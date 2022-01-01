Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve brisket

46 Noodle Soup w/ Eye Round Steak, Brisket, Flank, Fatty Flank, Tendon, & Tripe image

 

Pho Hoa - Dorchester

1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
37 Noodle Soup w/ Brisket & Flank
Pho Chin Nam - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.
31 Noodle Soup w/ Brisket
Pho Chin Nac - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.
35 Noodle Soup w/ Brisket & Meatballs
Pho Chin Bo Vien - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.
More about Pho Hoa - Dorchester
Brisket Sandwich image

 

Hunter's Kitchen & Bar

110 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Sandwich$19.00
Brisket Sliders$12.00
1/2 Brisket$30.00
More about Hunter's Kitchen & Bar
Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Burnt Ends$14.95
Served with garlic mashed potatoes or rice pilaf and side salad.
Brisket "Burnt Ends"$13.95
More about Max's Deli Café
BBQ Chopped Brisket Sandwich image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Tasty BBQ

417 Washington Street, Boston

Avg 4.2 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Chopped Brisket Sandwich$15.55
BBQ Chopped brisket on a butter toasted bulkie roll, 2 sides, dill pickles, fresh texas onions, and BBQ sauce.
Sliced Brisket Sandwich$16.00
Sliced brisket on a butter toasted bulkie roll, 2 sides of choice, dill pickles, fresh texas onions and bbq sauce
More about Tasty BBQ
50Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

50Kitchen

1450 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.8 (272 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Sliders$16.00
More about 50Kitchen
The Tip Tap Room image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Tip Tap Room

138 Cambridge Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (797 reviews)
Takeout
BRISKET BURGER$17.00
More about The Tip Tap Room
Item pic

 

The Smoke Shop - Seaport

343 Congress Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Texas-Style Brisket Sandwich$16.00
Our award winning Brisket layered on a potato bun and served with your choice of side.
Brisket Plate$26.00
Cuts of our award winning beef Brisket served on Texas Toast with your choice of two sides.
More about The Smoke Shop - Seaport
ab7776fe-ef2c-45ef-9cb6-932b3881a00d image

 

The Corner Tavern

421 Marlborough St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Tacos$10.95
More about The Corner Tavern
Item pic

BBQ

Sweet Cheeks Q

1381 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (2238 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sliced Prime Brisket - 1 LB$31.00
all natural USDA prime beef brisket, slow smoked for 12-16 hours with just salt & pepper. hand sliced to order
BBQ Chopped Brisket - 1 LB$29.00
end pieces of prime beef brisket chopped with house barbeque sauce
Prime Brisket Tray$26.00
all natural USDA prime beef brisket, slow smoked for 12-16 hours with just salt & pepper. hand sliced to order, choice of two scoops
More about Sweet Cheeks Q
Item pic

 

Trillium Brewing Company

50 Thomson Place, Boston

Avg 4.4 (2243 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Brisket Sandwich$19.00
Texas BBQ Sauce, White BBQ Coleslaw, Pickles, Potato Bun, Hand Cut Fries
More about Trillium Brewing Company
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

South Street Diner

178 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.9 (1748 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Beef Brisket Benedict$17.95
Toasted English muffins, topped with apple-wood-smoked beef brisket,
poached eggs, and delicious hollandaise sauce.
More about South Street Diner
Item pic

 

Phin Coffee House

10 High St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
BRISKET GRILL CHEESE$10.50
Braised beef comes with American cheese, Swiss cheese & red onion on multigrain bread.
More about Phin Coffee House
Rosa Mexicano image

 

Rosa Mexicano

155 Seaport Blvd, Boston

Avg 3.5 (2685 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchiladas - Beef Brisket_$23.00
Classic red guajillo chile sauce, Cotija cheese, Chihuahua cheese, shaved cabbage, pico de gallo. Two per order served with rice.
Gluten-free
More about Rosa Mexicano

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Wedge Salad

Shrimp Quesadillas

Chicken Tikka Masala

Turkey Bacon

Clams

Tortilla Soup

Crab Rangoon

Enchiladas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston