Pork belly in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve pork belly
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Banditos
1118 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Crispy Pork Belly (3)
|$13.50
Napa Cabbage, Mango-Tomatillo Slaw, Ranch
Cypriana of Roland Park
105 West 39th St, Baltimore
|Char Grilled Pork Belly and Butt
|$22.00
Wayward Smoke House
1117 South Charles St, Baltimore
|Korean Pork Belly Bites
|$13.00
Nepenthe Brewing Co.
3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore
|Pork Belly Entree
|$22.00
8oz tender braised pork belly with grilled asparagus, whipped potatoes, cucumber basil salad, & blueberry gastrique.
|Pork Belly Small Plate (SPECIAL)
|$16.00
Braised pork belly in a sweet soy glaze, grilled napa cabbage and scallions, house mustard sauce, sesame seeds
TACOS • BBQ
Toki Tako
711 W 40th st Suite 155, Baltimore
|Pork Belly Ssam
|$4.50
steamed pork belly topped with fresh shredded cabbage, kimchi slaw*, ssamjang on a lettuce wrap
* contains shellfish
|Pork Belly (1/2lb)
|$14.00
Steamed Aromatic Pork Belly
|Pork Belly Rice Box
|$14.00
steamed pork belly, salad, fresh shredded cabbage, kimchi slaw*, garlic, chilies.
served with white rice and choice of sauces
*contains shellfish
La Calle Restaurant
10 South Street, Baltimore
|Pork belly Tacos
|$15.00
Roasted Chinito marinated pork belly, salsa macha, cucumber, red onion, micro cilantro
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Food Market
1017 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Brown Sugar Pork Belly
|$13.00
petite greens, cherry tomatoes, pecans, bangin’ honey mustard vinaigrette
Blacksauce Kitchen
401 W 29th St, Baltimore
|pork belly w. free range egg & bacon jam on cheddar rosemary
|$7.50
served on a cheddar rosemary biscuit
|pork belly w. free range egg & bacon jam
|$7.50
served on a buttermilk biscuit
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
|Pork Belly Yakitori
|$10.00
Heritage Smokehouse
5800 York Rd, Baltimore
|Crispy Pork Belly
|$15.00
Fermented crab & habanero glaze, cilantro, mint, celery leaf