Bread pudding in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve bread pudding
More about Cunard Tavern
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cunard Tavern
24 Orleans St., Boston
|Ginger Whiskey & Caramel Apple Bread Pudding
|$9.00
brioche bread pudding, made with misunderstood ginger spiced whiskey, caramel apples, and topped with vanilla ice cream
More about ReelHouse Boston Waterfront
ReelHouse Boston Waterfront
6 New Street, East Boston
|Peach Bread Pudding
|$9.00
vanilla ice cream
More about Blunch
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Blunch
59 E Springfield Street, Boston
|Sweet Whim- bread pudding
|$3.00
More about The Tip Tap Room
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Tip Tap Room
138 Cambridge Street, Boston
|BREAD PUDDING
|$10.00
More about Cornish Pasty Co
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Cornish Pasty Co
51A Massachusetts Ave, Boston
|Chocolate Bread & Butter Pudding
|$13.95
Thin slices of homemade bread soaked in a vanilla cream sauce, then layered with a rich chocolate brandy sauce and baked until crispy on the top. Served with a side of crème anglaise and a scoop of ice cream.
More about Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar
Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar
1310 Boylston Street, Boston
|TOFFEE BREAD PUDDING
|$10.00
Baked Toffee Bread Pudding w/ Chocolate. Served with Whipped cream & caramel sauce
More about Prezza
SALADS
Prezza
24 Fleet Street, Boston
|Bread Pudding
|$14.00
Creme Anglaise, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
More about Buttermilk & Bourbon
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Buttermilk & Bourbon
160 commonwealth ave., Boston
|Raspberry Biscuit Bread Pudding
|$9.00
RASPBERRY BISCUIT BREAD PUDDING, WHITE CHOCOLATE SAUCE,
BOURBON WHIPPED CREAM
More about Alcove
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Alcove
50 Lovejoy Wharf, Boston
|BREAD PUDDING
|$11.00
roasted apples, dried strawberries, cardamom, buttermilk sherbet
More about Parish Cafe & Bar
SANDWICHES
Parish Cafe & Bar
361 Boylston Street, Boston
|WHITE CHOCOLATE BREAD PUDDING
|$9.95
WHITE CHOCOLATE
BREAD PUDDING
white chocolate & custard brioche bread pudding, topped with warm chocolate sauce & fresh whipped cream
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.