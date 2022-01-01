Cheese fries in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve cheese fries
Wooden Hill Brewing Company
7421 Bush Lake Rd, Edina
|Beer Cheese Fry Basket
|$10.00
Generous portion of fries topped with house made beer cheese and garnished with bacon, green onion, and jalapeno slices.
Johnny Boy's
8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park
|Cheese Fries
Extra Crispy Battered Fries, served with Nacho cheese to dip
PEPPERS & FRIES
3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Cheese Fries
|$9.50
Fresh-cut fries topped with cheese sauce
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$12.50
Fresh-cut fries topped with chili, cheese sauce, onions, fresh Jalapeños. Sub tortilla chips no charge
Naviya’s Thai Kitchen
2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS
|K5. Golden fried cheese With Rice
|$9.00
Tiffin Man Global Kitchen
1501 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis
|Cheese Fries
|$4.99
Melted cheese sauce over French fries.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Nouvelle Brewing by Travail
4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale
|Grilled Cheese & Fries
|$8.00
Straight up classic grilled cheese served with fries.
5-8 Club - Minneapolis
5800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Deep Fried Cheese Curds
|$9.99
Genuine wisconsin white cheddar cheese with a light, crisp breading, served with a side of marinara.
HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slim’s
6901 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$4.49
|Gyro Cheese Fries
|$9.99
|Cheese Fries
|$3.49
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Day Block Brewing Company
1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|Fried Mac & Cheese Bites
|$12.00
smoked gouda mac and cheese, parmesan, served w/ marinara
MCAD Cafe
2501 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis
|Asian Buffet- Vegetable Fried Rice, Vegetable Egg Rolls, Cream Cheese Wontons, Dipping Sauces, Fortune Cookie
|$15.95
Don't forget to add beverages to your order!