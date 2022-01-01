Lobsters in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve lobsters
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore
|Bowl Lobster Bisque
|$7.00
|Whole Lobster Roll
|$23.00
|Lobster Grilled Cheese
|$14.00
Creole Soul Restaurant
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$24.00
6oz Creole Fried Lobster Tail over our famous 5 Cheese Mac & Cheese
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
200 East Pratt St, Baltimore
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$18.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$18.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter
|Lobster Mac and Cheese
|$14.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Raw & Refined
2723 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
|Lobster Roll
|$34.00