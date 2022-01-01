Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve cheese fries

Wooden Hill Brewing Company image

 

Wooden Hill Brewing Company

7421 Bush Lake Rd, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beer Cheese Fry Basket$10.00
Generous portion of fries topped with house made beer cheese and garnished with bacon, green onion, and jalapeno slices.
More about Wooden Hill Brewing Company
Johnny Boy's image

 

Johnny Boy's

8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Fries
Extra Crispy Battered Fries, served with Nacho cheese to dip
Cheese Fries
Extra Crispy Battered Fries, served with Nacho cheese to dip
More about Johnny Boy's
Item pic

 

PEPPERS & FRIES

3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Fries$9.50
Fresh-cut fries topped with cheese sauce
Chili Cheese Fries$12.50
Fresh-cut fries topped with chili, cheese sauce, onions, fresh Jalapeños. Sub tortilla chips no charge
More about PEPPERS & FRIES
Naviya’s Thai Brasserie image

 

Naviya’s Thai Kitchen

2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
K5. Golden fried cheese With Rice$9.00
More about Naviya’s Thai Kitchen
6342edba-520f-4b7f-b7d5-746627fca9c3 image

 

Tiffin Man Global Kitchen

1501 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Fries$4.99
Melted cheese sauce over French fries.
More about Tiffin Man Global Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Nouvelle Brewing by Travail

4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale

Avg 4.7 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Cheese & Fries$8.00
Straight up classic grilled cheese served with fries.
More about Nouvelle Brewing by Travail
5-8 Club - Minneapolis image

 

5-8 Club - Minneapolis

5800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deep Fried Cheese Curds$9.99
Genuine wisconsin white cheddar cheese with a light, crisp breading, served with a side of marinara.
More about 5-8 Club - Minneapolis
Slim’s image

HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slim’s

6901 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center

Avg 3.9 (326 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$4.49
Gyro Cheese Fries$9.99
Cheese Fries$3.49
More about Slim’s
Fried Mac & Cheese Bites image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Day Block Brewing Company

1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (1052 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Mac & Cheese Bites$12.00
smoked gouda mac and cheese, parmesan, served w/ marinara
More about Day Block Brewing Company
MCAD Cafe image

 

MCAD Cafe

2501 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian Buffet- Vegetable Fried Rice, Vegetable Egg Rolls, Cream Cheese Wontons, Dipping Sauces, Fortune Cookie$15.95
Don't forget to add beverages to your order!
More about MCAD Cafe
Sidebar at Surdyk's image

HAMBURGERS • CHEESE

Sidebar at Surdyk's

303 East Hennepin Ave Suite 2, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Cheese Curds$12.00
Fried Cheese Curds with Hot Honey
More about Sidebar at Surdyk's

