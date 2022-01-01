Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Poboy in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve poboy

Winnie's image

 

Winnie's

3622 Main St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 Shrimp Poboy$11.95
Shrimp Poboy$17.00
Catfish Poboy$15.00
More about Winnie's
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen image

 

Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen

12806 Gulf Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Poboy$12.99
Toasted baguette with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo served with choice of side.
More about Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN

Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen

17595 Tomball Pkwy, Houston

Avg 4.3 (4392 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Poboy$12.99
Toasted baguette with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo served with choice of side.
More about Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
Killen's Heights image

 

Killen's Heights

101 Heights Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Catfish Poboy$16.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Remolulade
More about Killen's Heights
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN

Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen

5475 West Loop South, Houston

Avg 4.2 (5179 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Poboy$12.99
Toasted baguette with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo served with choice of side.
More about Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark image

 

Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark

2621 Westpark Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Shrimp PoBoy$17.00
Po-boys served with all the fixings on the side and your choice of side order.
Mesq Shrimp PoBoy$17.00
Po-boys served with all the fixings on the side and your choice of side order.
Mesq Combo PoBoy$18.00
Po-boys served with all the fixings on the side and your choice of side order.
More about Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark
Tex-Orleans Food Company image

 

Tex-Orleans Food Company

6154 Westheimer Rd., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Leidenheimer 10" Poboy Bread Case$17.70
More about Tex-Orleans Food Company
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN

Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen

100 Gulfgate Center, Houston

Avg 4.4 (4305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Poboy$12.99
Toasted baguette with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo served with choice of side.
More about Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
Goode Co. Seafood - Memorial image

 

Goode Co. Seafood - Memorial

10201 Katy Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mesquite Catfish PoBoy$17.00
Po-boys served with all the fixings on the side and your choice of side order.
Fried Combo PoBoy$18.00
Po-boys served with all the fixings on the side and your choice of side order.
Fried Shrimp PoBoy$17.00
Po-boys served with all the fixings on the side and your choice of side order.
More about Goode Co. Seafood - Memorial
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Cafe Rian Cajun Cafe

12230 W. Lake Houston Pkwy 190, Houston

Avg 4.7 (1321 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Shrimp Poboy$15.00
Dressed with our infused Mayo, Lettuce/Spinach mix, tomato & pickles on Fresh grilled French bread. Served with Seasoned Fries.
Fish Poboy$12.00
Dressed with our infused Mayo, Lettuce/Spinach mix, tomato & pickles on Fresh grilled French bread. Served with Seasoned Fries.
Shrimp Poboy$15.00
Dressed with our infused Mayo, Lettuce/Spinach mix, tomato & pickles on Fresh grilled French bread. Served with Seasoned Fries.
More about Cafe Rian Cajun Cafe

