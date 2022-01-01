Prosciutto in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve prosciutto
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Mezzana
360 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Prosciutto di San Daniele*
|$18.00
Thinly sliced cured ham consisting of salt and pork leg. It is made in San Daniele, a small village located in the Friuli Venezia Giulia region of Italy.
Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
581 Washington Street, Boston
|Grilled Prosciutto
|$13.00
olive oil poached tomatoes, lemon dressed arugula, red pepper crostini, caramelized onions, balsamic syrup
|Prosciutto Flatbread
|$16.00
prosciutto di parma, arugula, lemon
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate
|$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Prosciutto & Fig Panini
|$12.00
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
|Prosciutto & Pea Tartine
|$12.00
Sweet, snow and snap peas sauteed with sherry dressing served on ricotta goat cheese mousse on housemade sourdough topped with poached egg, prosciutto and mint-parmesan.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Ducali Pizzeria & Caffe
289 Causeway St., Boston
|Prosciutto Piadina
|$13.00
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Prosciutto & Brie
|$14.50
Prosciutto, mesclun greens, and brie
on an Iggy's sourdough baguette
FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
16 Derne Street, Boston
|RICOTTA RAVIOLI WITH PROSCIUTTO & PEA & PARMIGIANO
|$16.00
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Prosciutto & Fig Panini
|$12.00
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
|GF Prosciutto Scrambled Egg Plate
|$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan, and toasted gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
|Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate
|$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Sorelle–Seaport
100 Northern Ave, Boston
|Prosciutto, Fig & Goat Cheese
|$10.50
balsamic fig relish, arugula, CIABATTA
|Prosciutto Panini
|$10.25
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, CIABATTA
|Prosciutto Panini
|$12.25
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, CIABATTA
PIZZA • SALADS
Locale
352 Hanover St, Boston
|Prosciutto, mozzarella, roasted red peppers and basil
|$10.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate
|$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Prosciutto & Fig Panini
|$12.00
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
|Prosciutto & Pea Tartine
|$12.00
Sweet, snow and snap peas sauteed with sherry dressing served on ricotta goat cheese mousse on housemade sourdough topped with poached egg, prosciutto and mint-parmesan.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer
133 Pearl St, Boston
|Basilicata Prosciutto
|$9.49
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and pesto sauce.
Capo Restaurant
443 West Broadway, South Boston
|Prosciutto & Burrata
|$16.00
grapes, aged balsamic, crostini
|Prosciutto Pizza
|$16.00
marinara, buffalo mozzarella, arugula
|Prosciutto Wrapped Figs
|$12.00
whipped goat cheese, aged balsamic
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
282 Congress St., Boston
|Prosciutto Panini
|$12.25
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, CIABATTA
|Prosciutto, Fig & Goat Cheese
|$12.95
balsamic fig relish, arugula, CIABATTA
|Prosciutto Panini
|$12.25
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, CIABATTA
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate
|$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Prosciutto & Fig Panini
|$12.00
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
|Prosciutto & Pea Tartine
|$12.00
Sweet, snow and snap peas sauteed with sherry dressing served on ricotta goat cheese mousse on housemade sourdough topped with poached egg, prosciutto and mint-parmesan.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|GF Prosciutto Scrambled Egg Plate
|$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan, and toasted gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
|Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate
|$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Prosciutto & Fig Panini
|$12.00
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Teatro - Boston, MA
177 Tremont Street, Boston
|Prosciutto
|$24.00
gorgonzola, black mission figs, port wine
SALADS
Prezza
24 Fleet Street, Boston
|Mozzarella Prosciutto
|$19.00
basil, extra virgin olive oil and aged balsamic
Halftime Pizza - Boston
115 causeway street, BOSTON
|D'Parma Prosciutto Calzone
|$20.95
Fig spread, Arugula, White Onion, Shaved Parmesan
|D'Parma Prosciutto
|$23.95
Fig Spread, Arugula, White Onion, Shaved Parmesan, Balsamic Drizzle & EVOO
|J.Pace! Italian w Prosciutto
|$12.95
Teddy's on the Hill
9 Bowdoin St, Boston
|Fig & Prosciutto
|$17.00
herbed goat cheese, arugula, balsamic glazed, shaved parmesan
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rocco's Cucina and Bar
450 Commercial St, Boston
|Fig, Prosciutto & Gorgonzola Flatbread
|$15.95
Crispy Flatbread topped with caramelized onions, fig spread, gorgonzola cheese, & sliced fig topped with prosciutto.
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
125 Summer Street, Boston
|Prosciutto & Fig Panini
|$12.00
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
|GF Prosciutto Scrambled Egg Plate
|$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan, and toasted gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
|Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate
|$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local 149
149 P Street, Boston
|PROSCIUTTO TOMATO BURRATA
|$17.00
Basil Pesto, balsamic glaze, baguette
Phin Coffee House
10 High St, Boston
|PROSCIUTTO SANDWICH
|$10.95
Arugula, Pesto aioli, a sliced tomato, mozzarella, imported prosciutto on baguette
|PROSCIUTTO & GREEN
|$11.50
Prosciutto open sandwich with pesto aioli, tomato, mozzarella, basil leaves, red onion, balsamic, extra virgin olive oil on white bread served with small house salad
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Alcove
50 Lovejoy Wharf, Boston
|PROSCIUTTO BITE
|$4.00
Mozzarella House straciatella, whole wheat fried dough
Tatte Bakery | South Boston
60 Old Colony Ave, Boston
|GF Prosciutto Scrambled Egg Plate
|$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan, and toasted gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
|Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate
|$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Prosciutto & Fig Panini
|$12.00
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Deja Brew
704 East Broadway, South Boston
|Prosciutto Eggs Bendict
|$12.75
|Prosciutto Sandwich
|$11.50
Prosciutto with boursin cheese, tomatoes, red onion and pesto.
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate
|$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Prosciutto & Fig Panini
|$12.00
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
|GF Prosciutto Scrambled Egg Plate
|$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan, and toasted gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|GF Prosciutto Scrambled Egg Plate
|$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan, and toasted gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
|Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate
|$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Prosciutto & Fig Panini
|$12.00
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
