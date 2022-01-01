Turkey clubs in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about The Corner Pantry
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Pantry
6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore
|TCP Smoked Turkey SANDWICH
|$13.00
white cheddar, avocado, crisp greens, charred jalapeño aioli,
side of house made salt & vinegar chips
More about Groundwork Kitchen
Groundwork Kitchen
925 Washington Blvd., Baltimore
|Chef Turkey Club with Side
|$14.00
More about The Rowhouse Grille
SANDWICHES • GRILL
The Rowhouse Grille
1400 Light St, Baltimore
|Turkey Club
|$10.00
roasted turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, herb mayo, Texas toast
More about Atwater's
Atwater's
3601 Boston Street, Baltimore
|Turkey Cobb Sandwich
|$13.95
Plainville turkey, Kunzler bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado and garlic mayonnaise on our country white
More about Dooby's
SANDWICHES • NOODLES
Dooby's
802 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Turkey Avocado Club
|$12.50
country ham, applewood bacon, scallion aioli, sourdough