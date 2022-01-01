Chicken caesar wraps in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

Southside Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Southside Diner

893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (2135 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.75
Chicken breast topped with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing
More about Southside Diner
Chicken Caesar Wrap image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Wiley Gunters

823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (303 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Grilled Chicken and Chopped Romaine with Shredded Parmesan and Tangy Caesar Dressing All Rolled Up and Grilled
More about Wiley Gunters
Item pic

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce tossed in Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese and Pretzel Croutons in a wheat wrap.
Fat Boy Fried Chicken +$1
More about Riverside Taphouse
The Chasseur image

 

The Chasseur

3328 Foster Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Fried chicken, Buffalo sauce p, romaine, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
More about The Chasseur
Item pic

 

Harbor East Deli

1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$11.50
More about Harbor East Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Chicken Wraps

Steak Subs

Waffles

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (386 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston