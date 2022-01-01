Turkey clubs in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve turkey clubs

The Corner Pantry image

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Pantry

6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (449 reviews)
Takeout
TCP Smoked Turkey SANDWICH$13.00
white cheddar, avocado, crisp greens, charred jalapeño aioli,
side of house made salt & vinegar chips
More about The Corner Pantry
Chef Turkey Club with Side image

 

Groundwork Kitchen

925 Washington Blvd., Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Turkey Club with Side$14.00
More about Groundwork Kitchen
The Rowhouse Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

The Rowhouse Grille

1400 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (637 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club$10.00
roasted turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, herb mayo, Texas toast
More about The Rowhouse Grille
Item pic

 

Atwater's

3601 Boston Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Cobb Sandwich$13.95
Plainville turkey, Kunzler bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado and garlic mayonnaise on our country white
More about Atwater's
Turkey Avocado Club image

SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Dooby's

802 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Avocado Club$12.50
country ham, applewood bacon, scallion aioli, sourdough
More about Dooby's
Restaurant banner

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roast Turkey Sandwich$8.95
Choose bread and toppings
More about David and Dad's Cafe

