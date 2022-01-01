Quesadillas in Pittsburgh

Sunny Jim's Tavern image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
Takeout
Pgh Grilled Chicken Salad$12.09
A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and tender grilled chicken breast.
Sunny Cheese Burger$9.89
A huge 10oz juicy angus burger topped with aged cheddar and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of one side.
Giant Fried Fish Sandwich$12.09
Our Huge 12oz cod hand battered, breaded and fried to a golden brown. Our fish has been voted Best Fish Sandwich in Pittsburgh!
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill

144 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Logs$11.99
Buff Chicken Dip$10.99
Reuben$13.99
More about Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
Lucha Street Tacos image

 

Lucha Street Tacos

2130 Murray Ave., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pollo Magnifico (chicken)$3.75
Slow cooked chicken thighs, pico de gallo, roasted corn and black beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, queso blanco and finished with a drizzle of chipotle crema
Pollo En Fuego (Spicy Chicken)$3.75
Adobo marinated chicken thighs, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, crispy jalapenos, topped with a sprinkle of queso blanco and some chipotle peppers will bring the burn!
USA USA USA$2.50
Taco seasoned ground beef, topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
More about Lucha Street Tacos
Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila image

 

Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila

810 Ivy Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tostada Salad$10.00
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Roasted Poblano Peppers, Corn, and Black Beans, tossed in Lime Cilantro Dressing and topped with fresh ripe Avocado and Your Choice of Protein.
Guacamole$12.00
Made to order with ripe Avocados, Onions, Cilantro, Tomato, Chile Serrano and Lime Juice.
Shrimp$17.00
Flour Tortilla with Crispy Shrimp, Black Beans, Mango Salsa, Fried Plantains, and Pineapple Salsa.
More about Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila

