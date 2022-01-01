Tuna sandwiches in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Tuna Sandwich
|$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
|GF Tuna Sandwich
|$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Tuna Sandwich
|$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
|GF Tuna Sandwich
|$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
Sorelle–Seaport
100 Northern Ave, Boston
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.25
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$9.25
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$9.25
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Tuna Sandwich
|$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
|GF Tuna Sandwich
|$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
282 Congress St., Boston
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$9.25
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$9.25
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Tuna Sandwich
|$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
|GF Tuna Sandwich
|$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|Tuna Sandwich
|$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
|GF Tuna Sandwich
|$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
125 Summer Street, Boston
|Tuna Sandwich
|$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
|GF Tuna Sandwich
|$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
The Boston Sail Loft
80 Atlantic Ave, Boston
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$11.95
Light tuna mixed in a light mayonnaise dressing, served with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread. Served with French fries
Tatte Bakery | South Boston
60 Old Colony Ave, Boston
|Tuna Sandwich
|$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
|GF Tuna Sandwich
|$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Tuna Sandwich
|$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
|GF Tuna Sandwich
|$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|Tuna Sandwich
|$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
70 Charles Street, Boston
|Tuna Sandwich
|$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
|GF Tuna Sandwich
|$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
