and brown sugar butter whip.
More about Queen Anne Beerhall
Waffle Fries image

 

EllaMia

1400 5th Ave., Seattle

No reviews yet
Waffle Fries$3.50
Waffle Fries seasoned in Sam's New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of 1 sauce
More about EllaMia

