Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad
Mixed lettuce topped with black olives, artichoke, and feta cheese. Try adding grilled chicken and cranberries.
** Our Catering salad feeds 8 people.
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
Consumer pic

 

Arpeggio Grill

6619 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sm Greek Salad$4.99
Greek Salad$6.99
A bed of romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, pepperoncini, and onions. Topped with Greek feta cheese and kalamata olives, served with our greek vinaigrette.
Sm Greek Salad$4.99
More about Arpeggio Grill
Item pic

 

Last Stand Brewing

7601 S Congress Ave Bldg. 6, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad$11.00
Romaine, tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onion, bell peppers, cucumbers, pepperoncinis, and feta cheese. Served with a side of Greek dressing.
More about Last Stand Brewing
Main pic

 

Lou's Barton Springs

1608 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$13.00
baby gems lettuce, cucmber, cherry tomato, feta, red onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, marjoram, red wine vinaigrette
More about Lou's Barton Springs
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad$13.95
Kalamata olives, red onions, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese on mixed greens topped with Aegean Vinaigrette and served with hummus and pita bread.
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad$13.95
Kalamata olives, red onions, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese on mixed greens topped with Aegean Vinaigrette and served with hummus and pita bread.
More about Waterloo Ice House
Food! Food! image

 

Food! Food!

---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Greek Pasta Salad (1/2 Pint)$5.00
With Feta Cheeese, Spinach and Tomatoes
Large Greek Pasta Salad (Pint)$9.00
With Feta Cheeese, Spinach and Tomatoes
More about Food! Food!
Item pic

 

Bishop Cidercade

600 E Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Mediterranean Salad$9.50
Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Diced Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Italian Vinaigrette.
More about Bishop Cidercade
Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar image

 

Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar

2032 South Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sm Greek Salad$6.00
Romaine, Roma tomato, Kalamata olive, Banana pepper, Cucumber, Red Onion, Feta, Greek dressing
Lg Greek Salad$10.00
Romaine, Roma tomato, Kalamata olive, Banana pepper, Cucumber, Red Onion, Feta, Greek dressing
More about Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar
Item pic

 

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

18810 Hwy 290 E, Suite 202, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad
Mixed lettuce topped with black olives, artichoke, and feta cheese. Try adding grilled chicken and cranberries.
** Catering Salad feeds 8 people.
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit. image

 

Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.

5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mighty Greek Gyro Salad$12.99
Choice of marinated chicken or lamb, Greek dressed field greens, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, black olives, pepperocinis, feta, Tzatziki sauce.
More about Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
Item pic

 

ZIKI

2118 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad Zurrito (V)$14.00
This refreshing Zurrito is stuffed with Greek Salad, your choice of protein, and covered in our signature Avocado Jalapeño ZIKI.
No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.
Greek Salad (V)$11.00
Choice of Protein, Fresh Cucumber, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Onion, Kalamata Olives, Classic ZIKI, House Lemon Oil Dressing. Vegetarian.
No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.
More about ZIKI
Make Own Greek Feta Salad image

 

Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln.

9901 Brodie Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Make Own Greek Feta Salad$7.99
More about Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln.
Item pic

 

Austin Tea Xchange Cafe

13011 Shops Parkway, Austin

Avg 4.9 (296 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$9.49
Organic spring mix with roasted bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, onions and feta cheese. Served with a side of Greek dressing.
Greek Salad Greek Yogurt$4.75
Greek salad atop a bed of organic Greek yogurt, crisp cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, olive oil, sea salt,
black pepper and served with a side of pita chips.
More about Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Woody's Pizza

6301 W Parmer ln, Austin

Avg 3.7 (579 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
--Lg Greek Salad$9.00
Greek Kalamata olives, Roma tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, banana peppers, cucumbers and feta cheese on romaine lettuce, served with Greek dressing.
--Sm Greek Salad$5.00
Greek Kalamata olives, Roma tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, banana peppers, cucumbers and feta cheese on romaine lettuce, served with Greek dressing.
More about Woody's Pizza
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad$13.95
Kalamata olives, red onions, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese on mixed greens topped with Aegean Vinaigrette and served with hummus and pita bread.
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

 

Moonie's Burger House

13450 N Research Blvd #104, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad (no chicken unless added)$6.49
Romaine/Iceberg Blend, Red Onion, Diced Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, and Feta Cheese. Chicken is an extra charge.
More about Moonie's Burger House
Greek Salad image

 

Swift Pizza Co.

3223 East 7th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$12.00
mixed greens, kalamata olive, cherry tomato, red onion, feta, pepperoncini, greek dressing (vegetarian, gluten free)
More about Swift Pizza Co.
Item pic

 

ZIKI

​​1300 E Anderson Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
GREEK SALAD ZURRITO TRAY (V)$140.00
For every $140 THE GREEK SALAD ZURRITO TRAY serves 10 people :)
* Everything is served large tray style with 10 Zurritos per tray *
A Greek Salad Zurrito includes the following:
This refreshing Zurrito is stuffed with Greek Salad, your choice of protein, and covered in our signature avocado jalapeño ZIKI.
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED FOR ALL CATERING ORDERS.
More about ZIKI
Consumer pic

 

8-Bit Pizza

2026 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad Large$10.00
Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Banana Pepper, English Cucumber, Red Onion, Feta, and Greek Dressing.
Greek Salad Small$6.00
Romaine, Roma tomato, Kalamata olives, banana peppers, English cucumbers, red onion and feta with Greek dressing.
More about 8-Bit Pizza
Item pic

 

Counter Culture Restaurant

2337 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$9.50
A mix of Romaine Lettuce and Spinach with Local Cherry Tomatoes, Local Cucumber, Local Parsley, Organic Tofu "Feta", Red Onions and Organic Green Olives with a Red Wine Vinaigrette. Gluten Free.
More about Counter Culture Restaurant
Make Own Greek Feta Salad image

 

Tino's Greek Cafe - Anderson Mill

13450 Research Boulevard #237, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Make Own Greek Feta Salad$7.99
More about Tino's Greek Cafe - Anderson Mill
Sala and betty image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sala and betty

5201 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (683 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$11.50
Organic Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomato, Shaved Red Onion, Olives, Pepperoncini, Cucumber, Crumbled Feta Cheese. Greek Dressing
Sm Greek Salad$7.00
Organic Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomato, Shaved Red Onion, Olives, Pepperoncini, Cucumber, Crumbled Feta Cheese. Greek Dressing
More about Sala and betty
Nick the Greek Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Front Page

1023 Springdale Road, Austin

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Nick the Greek Salad$9.50
romaine lettuce, feta, olives, tomato, cucumber, jalapeno-lime onion, red wine oregano vinaigrette
More about The Front Page
Item pic

 

Shorties Pizza & Grinders

7858 Shoal Creek Blvd. Bldg C, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad Large$13.00
mixed greens, olives, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, herbs, red beets, house made greek vinaigrette
Greek Salad Small$7.00
mixed greens, olives, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, herbs, red beets, house made greek vinaigrette
More about Shorties Pizza & Grinders
Lou's Austin image

 

Lou's Eastside

1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad$13.00
baby gems lettuce, cucmber, cherry tomato, feta, red onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, marjoram, red wine vinaigrette
More about Lou's Eastside
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad$13.95
Kalamata olives, red onions, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese on mixed greens topped with Aegean Vinaigrette and served with hummus and pita bread.
More about Waterloo Ice House
Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar image

GRILL

Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar

8300 N FM 620, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2373 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$13.99
romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, artichokes, red onions, zaatar seasoning, greek vinaigrette, crispy chickpeas
More about Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar
Item pic

 

Tino's Greek Cafe - Arborwalk

10515 North Mopac Expressway C310, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Make Own Greek Feta Salad$7.99
More about Tino's Greek Cafe - Arborwalk
Greek Salad image

 

GIOVANNI'S PIZZA STAND

2900 S. Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, spinach, red cabbage, cucumbers, fresh tomatoes, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts and feta cheese with Greek dressing.
More about GIOVANNI'S PIZZA STAND

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Risotto

Fish Tacos

Sweet And Sour Chicken

Pecan Pies

Vermicelli

Tonkatsu

Tuna Sandwiches

Carrot Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston