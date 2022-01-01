Greek salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve greek salad
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E, Austin
|Greek Salad
Mixed lettuce topped with black olives, artichoke, and feta cheese. Try adding grilled chicken and cranberries.
** Our Catering salad feeds 8 people.
Arpeggio Grill
6619 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Sm Greek Salad
|$4.99
|Greek Salad
|$6.99
A bed of romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, pepperoncini, and onions. Topped with Greek feta cheese and kalamata olives, served with our greek vinaigrette.
|Sm Greek Salad
|$4.99
Last Stand Brewing
7601 S Congress Ave Bldg. 6, Austin
|Greek Salad
|$11.00
Romaine, tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onion, bell peppers, cucumbers, pepperoncinis, and feta cheese. Served with a side of Greek dressing.
Lou's Barton Springs
1608 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|Greek Salad
|$13.00
baby gems lettuce, cucmber, cherry tomato, feta, red onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, marjoram, red wine vinaigrette
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Greek Salad
|$13.95
Kalamata olives, red onions, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese on mixed greens topped with Aegean Vinaigrette and served with hummus and pita bread.
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Greek Salad
|$13.95
Kalamata olives, red onions, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese on mixed greens topped with Aegean Vinaigrette and served with hummus and pita bread.
Food! Food!
---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin
|Small Greek Pasta Salad (1/2 Pint)
|$5.00
With Feta Cheeese, Spinach and Tomatoes
|Large Greek Pasta Salad (Pint)
|$9.00
With Feta Cheeese, Spinach and Tomatoes
Bishop Cidercade
600 E Riverside Dr, Austin
|Greek Mediterranean Salad
|$9.50
Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Diced Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Italian Vinaigrette.
Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar
2032 South Lamar, Austin
|Sm Greek Salad
|$6.00
Romaine, Roma tomato, Kalamata olive, Banana pepper, Cucumber, Red Onion, Feta, Greek dressing
|Lg Greek Salad
|$10.00
Romaine, Roma tomato, Kalamata olive, Banana pepper, Cucumber, Red Onion, Feta, Greek dressing
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
18810 Hwy 290 E, Suite 202, Elgin
|Greek Salad
Mixed lettuce topped with black olives, artichoke, and feta cheese. Try adding grilled chicken and cranberries.
** Catering Salad feeds 8 people.
Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|Mighty Greek Gyro Salad
|$12.99
Choice of marinated chicken or lamb, Greek dressed field greens, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, black olives, pepperocinis, feta, Tzatziki sauce.
ZIKI
2118 S Congress Ave, Austin
|Greek Salad Zurrito (V)
|$14.00
This refreshing Zurrito is stuffed with Greek Salad, your choice of protein, and covered in our signature Avocado Jalapeño ZIKI.
No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.
|Greek Salad (V)
|$11.00
Choice of Protein, Fresh Cucumber, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Onion, Kalamata Olives, Classic ZIKI, House Lemon Oil Dressing. Vegetarian.
No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.
Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln.
9901 Brodie Lane, Austin
|Make Own Greek Feta Salad
|$7.99
Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
13011 Shops Parkway, Austin
|Greek Salad
|$9.49
Organic spring mix with roasted bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, onions and feta cheese. Served with a side of Greek dressing.
|Greek Salad Greek Yogurt
|$4.75
Greek salad atop a bed of organic Greek yogurt, crisp cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, olive oil, sea salt,
black pepper and served with a side of pita chips.
Woody's Pizza
6301 W Parmer ln, Austin
|--Lg Greek Salad
|$9.00
Greek Kalamata olives, Roma tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, banana peppers, cucumbers and feta cheese on romaine lettuce, served with Greek dressing.
|--Sm Greek Salad
|$5.00
Greek Kalamata olives, Roma tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, banana peppers, cucumbers and feta cheese on romaine lettuce, served with Greek dressing.
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|Greek Salad
|$13.95
Kalamata olives, red onions, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese on mixed greens topped with Aegean Vinaigrette and served with hummus and pita bread.
Moonie's Burger House
13450 N Research Blvd #104, Austin
|Greek Salad (no chicken unless added)
|$6.49
Romaine/Iceberg Blend, Red Onion, Diced Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, and Feta Cheese. Chicken is an extra charge.
Swift Pizza Co.
3223 East 7th St., Austin
|Greek Salad
|$12.00
mixed greens, kalamata olive, cherry tomato, red onion, feta, pepperoncini, greek dressing (vegetarian, gluten free)
ZIKI
1300 E Anderson Ln, Austin
|GREEK SALAD ZURRITO TRAY (V)
|$140.00
For every $140 THE GREEK SALAD ZURRITO TRAY serves 10 people :)
* Everything is served large tray style with 10 Zurritos per tray *
A Greek Salad Zurrito includes the following:
This refreshing Zurrito is stuffed with Greek Salad, your choice of protein, and covered in our signature avocado jalapeño ZIKI.
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED FOR ALL CATERING ORDERS.
8-Bit Pizza
2026 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Greek Salad Large
|$10.00
|Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Banana Pepper, English Cucumber, Red Onion, Feta, and Greek Dressing.
|Greek Salad Small
|$6.00
Romaine, Roma tomato, Kalamata olives, banana peppers, English cucumbers, red onion and feta with Greek dressing.
Counter Culture Restaurant
2337 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin
|Greek Salad
|$9.50
A mix of Romaine Lettuce and Spinach with Local Cherry Tomatoes, Local Cucumber, Local Parsley, Organic Tofu "Feta", Red Onions and Organic Green Olives with a Red Wine Vinaigrette. Gluten Free.
Tino's Greek Cafe - Anderson Mill
13450 Research Boulevard #237, Austin
|Make Own Greek Feta Salad
|$7.99
Sala and betty
5201 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Greek Salad
|$11.50
Organic Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomato, Shaved Red Onion, Olives, Pepperoncini, Cucumber, Crumbled Feta Cheese. Greek Dressing
|Sm Greek Salad
|$7.00
Organic Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomato, Shaved Red Onion, Olives, Pepperoncini, Cucumber, Crumbled Feta Cheese. Greek Dressing
The Front Page
1023 Springdale Road, Austin
|Nick the Greek Salad
|$9.50
romaine lettuce, feta, olives, tomato, cucumber, jalapeno-lime onion, red wine oregano vinaigrette
Shorties Pizza & Grinders
7858 Shoal Creek Blvd. Bldg C, Austin
|Greek Salad Large
|$13.00
mixed greens, olives, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, herbs, red beets, house made greek vinaigrette
|Greek Salad Small
|$7.00
mixed greens, olives, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, herbs, red beets, house made greek vinaigrette
Lou's Eastside
1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Greek Salad
|$13.00
baby gems lettuce, cucmber, cherry tomato, feta, red onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, marjoram, red wine vinaigrette
Waterloo Ice House
9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin
|Greek Salad
|$13.95
Kalamata olives, red onions, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese on mixed greens topped with Aegean Vinaigrette and served with hummus and pita bread.
Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar
8300 N FM 620, Austin
|Greek Salad
|$13.99
romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, artichokes, red onions, zaatar seasoning, greek vinaigrette, crispy chickpeas
Tino's Greek Cafe - Arborwalk
10515 North Mopac Expressway C310, Austin
|Make Own Greek Feta Salad
|$7.99
