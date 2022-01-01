Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve pork belly

1f416fe4-a3bc-4cf3-89de-3d7b39a86649 image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Banditos

1118 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (892 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Pork Belly (3)$13.50
Napa Cabbage, Mango-Tomatillo Slaw, Ranch
More about Banditos
Item pic

 

Cypriana of Roland Park

105 West 39th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Char Grilled Pork Belly and Butt$22.00
More about Cypriana of Roland Park
Wayward Smoke House image

 

Wayward Smoke House

1117 South Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Korean Pork Belly Bites$13.00
More about Wayward Smoke House
Nepenthe Brewing Co. image

 

Nepenthe Brewing Co.

3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (374 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly Entree$22.00
8oz tender braised pork belly with grilled asparagus, whipped potatoes, cucumber basil salad, & blueberry gastrique.
Pork Belly Small Plate (SPECIAL)$16.00
Braised pork belly in a sweet soy glaze, grilled napa cabbage and scallions, house mustard sauce, sesame seeds
More about Nepenthe Brewing Co.
Item pic

TACOS • BBQ

Toki Tako

711 W 40th st Suite 155, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (25 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly Ssam$4.50
steamed pork belly topped with fresh shredded cabbage, kimchi slaw*, ssamjang on a lettuce wrap
* contains shellfish
Pork Belly (1/2lb)$14.00
Steamed Aromatic Pork Belly
Pork Belly Rice Box$14.00
steamed pork belly, salad, fresh shredded cabbage, kimchi slaw*, garlic, chilies.
served with white rice and choice of sauces
*contains shellfish
More about Toki Tako
La Calle Restaurant image

 

La Calle Restaurant

10 South Street, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (579 reviews)
Takeout
Pork belly Tacos$15.00
Roasted Chinito marinated pork belly, salsa macha, cucumber, red onion, micro cilantro
More about La Calle Restaurant
The Food Market image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Food Market

1017 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brown Sugar Pork Belly$13.00
petite greens, cherry tomatoes, pecans, bangin’ honey mustard vinaigrette
More about The Food Market
La Food Marketa image

 

La Food Marketa

2620 Quarry Lake Dr, Pikesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Tostada$12.00
More about La Food Marketa
THAI STREET image

NOODLES

THAI STREET

1640 Aliceanna St #11, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (514 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Add Pork Belly$6.00
More about THAI STREET
Blacksauce Kitchen image

 

Blacksauce Kitchen

401 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
pork belly w. free range egg & bacon jam on cheddar rosemary$7.50
served on a cheddar rosemary biscuit
pork belly w. free range egg & bacon jam$7.50
served on a buttermilk biscuit
More about Blacksauce Kitchen
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Yakitori$10.00
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
Heritage Smokehouse image

 

Heritage Smokehouse

5800 York Rd, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Pork Belly$15.00
Fermented crab & habanero glaze, cilantro, mint, celery leaf
More about Heritage Smokehouse
Item pic

SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Dooby's

802 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Belly Banh Mi$13.00
kimchi cucumbers, pickled vegetables, spicy gochujang aioli, jalapeños, cilantro, hoagie
Pork Belly Eggs Benedict$16.00
poached eggs, steamed buns, scallion hollandaise, hash, kimchi ketchup
More about Dooby's

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Baklava

Black Bean Burgers

Cheesesteak Subs

Chili

Mushroom Burgers

Pancakes

Shawarma

Waffles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston