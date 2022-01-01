Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Mustard Seed Kitchen image

 

Mustard Seed Kitchen

49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.99
More about Mustard Seed Kitchen
Bocadillo Market image

 

Bocadillo Market

2342 N Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Saffron Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.00
More about Bocadillo Market
Piece Out image

 

Piece Out

1927 West North Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.00
More about Piece Out
Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

1116 W. Granville, Chicago

Avg 4 (557 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mexican Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.95
Our twist on the classic "Toll House Cookie" with a hint of cinnamon and cayenne pepper baked into a giant cookie!
More about Flaco's Tacos
Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

725 S Dearborn St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mexican Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.95
Our twist on the classic "Toll House Cookie" with a hint of cinnamon and cayenne pepper baked into a giant cookie!
More about Flaco's Tacos
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie Box (4)$14.99
4 freshly baked chocolate chip cookies
More about Goddess and the Baker
Item pic

 

Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie VEGAN$3.75
More about Goddess Eggy's
Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park image

 

Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park

2101 W. Touhy Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.95
More about Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Sweet Mandy B's

254 East Ontario Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.05
Sweet and buttery cookie dough with chocolate chips
More about Sweet Mandy B's
Healthy Substance image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Healthy Substance

6852 W Archer Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1545 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.60
More about Healthy Substance
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie VEGAN$3.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie Box (4)$14.99
4 freshly baked chocolate chip cookies
More about Goddess And the Baker
a74e81c9-ac1f-4201-9fc0-3e5f23ae0025 image

 

Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie Box (4)$14.99
4 freshly baked chocolate chip cookies
More about Goddess And the Baker
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú" image

 

Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"

601 W Adams St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.00
More about Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
Southport Grocery & Cafe image

 

Southport Grocery & Cafe

3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2278 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
VEGAN GLUTEN FREE CHOCOLATE CHIP PECAN COOKIE$3.50
our favorite cookie! oh, and BTW it is vegan and gluten free :)
More about Southport Grocery & Cafe
Oromo Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Oromo Cafe

1912 N Western Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mocha Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
More about Oromo Cafe
Item pic

TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

ATX Bodega

2301 Foster Avenue Chicago 60625, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (205 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Texas-Sized Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.95
The name says it all!
Texas-Sized Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.95
The name says it all!
More about ATX Bodega
Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

46 E. Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2148 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mexican Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.95
Our twist on the classic "Toll House Cookie" with a hint of cinnamon and cayenne pepper baked into a giant cookie!
More about Flaco's Tacos
Item pic

 

Kasama

1001 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Kasama Slice and Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$25.00
Kasama's signature chocolate chip cookie dough. Slice into 12 equal slices for a dozen 4 inch cookies. Use the included parchment paper to line your baking sheet. 6 per tray. Bake at 325F for approximately 16-22 min until desired doneness. We bake ours until golden brown on the edges and pale in the center.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
Chewy chocolate chip with 70% dark chocolate and white chocolate.
More about Kasama
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jerry's Sandwiches

4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.45
It's large
More about Jerry's Sandwiches
Item pic

 

Room 500

1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
371 Calories, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Soy
More about Room 500
Item pic

 

Spoken, A Cafe

1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
<<Weekend Only>> Classic cookie with semisweet chocolate chips & a dose of rolled whole grain oats (great source of fiber, higher protein content, satisfyingly filling, & loads of vitamins/minerals).
Chocolate Chip Sea Salt w/ Pecan Cookie$1.75
<<Weekend Only>> Will's been perfecting this cookie for 15+ years! Classic chocolate chip cookie with our southern love of pecans folded in.
More about Spoken, A Cafe
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker

33 S Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2204 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie VEGAN$3.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
More about Goddess and the Baker
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Mixteco Mexican Grill

847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1341 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.99
More about Mixteco Mexican Grill
Chicago Bagel Authority image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chicago Bagel Authority

953 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (4229 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Huge Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
we make these daily and their gooey in the middle, crispy on the edges
Banana Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
like the best banana-chocolate chip muffin you ever tried
More about Chicago Bagel Authority
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar

1102 W Thorndale, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (331 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie (Vegan)$4.75
More about Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
Marshall's Landing image

 

Marshall's Landing

222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Marshall's Landing
Beverly Bakery image

 

Beverly Bakery

10528 South Western, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.79
More about Beverly Bakery
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Sweet Mandy B's

254 E Ontario St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.30
Sweet and buttery cookie dough with chocolate chips
More about Sweet Mandy B's
Item pic

 

Sawada Coffee

112 N Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (708 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
Our chocolate chip cookies are big, soft & extra chocolately. Made fresh daily.
More about Sawada Coffee
Reno. image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Reno.

2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1428 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
More about Reno.

