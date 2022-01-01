Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve hummus

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh image

 

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

3179 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus Sandwich$8.29
Dino's Original Hummus with lettuce, onion, tomato, lettuce cucumbers and Dino's original Greek Dressing (Vegetarian) (Vegan if served without flatbread)
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
Item pic

 

Afro Deli & Grill

720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus And Pita$5.74
Chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice and olive oil, served with pita bread
Hummus Cup$0.99
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Wooden Hill Brewing Company image

 

Wooden Hill Brewing Company

7421 Bush Lake Rd, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus Plate$8.00
Garlic hummus with pita chips and veggies for dipping.
More about Wooden Hill Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Red Cow

208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus$12.50
Roasted red pepper hummus, veggies, marinated olives & pita chips
More about Red Cow
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast image

 

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$7.00
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
Item pic

 

Afro Deli & Grill

705 MARQUETTE AVE, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Hummus & Pita$4.00
Chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil. Served with pita bread.
More about Afro Deli & Grill
The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
EDAMAME HUMMUS$14.00
Lemon garlic hummus garnished with red peppers, pickled red onion, edamame and brussels sprout salad. Served with grilled naan bread
More about The Loop - MPLS
The Naughty Greek Skyway image

 

The Naughty Greek Skyway

Capella Tower Skyway, 225 South 6th St., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Hummus$5.00
Imported garbanzo beans, roasted garlic, lemon, imported EVOO with warm seasoned pita.
More about The Naughty Greek Skyway
Item pic

 

Red Cow

2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus$12.50
Roasted red pepper hummus, veggies, marinated olives & pita chips
More about Red Cow
Item pic

 

Pangea Grill

8500 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus
Hummus With Meat$8.99
Our premium freshly made Hummus with your choice of meat.
Hummus
More about Pangea Grill
Surdyk's Cheese Shop image

 

Surdyk's Cheese Shop

303 East Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Pepper Hummus$2.99
Made fresh in house, 8 oz.
Classic Hummus$2.99
Made fresh in house, 8 oz.
More about Surdyk's Cheese Shop
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Elm Tavern

16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (905 reviews)
Takeout
RAINBOW HUMMUS$15.00
beet hummus, green goddess hummus, celery, carrot, cucumber, broccolini, bell pepper, crostini
More about Rock Elm Tavern
Item pic

 

Rosalia

2811 West 43rd St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hummus$13.00
Crispy chickpeas, parsley, olive oil
served with pane carasau
More about Rosalia
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar image

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus and Crudite$12.00
Kids' Hummus$6.50
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
Item pic

 

Red Cow

3624 W 50th St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus$12.50
Roasted red pepper hummus, veggies, marinated olives & pita chips
More about Red Cow
Item pic

 

Reverie Cafe + Bar

1517 East 35th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Plate$12.00
Red Beet Hummus, Tofu Mozzarella, Artichoke Relish, Arugula, Balsamic Reduction, Crostini, Corn Chips. Can be made without gluten.
More about Reverie Cafe + Bar
Christos Greek Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Christos Greek Restaurant

2632 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (723 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$9.25
Purée of garbanzo beans, parsley, sesame paste, garlic, lemon and olive oil
More about Christos Greek Restaurant
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Alma

528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tahini Hummus & Za'atar$7.00
Made with chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, and garlic. (gf,df)
More about Alma
Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro image

 

Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro

7115 Cedar Lake Rd, St. Louis Park

Avg 4.7 (2734 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$7.00
Chick Peas, Tahini, Lemon Juice & Spices
2oz Hummus$1.00
More about Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro
Restaurant banner

 

Cardamom

723 Vineland PL, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
HUMMUS$14.00
chickpea spread, paprika, pita
More about Cardamom

