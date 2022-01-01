Omelettes in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve omelettes
Patika
2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN
|Migas Omelette
|$11.00
3 egg omelet filled with crispy tortilla, pork chorizo, sofrito and cheese topped with avocado crema, pico de gallo and cilantro
*vegetarian option
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Austin Java
5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin
|Californian Omelette
|$12.00
2 eggs, house smoked turkey, avocado, gouda, spinach, tomato
|Hippie Omelette
|$11.00
2 eggs, spinach, tomato, mushroom, onion, bell pepper.
|Build.Your.Own Omelette
|$10.00
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Spinach Mushroom Omelette
|$13.25
three egg omelette with sautéed spinach, mushrooms & melted Jack cheese. Served with a side of crispy hashbrowns and your choice of toast or biscuits
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$12.95
A three-egg omelette with any two ingredients from the "extras" list. Additional ingredients are $.50 each. Served with a side of crispy hashbrowns and your choice of toast or biscuits
|The Best Western Omelette
|$12.25
Three egg omelette with green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes & diced ham with cheddar and American cheese. Served with a side of crispy hashbrowns and your choice of toast or biscuits
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Citizen Eatery
5011 BURNET RD, Austin
|Chorizo Omelette
|$13.50
JUST Egg omelette stuffed with chorizo & cheddar cheeze topped with avocado, garlic aioli & salsa verde
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Spinach Mushroom Omelette
|$13.25
three egg omelette with sautéed spinach, mushrooms & melted Jack cheese. Served with a side of crispy hashbrowns and your choice of toast or biscuits
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$12.95
A three-egg omelette with any two ingredients from the "extras" list. Additional ingredients are $.50 each. Served with a side of crispy hashbrowns and your choice of toast or biscuits
|The Best Western Omelette
|$12.25
Three egg omelette with green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes & diced ham with cheddar and American cheese. Served with a side of crispy hashbrowns and your choice of toast or biscuits
The League Kitchen and Tavern
10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$10.99
choose three of the following: bacon – caramelized onion – sausage – cheese - roasted peppers – spinach – cherry tomatoes - onion – mushroom (served with home fries & toast)
The League Kitchen and Tavern
1310 RR 620 S., Austin
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$10.99
choose three of the following: bacon – caramelized onion – sausage – cheese - roasted peppers – spinach – cherry tomatoes - onion – mushroom (served with home fries & toast)
Sweet Paris
11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin
|Les Omelettes
|$10.25
pick 3 of the following toppings, extra topping at $0.50 cents/item
Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
13011 Shops Parkway, Austin
|Omelette
|$13.99
A hearty omelette filled with your choice of any 3 vegetables and cheese, served with a side of buttered toast. Optional add on of breakfast meat like sausage, bacon or ham.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|Spinach Mushroom Omelette
|$13.25
three egg omelette with sautéed spinach, mushrooms & melted Jack cheese. Served with a side of crispy hashbrowns and your choice of toast or biscuits
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$12.95
A three-egg omelette with any two ingredients from the "extras" list. Additional ingredients are $.50 each. Served with a side of crispy hashbrowns and your choice of toast or biscuits
|The Best Western Omelette
|$12.25
Three egg omelette with green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes & diced ham with cheddar and American cheese. Served with a side of crispy hashbrowns and your choice of toast or biscuits
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Vivel Crepes & Coffee
2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway
|Simply Omelette
|$7.50
Eggs, Mozzarella cheese, Extra virgin olive oil.
|Fiesta Omelette
|$10.50
Eggs, Mozzarella cheese, Pico de gallo, Avocado, Homemade salsa.
|Fiesta Omelette
|$10.50
Eggs, Mozzarella cheese, Pico de gallo, Avocado, Homemade salsa.
Baguette et Chocolat
12101 FM 2244 bldg 6, Austin
|Custom Omelettes max 5 items
|$6.50
House made French style omelette contains dairy.
Serranos
5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin
|Veggie Omelette
|$10.50
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, smoky ranchero salsa, and jack cheese
Chino's Fusion Hacienda
6705 HWY 290 W STE 608, Austin
|OMELETTE PLATE
|$10.00
3 EGG OMELETTE WITH CHEESE, PICO, BACON OR SAUSAGE
The League Kitchen and Tavern
166 Hargraves Dr, Austin
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$10.99
choose three of the following: bacon – caramelized onion – sausage – cheese - roasted peppers – spinach – cherry tomatoes - onion – mushroom (served with home fries & toast)
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
The Well
440 W 2nd st, Austin
|Three Egg Omelette
|$15.00
VEGETARIAN -- wild mushrooms, marinated tomato, spinach, chimichurri, petite greens salad
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin
|Spinach Mushroom Omelette
|$13.25
three egg omelette with sautéed spinach, mushrooms & melted Jack cheese. Served with a side of crispy hashbrowns and your choice of toast or biscuits
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$12.95
A three-egg omelette with any two ingredients from the "extras" list. Additional ingredients are $.50 each. Served with a side of crispy hashbrowns and your choice of toast or biscuits
|The Best Western Omelette
|$12.25
Three egg omelette with green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes & diced ham with cheddar and American cheese. Served with a side of crispy hashbrowns and your choice of toast or biscuits
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Magnolia Cafe
1920 S Congress Ave, Austin
|T. REX OMELETTE
|$11.75
A 3-egg omelette with shredded turkey, avocado, pico de gallo, and mixed cheese, served with your choice of two sides.
|POPEYE OMELETTE
|$11.75
A 3-egg omelette with steamed spinach, red onion, bacon, cheddar/jack cheese, topped with sour cream, served with your choice of two sides.
|SHREDDED BEEF OMELETTE
|$13.00
3-egg omelette with shredded beef, jack cheese, white onions and cilantro, topped with poblano cream sauce. Your choice of two sides.