Bread pudding in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve bread pudding

Cunard Tavern image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cunard Tavern

24 Orleans St., Boston

Avg 4 (571 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ginger Whiskey & Caramel Apple Bread Pudding$9.00
brioche bread pudding, made with misunderstood ginger spiced whiskey, caramel apples, and topped with vanilla ice cream
More about Cunard Tavern
ReelHouse Boston Waterfront image

 

ReelHouse Boston Waterfront

6 New Street, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peach Bread Pudding$9.00
vanilla ice cream
More about ReelHouse Boston Waterfront
Blunch image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Blunch

59 E Springfield Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (964 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Whim- bread pudding$3.00
More about Blunch
The Tip Tap Room image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Tip Tap Room

138 Cambridge Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (797 reviews)
Takeout
BREAD PUDDING$10.00
More about The Tip Tap Room
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Cornish Pasty Co

51A Massachusetts Ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (915 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Bread & Butter Pudding$13.95
Thin slices of homemade bread soaked in a vanilla cream sauce, then layered with a rich chocolate brandy sauce and baked until crispy on the top. Served with a side of crème anglaise and a scoop of ice cream.
More about Cornish Pasty Co
Item pic

 

Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar

1310 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TOFFEE BREAD PUDDING$10.00
Baked Toffee Bread Pudding w/ Chocolate. Served with Whipped cream & caramel sauce
More about Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar
Item pic

SALADS

Prezza

24 Fleet Street, Boston

Avg 4.8 (2562 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$14.00
Creme Anglaise, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
More about Prezza
Buttermilk & Bourbon image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Buttermilk & Bourbon

160 commonwealth ave., Boston

Avg 4.6 (2141 reviews)
Takeout
Raspberry Biscuit Bread Pudding$9.00
RASPBERRY BISCUIT BREAD PUDDING, WHITE CHOCOLATE SAUCE,
BOURBON WHIPPED CREAM
More about Buttermilk & Bourbon
Alcove image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Alcove

50 Lovejoy Wharf, Boston

Avg 4.5 (1367 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BREAD PUDDING$11.00
roasted apples, dried strawberries, cardamom, buttermilk sherbet
More about Alcove
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Parish Cafe & Bar

361 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4 (1441 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
WHITE CHOCOLATE BREAD PUDDING$9.95
WHITE CHOCOLATE
BREAD PUDDING
white chocolate & custard brioche bread pudding, topped with warm chocolate sauce & fresh whipped cream
More about Parish Cafe & Bar
Ashmont Grill image

 

Ashmont Grill

555 Talbot Avenue, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
White Chocolate & Raspberry Bread Pudding$9.00
strawberry grand marnier coulis, whipped cream
More about Ashmont Grill

