Poboy in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve poboy
Winnie's
3622 Main St, Houston
|1/2 Shrimp Poboy
|$11.95
|Shrimp Poboy
|$17.00
|Catfish Poboy
|$15.00
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
12806 Gulf Freeway, Houston
|Poboy
|$12.99
Toasted baguette with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo served with choice of side.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
17595 Tomball Pkwy, Houston
|Poboy
|$12.99
Toasted baguette with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo served with choice of side.
Killen's Heights
101 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Fried Catfish Poboy
|$16.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Remolulade
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
5475 West Loop South, Houston
|Poboy
|$12.99
Toasted baguette with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo served with choice of side.
Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark
2621 Westpark Drive, Houston
|Fried Shrimp PoBoy
|$17.00
Po-boys served with all the fixings on the side and your choice of side order.
|Mesq Shrimp PoBoy
|$17.00
Po-boys served with all the fixings on the side and your choice of side order.
|Mesq Combo PoBoy
|$18.00
Po-boys served with all the fixings on the side and your choice of side order.
Tex-Orleans Food Company
6154 Westheimer Rd., Houston
|Leidenheimer 10" Poboy Bread Case
|$17.70
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
100 Gulfgate Center, Houston
|Poboy
|$12.99
Toasted baguette with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo served with choice of side.
Goode Co. Seafood - Memorial
10201 Katy Freeway, Houston
|Mesquite Catfish PoBoy
|$17.00
Po-boys served with all the fixings on the side and your choice of side order.
|Fried Combo PoBoy
|$18.00
Po-boys served with all the fixings on the side and your choice of side order.
|Fried Shrimp PoBoy
|$17.00
Po-boys served with all the fixings on the side and your choice of side order.
SEAFOOD
Cafe Rian Cajun Cafe
12230 W. Lake Houston Pkwy 190, Houston
|Fish & Shrimp Poboy
|$15.00
Dressed with our infused Mayo, Lettuce/Spinach mix, tomato & pickles on Fresh grilled French bread. Served with Seasoned Fries.
|Fish Poboy
|$12.00
Dressed with our infused Mayo, Lettuce/Spinach mix, tomato & pickles on Fresh grilled French bread. Served with Seasoned Fries.
|Shrimp Poboy
|$15.00
Dressed with our infused Mayo, Lettuce/Spinach mix, tomato & pickles on Fresh grilled French bread. Served with Seasoned Fries.