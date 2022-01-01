Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Johnny's

4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kiko's Loco Fried Rice$12.00
Bacon, Garlic, Scallion, Scrambled Egg, Soy
More about Johnny's
Bodhi Corner Hampden image

NOODLES

Bodhi Corner Hampden

3500 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4 (134 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, egg, carrot, Chinese broccoli, green peas, corn, scallion, onion, cucumber, lime
Basil Fried Rice
Medium spicy - Mixed Thai herbs & chili garlic, Jasmine rice, onion, red bell pepper, onion, cucumber, fried basil leaves
Pineapple Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, egg, pineapple, raisins, carrot, scallion, cashew nut, yellow curry powder, cucumber, lime
More about Bodhi Corner Hampden
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken and Vegetable Stir Fried Rice$7.99
More about Cafe Services
The Corner Pantry image

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Pantry

6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (449 reviews)
Takeout
chicken fried rice$15.00
jasmine rice, fried egg, coconut, herbs, chicken crackling (gf)
More about The Corner Pantry
77821693-69be-4b0a-a763-8d727fad0065 image

 

Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie

55 Market Place, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Arroz Chaufa Pollo Bowl (chicken fried Rice)$11.49
Peru's take on chicken fried rice. Wok fried with long grain rice, our rotisserie chicken, beef hot dogs, eggs, red and green peppers, and green onions.
More about Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie
Item pic

NOODLES

THAI STREET

1640 Aliceanna St #11, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (514 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Fried Rice$25.00
carrot, tomato, broccoli, onion, egg, MD jumbo lump
Basil Fried Rice
basil, onion, bell pepper, young peppercorn
Fried Rice
carrot, tomato, broccoli, onion, egg
More about THAI STREET
Bodhi Federal Hill image

SALADS • NOODLES

Bodhi Federal Hill

1444 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (433 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pineapple Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, egg, pineapple, raisins, carrot, scallion, cashew nut, yellow curry powder, cucumber, lime
Thai Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, egg, carrot, Chinese broccoli, green peas, corn, scallion, onion, cucumber, lime
Vegan Crab Fried Rice$16.00
Mock crab meat, jasmine rice, carrot, green peas, corn, scallion, onion
More about Bodhi Federal Hill
Blacksauce Kitchen image

 

Blacksauce Kitchen

401 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
brisket fried rice$15.00
smoked shiitake fried rice (reheatable)$14.00
16oz. vegan. vacuum sealed.
More about Blacksauce Kitchen
Captain James seafood palace image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Captain James seafood palace

2127 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (2381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CRAB FRY RICE$39.95
TRADITIONAL THAI STYLE FRIED RICE WITH A CRAB BALL AND A FRIED SOFT BLUE CRAB
More about Captain James seafood palace
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Fried Rice$16.00
Fried Rice with Eggs, Green & White Onions, Tomatoes and Carrots in a Thai sauce.
Fried Rice$3.00
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
Item pic

 

My Thai Go

320 S Eden St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Fried Rice$17.00
Shrimp | Chicken | Pineapple | Onions | Scallions | Cashew Nuts | Tomatoes | Raisins | Soy Sauce | Jasmine Rice | Peas | Carrots
Thai Fried Rice$15.00
Jasmine Rice | Peas | Carrots | Tomatoes | Onions | Scallions | Soy Sauce
Crab Fried Rice$20.00
Lump Crab Meat | Onions | Peas | Carrots | Eggs | Scallions | Jasmine Rice | Soy Sauce
More about My Thai Go
Thai Landing Belvedere Square image

 

Thai Landing Belvedere Square

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Fried Rice$13.00
Fried rice in pint of curry powder with pea, cashew nut, raisins and green onion.
Thai Fried Rice$13.00
Fried rice with choice of meats, green pea, carrots and onion.
Basil Fried Rice$13.00
Fried rice with choice of meats, string beans, carrot and baby corn with fresh Thai chili, basil and garlic.
More about Thai Landing Belvedere Square
Water Song Yunnan Kitchen image

NOODLES

Water Song Yunnan Kitchen

21 E Cross St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (383 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kunming Stir Fry Rice Cake$15.00
More about Water Song Yunnan Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Chicken Caesar Wraps

California Rolls

Cappuccino

Falafel Salad

Souvlaki

Avocado Toast

Banana Smoothies

Quiche

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston