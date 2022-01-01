Chocolate chip cookies in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Mustard Seed Kitchen
49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$3.99
Bocadillo Market
2342 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Saffron Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$3.00
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
1116 W. Granville, Chicago
|Mexican Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.95
Our twist on the classic "Toll House Cookie" with a hint of cinnamon and cayenne pepper baked into a giant cookie!
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
725 S Dearborn St, Chicago
|Mexican Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.95
Our twist on the classic "Toll House Cookie" with a hint of cinnamon and cayenne pepper baked into a giant cookie!
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.75
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Box (4)
|$14.99
4 freshly baked chocolate chip cookies
Goddess Eggy's
165 West Superior, Chicago
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.75
|Chocolate Chip Cookie VEGAN
|$3.75
Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park
2101 W. Touhy Ave, Chicago
|Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.95
Sweet Mandy B's
254 East Ontario Street, Chicago
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.05
Sweet and buttery cookie dough with chocolate chips
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Healthy Substance
6852 W Archer Ave, Chicago
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.60
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.75
|Chocolate Chip Cookie VEGAN
|$3.75
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Box (4)
|$14.99
4 freshly baked chocolate chip cookies
Goddess And the Baker
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.75
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Box (4)
|$14.99
4 freshly baked chocolate chip cookies
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
601 W Adams St., Chicago
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$2.00
Southport Grocery & Cafe
3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|VEGAN GLUTEN FREE CHOCOLATE CHIP PECAN COOKIE
|$3.50
our favorite cookie! oh, and BTW it is vegan and gluten free :)
SANDWICHES
Oromo Cafe
1912 N Western Ave, Chicago
|Mocha Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.75
TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
ATX Bodega
2301 Foster Avenue Chicago 60625, Chicago
|Texas-Sized Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.95
The name says it all!
|Texas-Sized Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.95
The name says it all!
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
46 E. Chicago, Chicago
|Mexican Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.95
Our twist on the classic "Toll House Cookie" with a hint of cinnamon and cayenne pepper baked into a giant cookie!
Kasama
1001 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago
|Kasama Slice and Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|$25.00
Kasama's signature chocolate chip cookie dough. Slice into 12 equal slices for a dozen 4 inch cookies. Use the included parchment paper to line your baking sheet. 6 per tray. Bake at 325F for approximately 16-22 min until desired doneness. We bake ours until golden brown on the edges and pale in the center.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
Chewy chocolate chip with 70% dark chocolate and white chocolate.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jerry's Sandwiches
4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.45
It's large
Room 500
1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago
|Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
371 Calories, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Soy
Spoken, A Cafe
1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago
|Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.75
<<Weekend Only>> Classic cookie with semisweet chocolate chips & a dose of rolled whole grain oats (great source of fiber, higher protein content, satisfyingly filling, & loads of vitamins/minerals).
|Chocolate Chip Sea Salt w/ Pecan Cookie
|$1.75
<<Weekend Only>> Will's been perfecting this cookie for 15+ years! Classic chocolate chip cookie with our southern love of pecans folded in.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess and the Baker
33 S Wabash, Chicago
|Chocolate Chip Cookie VEGAN
|$3.75
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.75
BURRITOS • TACOS
Mixteco Mexican Grill
847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.99
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chicago Bagel Authority
953 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Huge Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
we make these daily and their gooey in the middle, crispy on the edges
|Banana Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
like the best banana-chocolate chip muffin you ever tried
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
1102 W Thorndale, Chicago
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.75
|Chocolate Chip Cookie (Vegan)
|$4.75
Marshall's Landing
222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Sweet Mandy B's
254 E Ontario St, Chicago
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.30
Sweet and buttery cookie dough with chocolate chips
Sawada Coffee
112 N Green St, Chicago
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
Our chocolate chip cookies are big, soft & extra chocolately. Made fresh daily.
- 2