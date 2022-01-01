Chicken caesar wraps in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
More about Southside Diner
FRENCH FRIES
Southside Diner
893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.75
Chicken breast topped with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing
More about Wiley Gunters
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Wiley Gunters
823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.00
Grilled Chicken and Chopped Romaine with Shredded Parmesan and Tangy Caesar Dressing All Rolled Up and Grilled
More about Riverside Taphouse
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce tossed in Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese and Pretzel Croutons in a wheat wrap.
Fat Boy Fried Chicken +$1
More about The Chasseur
The Chasseur
3328 Foster Ave, Baltimore
|Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.00
Fried chicken, Buffalo sauce p, romaine, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
More about Harbor East Deli
Harbor East Deli
1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
|$11.50