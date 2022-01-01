Fried rice in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Johnny's
Johnny's
4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore
|Kiko's Loco Fried Rice
|$12.00
Bacon, Garlic, Scallion, Scrambled Egg, Soy
More about Bodhi Corner Hampden
NOODLES
Bodhi Corner Hampden
3500 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore
|Thai Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, egg, carrot, Chinese broccoli, green peas, corn, scallion, onion, cucumber, lime
|Basil Fried Rice
Medium spicy - Mixed Thai herbs & chili garlic, Jasmine rice, onion, red bell pepper, onion, cucumber, fried basil leaves
|Pineapple Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, egg, pineapple, raisins, carrot, scallion, cashew nut, yellow curry powder, cucumber, lime
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Chicken and Vegetable Stir Fried Rice
|$7.99
More about The Corner Pantry
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Pantry
6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore
|chicken fried rice
|$15.00
jasmine rice, fried egg, coconut, herbs, chicken crackling (gf)
More about Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie
Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie
55 Market Place, Baltimore
|Arroz Chaufa Pollo Bowl (chicken fried Rice)
|$11.49
Peru's take on chicken fried rice. Wok fried with long grain rice, our rotisserie chicken, beef hot dogs, eggs, red and green peppers, and green onions.
More about THAI STREET
NOODLES
THAI STREET
1640 Aliceanna St #11, Baltimore
|Crab Fried Rice
|$25.00
carrot, tomato, broccoli, onion, egg, MD jumbo lump
|Basil Fried Rice
basil, onion, bell pepper, young peppercorn
|Fried Rice
carrot, tomato, broccoli, onion, egg
More about Bodhi Federal Hill
SALADS • NOODLES
Bodhi Federal Hill
1444 Light St, Baltimore
|Pineapple Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, egg, pineapple, raisins, carrot, scallion, cashew nut, yellow curry powder, cucumber, lime
|Thai Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, egg, carrot, Chinese broccoli, green peas, corn, scallion, onion, cucumber, lime
|Vegan Crab Fried Rice
|$16.00
Mock crab meat, jasmine rice, carrot, green peas, corn, scallion, onion
More about Blacksauce Kitchen
Blacksauce Kitchen
401 W 29th St, Baltimore
|brisket fried rice
|$15.00
|smoked shiitake fried rice (reheatable)
|$14.00
16oz. vegan. vacuum sealed.
More about Captain James seafood palace
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Captain James seafood palace
2127 Boston St, Baltimore
|CRAB FRY RICE
|$39.95
TRADITIONAL THAI STYLE FRIED RICE WITH A CRAB BALL AND A FRIED SOFT BLUE CRAB
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
|Thai Fried Rice
|$16.00
Fried Rice with Eggs, Green & White Onions, Tomatoes and Carrots in a Thai sauce.
|Fried Rice
|$3.00
More about My Thai Go
My Thai Go
320 S Eden St, Baltimore
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$17.00
Shrimp | Chicken | Pineapple | Onions | Scallions | Cashew Nuts | Tomatoes | Raisins | Soy Sauce | Jasmine Rice | Peas | Carrots
|Thai Fried Rice
|$15.00
Jasmine Rice | Peas | Carrots | Tomatoes | Onions | Scallions | Soy Sauce
|Crab Fried Rice
|$20.00
Lump Crab Meat | Onions | Peas | Carrots | Eggs | Scallions | Jasmine Rice | Soy Sauce
More about Thai Landing Belvedere Square
Thai Landing Belvedere Square
529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.00
Fried rice in pint of curry powder with pea, cashew nut, raisins and green onion.
|Thai Fried Rice
|$13.00
Fried rice with choice of meats, green pea, carrots and onion.
|Basil Fried Rice
|$13.00
Fried rice with choice of meats, string beans, carrot and baby corn with fresh Thai chili, basil and garlic.