Brisket in Boston

Pho Hoa - Dorchester
1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|37 Noodle Soup w/ Brisket & Flank
Pho Chin Nam - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.
|31 Noodle Soup w/ Brisket
Pho Chin Nac - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.
|35 Noodle Soup w/ Brisket & Meatballs
Pho Chin Bo Vien - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.
Hunter's Kitchen & Bar
110 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Brisket Sandwich
|$19.00
|Brisket Sliders
|$12.00
|1/2 Brisket
|$30.00
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Brisket Burnt Ends
|$14.95
Served with garlic mashed potatoes or rice pilaf and side salad.
|Brisket "Burnt Ends"
|$13.95
Tasty BBQ
417 Washington Street, Boston
|BBQ Chopped Brisket Sandwich
|$15.55
BBQ Chopped brisket on a butter toasted bulkie roll, 2 sides, dill pickles, fresh texas onions, and BBQ sauce.
|Sliced Brisket Sandwich
|$16.00
Sliced brisket on a butter toasted bulkie roll, 2 sides of choice, dill pickles, fresh texas onions and bbq sauce
The Tip Tap Room
138 Cambridge Street, Boston
|BRISKET BURGER
|$17.00
The Smoke Shop - Seaport
343 Congress Street, Boston
|Texas-Style Brisket Sandwich
|$16.00
Our award winning Brisket layered on a potato bun and served with your choice of side.
|Brisket Plate
|$26.00
Cuts of our award winning beef Brisket served on Texas Toast with your choice of two sides.
Sweet Cheeks Q
1381 Boylston St, Boston
|Sliced Prime Brisket - 1 LB
|$31.00
all natural USDA prime beef brisket, slow smoked for 12-16 hours with just salt & pepper. hand sliced to order
|BBQ Chopped Brisket - 1 LB
|$29.00
end pieces of prime beef brisket chopped with house barbeque sauce
|Prime Brisket Tray
|$26.00
all natural USDA prime beef brisket, slow smoked for 12-16 hours with just salt & pepper. hand sliced to order, choice of two scoops
Trillium Brewing Company
50 Thomson Place, Boston
|Smoked Brisket Sandwich
|$19.00
Texas BBQ Sauce, White BBQ Coleslaw, Pickles, Potato Bun, Hand Cut Fries
South Street Diner
178 Kneeland St, Boston
|Smoked Beef Brisket Benedict
|$17.95
Toasted English muffins, topped with apple-wood-smoked beef brisket,
poached eggs, and delicious hollandaise sauce.
Phin Coffee House
10 High St, Boston
|BRISKET GRILL CHEESE
|$10.50
Braised beef comes with American cheese, Swiss cheese & red onion on multigrain bread.
