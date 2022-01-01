Lobsters in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants that serve lobsters

a0673080-9b85-4018-aee1-07886dda3f0e image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Lobster Bisque$7.00
Whole Lobster Roll$23.00
Lobster Grilled Cheese$14.00
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Fuisine image

 

Fuisine

3123 Elliott Street, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Spaghetti$31.00
More about Fuisine
Creole Soul Restaurant image

 

Creole Soul Restaurant

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Mac & Cheese$24.00
6oz Creole Fried Lobster Tail over our famous 5 Cheese Mac & Cheese
More about Creole Soul Restaurant
Lobster Salad Roll image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

200 East Pratt St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (836 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Salad Roll$18.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
Classic Lobster Roll$18.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter
Lobster Mac and Cheese$14.00
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Raw & Refined image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Raw & Refined

2723 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (233 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$34.00
More about Raw & Refined
The Black Olive image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Black Olive

814 S Bond St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3720 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Black Olive Lobster Pasta$40.00
Fresh pasta tossed in a white wine, tomato and tarragon based sauce finished with just a touch of cream and topped with a whole Maine Lobster Tail.
More about The Black Olive

