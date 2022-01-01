Omelettes in Austin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Patika

2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Migas Omelette$11.00
3 egg omelet filled with crispy tortilla, pork chorizo, sofrito and cheese topped with avocado crema, pico de gallo and cilantro
*vegetarian option
More about Patika
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Austin Java

5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin

Avg 4.4 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Californian Omelette$12.00
2 eggs, house smoked turkey, avocado, gouda, spinach, tomato
Hippie Omelette$11.00
2 eggs, spinach, tomato, mushroom, onion, bell pepper.
Build.Your.Own Omelette$10.00
More about Austin Java
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spinach Mushroom Omelette$13.25
three egg omelette with sautéed spinach, mushrooms & melted Jack cheese. Served with a side of crispy hashbrowns and your choice of toast or biscuits
Build Your Own Omelette$12.95
A three-egg omelette with any two ingredients from the "extras" list. Additional ingredients are $.50 each. Served with a side of crispy hashbrowns and your choice of toast or biscuits
The Best Western Omelette$12.25
Three egg omelette with green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes & diced ham with cheddar and American cheese. Served with a side of crispy hashbrowns and your choice of toast or biscuits
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Citizen Eatery

5011 BURNET RD, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1860 reviews)
Takeout
Chorizo Omelette$13.50
JUST Egg omelette stuffed with chorizo & cheddar cheeze topped with avocado, garlic aioli & salsa verde
More about Citizen Eatery
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spinach Mushroom Omelette$13.25
three egg omelette with sautéed spinach, mushrooms & melted Jack cheese. Served with a side of crispy hashbrowns and your choice of toast or biscuits
Build Your Own Omelette$12.95
A three-egg omelette with any two ingredients from the "extras" list. Additional ingredients are $.50 each. Served with a side of crispy hashbrowns and your choice of toast or biscuits
The Best Western Omelette$12.25
Three egg omelette with green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes & diced ham with cheddar and American cheese. Served with a side of crispy hashbrowns and your choice of toast or biscuits
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Build Your Own Omelette$10.99
choose three of the following: bacon – caramelized onion – sausage – cheese - roasted peppers – spinach – cherry tomatoes - onion – mushroom (served with home fries & toast)
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

1310 RR 620 S., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Build Your Own Omelette$10.99
choose three of the following: bacon – caramelized onion – sausage – cheese - roasted peppers – spinach – cherry tomatoes - onion – mushroom (served with home fries & toast)
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Item pic

 

Sweet Paris

11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Les Omelettes$10.25
pick 3 of the following toppings, extra topping at $0.50 cents/item
More about Sweet Paris
Item pic

 

Austin Tea Xchange Cafe

13011 Shops Parkway, Austin

Avg 4.9 (296 reviews)
Takeout
Omelette$13.99
A hearty omelette filled with your choice of any 3 vegetables and cheese, served with a side of buttered toast. Optional add on of breakfast meat like sausage, bacon or ham.
More about Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spinach Mushroom Omelette$13.25
three egg omelette with sautéed spinach, mushrooms & melted Jack cheese. Served with a side of crispy hashbrowns and your choice of toast or biscuits
Build Your Own Omelette$12.95
A three-egg omelette with any two ingredients from the "extras" list. Additional ingredients are $.50 each. Served with a side of crispy hashbrowns and your choice of toast or biscuits
The Best Western Omelette$12.25
Three egg omelette with green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes & diced ham with cheddar and American cheese. Served with a side of crispy hashbrowns and your choice of toast or biscuits
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Vivel Crepes & Coffee

2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway

Avg 4.8 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Simply Omelette$7.50
Eggs, Mozzarella cheese, Extra virgin olive oil.
Fiesta Omelette$10.50
Eggs, Mozzarella cheese, Pico de gallo, Avocado, Homemade salsa.
More about Vivel Crepes & Coffee
Phoenix Kafay image

 

Phoenix Kafay

3651 south IH35, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Phoenix Kafay
ef8cd799-3641-4693-8504-52a6f54c6ae4 image

 

Baguette et Chocolat

12101 FM 2244 bldg 6, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Custom Omelettes max 5 items$6.50
House made French style omelette contains dairy.
More about Baguette et Chocolat
Serranos image

 

Serranos

5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Omelette$10.50
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, smoky ranchero salsa, and jack cheese
More about Serranos
Chino's Fusion Hacienda image

 

Chino's Fusion Hacienda

6705 HWY 290 W STE 608, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
OMELETTE PLATE$10.00
3 EGG OMELETTE WITH CHEESE, PICO, BACON OR SAUSAGE
More about Chino's Fusion Hacienda
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

166 Hargraves Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Build Your Own Omelette$10.99
choose three of the following: bacon – caramelized onion – sausage – cheese - roasted peppers – spinach – cherry tomatoes - onion – mushroom (served with home fries & toast)
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
The Well image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

The Well

440 W 2nd st, Austin

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Three Egg Omelette$15.00
VEGETARIAN -- wild mushrooms, marinated tomato, spinach, chimichurri, petite greens salad
More about The Well
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spinach Mushroom Omelette$13.25
three egg omelette with sautéed spinach, mushrooms & melted Jack cheese. Served with a side of crispy hashbrowns and your choice of toast or biscuits
Build Your Own Omelette$12.95
A three-egg omelette with any two ingredients from the "extras" list. Additional ingredients are $.50 each. Served with a side of crispy hashbrowns and your choice of toast or biscuits
The Best Western Omelette$12.25
Three egg omelette with green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes & diced ham with cheddar and American cheese. Served with a side of crispy hashbrowns and your choice of toast or biscuits
More about Waterloo Ice House
Magnolia Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Magnolia Cafe

1920 S Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 3.7 (12 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
T. REX OMELETTE$11.75
A 3-egg omelette with shredded turkey, avocado, pico de gallo, and mixed cheese, served with your choice of two sides.
POPEYE OMELETTE$11.75
A 3-egg omelette with steamed spinach, red onion, bacon, cheddar/jack cheese, topped with sour cream, served with your choice of two sides.
SHREDDED BEEF OMELETTE$13.00
3-egg omelette with shredded beef, jack cheese, white onions and cilantro, topped with poblano cream sauce. Your choice of two sides.
More about Magnolia Cafe
Elizabeth Street Cafe image

 

Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin

1501 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 3.9 (2335 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
64. Roasted Pork & Wood Ear Mushroom Omelette$16.00
Mango, Cucumber, Basil, Cripsy Shallots
More about Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin

