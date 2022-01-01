Hummus in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve hummus
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
3179 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids
|Hummus Sandwich
|$8.29
Dino's Original Hummus with lettuce, onion, tomato, lettuce cucumbers and Dino's original Greek Dressing (Vegetarian) (Vegan if served without flatbread)
Afro Deli & Grill
720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis
|Hummus And Pita
|$5.74
Chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice and olive oil, served with pita bread
|Hummus Cup
|$0.99
Wooden Hill Brewing Company
7421 Bush Lake Rd, Edina
|Hummus Plate
|$8.00
Garlic hummus with pita chips and veggies for dipping.
Red Cow
208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis
|Hummus
|$12.50
Roasted red pepper hummus, veggies, marinated olives & pita chips
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Hummus
|$7.00
Afro Deli & Grill
705 MARQUETTE AVE, MINNEAPOLIS
|Small Hummus & Pita
|$4.00
Chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil. Served with pita bread.
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|EDAMAME HUMMUS
|$14.00
Lemon garlic hummus garnished with red peppers, pickled red onion, edamame and brussels sprout salad. Served with grilled naan bread
The Naughty Greek Skyway
Capella Tower Skyway, 225 South 6th St., Minneapolis
|Greek Hummus
|$5.00
Imported garbanzo beans, roasted garlic, lemon, imported EVOO with warm seasoned pita.
Red Cow
2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Hummus
|$12.50
Roasted red pepper hummus, veggies, marinated olives & pita chips
Pangea Grill
8500 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids
|Hummus
|Hummus With Meat
|$8.99
Our premium freshly made Hummus with your choice of meat.
|Hummus
Surdyk's Cheese Shop
303 East Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
|Roasted Pepper Hummus
|$2.99
Made fresh in house, 8 oz.
|Classic Hummus
|$2.99
Made fresh in house, 8 oz.
Rock Elm Tavern
16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth
|RAINBOW HUMMUS
|$15.00
beet hummus, green goddess hummus, celery, carrot, cucumber, broccolini, bell pepper, crostini
Rosalia
2811 West 43rd St, Minneapolis
|Hummus
|$13.00
Crispy chickpeas, parsley, olive oil
served with pane carasau
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Hummus and Crudite
|$12.00
|Kids' Hummus
|$6.50
Red Cow
3624 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Hummus
|$12.50
Roasted red pepper hummus, veggies, marinated olives & pita chips
Reverie Cafe + Bar
1517 East 35th Street, Minneapolis
|Hummus Plate
|$12.00
Red Beet Hummus, Tofu Mozzarella, Artichoke Relish, Arugula, Balsamic Reduction, Crostini, Corn Chips. Can be made without gluten.
Christos Greek Restaurant
2632 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Hummus
|$9.25
Purée of garbanzo beans, parsley, sesame paste, garlic, lemon and olive oil
Alma
528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Tahini Hummus & Za'atar
|$7.00
Made with chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, and garlic. (gf,df)
Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro
7115 Cedar Lake Rd, St. Louis Park
|Hummus
|$7.00
Chick Peas, Tahini, Lemon Juice & Spices
|2oz Hummus
|$1.00