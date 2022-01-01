Quesadillas in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|Pgh Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.09
A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and tender grilled chicken breast.
|Sunny Cheese Burger
|$9.89
A huge 10oz juicy angus burger topped with aged cheddar and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of one side.
|Giant Fried Fish Sandwich
|$12.09
Our Huge 12oz cod hand battered, breaded and fried to a golden brown. Our fish has been voted Best Fish Sandwich in Pittsburgh!
More about Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
144 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh
|Cheese Logs
|$11.99
|Buff Chicken Dip
|$10.99
|Reuben
|$13.99
More about Lucha Street Tacos
Lucha Street Tacos
2130 Murray Ave., Pittsburgh
|Pollo Magnifico (chicken)
|$3.75
Slow cooked chicken thighs, pico de gallo, roasted corn and black beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, queso blanco and finished with a drizzle of chipotle crema
|Pollo En Fuego (Spicy Chicken)
|$3.75
Adobo marinated chicken thighs, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, crispy jalapenos, topped with a sprinkle of queso blanco and some chipotle peppers will bring the burn!
|USA USA USA
|$2.50
Taco seasoned ground beef, topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
More about Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila
Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila
810 Ivy Street, Pittsburgh
|Tostada Salad
|$10.00
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Roasted Poblano Peppers, Corn, and Black Beans, tossed in Lime Cilantro Dressing and topped with fresh ripe Avocado and Your Choice of Protein.
|Guacamole
|$12.00
Made to order with ripe Avocados, Onions, Cilantro, Tomato, Chile Serrano and Lime Juice.
|Shrimp
|$17.00
Flour Tortilla with Crispy Shrimp, Black Beans, Mango Salsa, Fried Plantains, and Pineapple Salsa.