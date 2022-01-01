Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Berklee

160 Mass Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
GF Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Berklee
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
GF Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Sandwich$9.95
More about McKenna's Cafe
Sorelle–Seaport image

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.25
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.25
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.25
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Northeastern

369 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.8 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
GF Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf image

 

Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf

282 Congress St., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.25
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.25
More about Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Fenway

1352 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
GF Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Fenway
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Emerson

80 Boylston St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
GF Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Emerson
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Summer Street

125 Summer Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
GF Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
The Boston Sail Loft image

 

The Boston Sail Loft

80 Atlantic Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.95
Light tuna mixed in a light mayonnaise dressing, served with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread. Served with French fries
More about The Boston Sail Loft
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | South Boston

60 Old Colony Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
GF Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | South Boston
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | South End

345 Harrison Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
GF Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place

201 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Charles Street

70 Charles Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
GF Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood image

 

Royal Roast Beef and Seafood

752 Bennington Street, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Fish Sandwich$8.25
Mixed tuna fish salad with lettuce and tomato on a seeded roll.
More about Royal Roast Beef and Seafood

