Prosciutto in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve prosciutto

Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Mezzana

360 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (3010 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prosciutto di San Daniele*$18.00
Thinly sliced cured ham consisting of salt and pork leg. It is made in San Daniele, a small village located in the Friuli Venezia Giulia region of Italy.
More about Bar Mezzana
Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen image

 

Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen

581 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Prosciutto$13.00
olive oil poached tomatoes, lemon dressed arugula, red pepper crostini, caramelized onions, balsamic syrup
Prosciutto Flatbread$16.00
prosciutto di parma, arugula, lemon
More about Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Berklee

160 Mass Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Prosciutto & Fig Panini$12.00
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Prosciutto & Pea Tartine$12.00
Sweet, snow and snap peas sauteed with sherry dressing served on ricotta goat cheese mousse on housemade sourdough topped with poached egg, prosciutto and mint-parmesan.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Berklee
Ducali Pizzeria & Caffe image

 

Ducali Pizzeria & Caffe

289 Causeway St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Prosciutto Piadina$13.00
More about Ducali Pizzeria & Caffe
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prosciutto & Brie$14.50
Prosciutto, mesclun greens, and brie
on an Iggy's sourdough baguette
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca image

 

FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca

16 Derne Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
RICOTTA RAVIOLI WITH PROSCIUTTO & PEA & PARMIGIANO$16.00
More about FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto & Fig Panini$12.00
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
GF Prosciutto Scrambled Egg Plate$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan, and toasted gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Item pic

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prosciutto, Fig & Goat Cheese$10.50
balsamic fig relish, arugula, CIABATTA
Prosciutto Panini$10.25
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, CIABATTA
Prosciutto Panini$12.25
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, CIABATTA
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Locale

352 Hanover St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (696 reviews)
Takeout
Prosciutto, mozzarella, roasted red peppers and basil$10.00
More about Locale
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Northeastern

369 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.8 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Prosciutto & Fig Panini$12.00
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Prosciutto & Pea Tartine$12.00
Sweet, snow and snap peas sauteed with sherry dressing served on ricotta goat cheese mousse on housemade sourdough topped with poached egg, prosciutto and mint-parmesan.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer

133 Pearl St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Basilicata Prosciutto$9.49
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and pesto sauce.
More about Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer
Item pic

 

Capo Restaurant

443 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prosciutto & Burrata$16.00
grapes, aged balsamic, crostini
Prosciutto Pizza$16.00
marinara, buffalo mozzarella, arugula
Prosciutto Wrapped Figs$12.00
whipped goat cheese, aged balsamic
More about Capo Restaurant
Item pic

 

Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf

282 Congress St., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prosciutto Panini$12.25
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, CIABATTA
Prosciutto, Fig & Goat Cheese$12.95
balsamic fig relish, arugula, CIABATTA
Prosciutto Panini$12.25
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, CIABATTA
More about Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Fenway

1352 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Prosciutto & Fig Panini$12.00
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Prosciutto & Pea Tartine$12.00
Sweet, snow and snap peas sauteed with sherry dressing served on ricotta goat cheese mousse on housemade sourdough topped with poached egg, prosciutto and mint-parmesan.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Fenway
Fox & the knife image

PASTA

Fox & the knife

28 W Broadway, Boston

Avg 5 (6589 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto$7.00
More about Fox & the knife
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Emerson

80 Boylston St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Prosciutto Scrambled Egg Plate$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan, and toasted gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Prosciutto & Fig Panini$12.00
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Emerson
Teatro - Boston, MA image

 

Teatro - Boston, MA

177 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Prosciutto$24.00
gorgonzola, black mission figs, port wine
More about Teatro - Boston, MA
Item pic

SALADS

Prezza

24 Fleet Street, Boston

Avg 4.8 (2562 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Prosciutto$19.00
basil, extra virgin olive oil and aged balsamic
More about Prezza
Halftime Pizza - Boston image

 

Halftime Pizza - Boston

115 causeway street, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
D'Parma Prosciutto Calzone$20.95
Fig spread, Arugula, White Onion, Shaved Parmesan
D'Parma Prosciutto$23.95
Fig Spread, Arugula, White Onion, Shaved Parmesan, Balsamic Drizzle & EVOO
J.Pace! Italian w Prosciutto$12.95
More about Halftime Pizza - Boston
Consumer pic

 

Teddy's on the Hill

9 Bowdoin St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fig & Prosciutto$17.00
herbed goat cheese, arugula, balsamic glazed, shaved parmesan
More about Teddy's on the Hill
Molinari's image

 

Molinari's

789 Adams Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Imported Buratta & Prosciutto$18.00
More about Molinari's
Rocco's Cucina and Bar image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco's Cucina and Bar

450 Commercial St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fig, Prosciutto & Gorgonzola Flatbread$15.95
Crispy Flatbread topped with caramelized onions, fig spread, gorgonzola cheese, & sliced fig topped with prosciutto.
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Summer Street

125 Summer Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto & Fig Panini$12.00
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
GF Prosciutto Scrambled Egg Plate$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan, and toasted gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local 149

149 P Street, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PROSCIUTTO TOMATO BURRATA$17.00
Basil Pesto, balsamic glaze, baguette
More about Local 149
Item pic

 

Phin Coffee House

10 High St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
PROSCIUTTO SANDWICH$10.95
Arugula, Pesto aioli, a sliced tomato, mozzarella, imported prosciutto on baguette
PROSCIUTTO & GREEN$11.50
Prosciutto open sandwich with pesto aioli, tomato, mozzarella, basil leaves, red onion, balsamic, extra virgin olive oil on white bread served with small house salad
More about Phin Coffee House
dca3ebd6-6d0b-452f-8819-9202fc508839 image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Alcove

50 Lovejoy Wharf, Boston

Avg 4.5 (1367 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PROSCIUTTO BITE$4.00
Mozzarella House straciatella, whole wheat fried dough
More about Alcove
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | South Boston

60 Old Colony Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Prosciutto Scrambled Egg Plate$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan, and toasted gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Prosciutto & Fig Panini$12.00
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | South Boston
Item pic

 

Deja Brew

704 East Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Prosciutto Eggs Bendict$12.75
Prosciutto Sandwich$11.50
Prosciutto with boursin cheese, tomatoes, red onion and pesto.
More about Deja Brew
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | South End

345 Harrison Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Prosciutto & Fig Panini$12.00
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
GF Prosciutto Scrambled Egg Plate$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan, and toasted gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place

201 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4 (41 reviews)
Takeout
GF Prosciutto Scrambled Egg Plate$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan, and toasted gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Prosciutto & Fig Panini$12.00
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place

