Houston seafood restaurants you'll love

Houston restaurants
Must-try seafood restaurants in Houston

Seaside Poke image

SUSHI

Seaside Poke

800 Capitol St, Houston

Avg 3.6 (16 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Regular Spicy Shoyu.$11.50
MADE W/SEASIDE’S SPICY SAUCE. What’s in it? Your choice of protein, Spicy Shoyu, cucumber, cilantro, sesame seeds, nori, chili oil.
Regular Salmon Ponzu.$11.50
LIGHT, REFRESHING, AND DELICATE. What’s in it? Salmon, Ponzu, orange supremes, edamame, fried garlic, Maldon salt, orange oil.
Large Truffle Yellowtail.$14.50
SMOKY AND SAVORY. What’s in it? Yellowtail, Truffle Shoyu, cilantro, serrano peppers, red tobiko, puff rice, ito togarashi, truffle oil.
Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$14.00
All-natural chicken, whole-wheat tortilla, avocado, Cuban black beans, lettuce, tomato, feta, chipotle chili sauce.
Honey-Ginger Roasted Brussels Sprout Salad$13.00
A blend of mixed greens with goat cheese in a lemon zest and roasted garlic vinaigrette.
Cheeseburger Americana$14.00
Toppings include lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo, cheddar.
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen image

 

Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen

12806 Gulf Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fish Bienville$19.99
Blackened fish with shrimp & crawfish in a cream sauce with choice of two sides.
Pasta Jambalaya$10.99
Shrimp, chicken, sausage mixed with linguine pasta and our homemade spicy cajun sauce
Stuffed Fish$15.99
Baked fish stuffed with homemade boudin topped with crawfish, spinach & mushrooms in a homemade cream sauce
Wing Quarter image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Quarter

3929 Old Spanish Trail #100, Houston

Avg 4.1 (1421 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seasoned Fries SM$2.89
Seasoned fries like only Louisiana would do it!
Bourbon Street Special
8 Pc Jumbo Wing or Boneless
Seasoned Fries or Dirty Rice
Celery Sticks and Dressing (1)
St. James Special$12.98
4 Catfish Fillets
Seasoned Fries or Dirty Rice
Crawfish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS

Crawfish Cafe

11209 Bellaire Blvd,Ste C-36, Houston

Avg 4.1 (1063 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crawfish$11.99
LIVE CRAWFISH
Crawfish$10.99
Shrimp$14.99
05 - Krab Kingz - Antoine image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

05 - Krab Kingz - Antoine

6600 Antoine Dr, Houston

Avg 4.3 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Wings (6) w fries$9.99
Fried Catfish (2) + Shrimp (6)$15.99
Boiled Shrimp (10)$15.99
Acme Oyster House image

SEAFOOD

Acme Oyster House

1201 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 3.5 (201 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boo Fries$5.29
Captain's Platter$39.99
Fried Shrimp Platter$16.99
Local Foods image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local Foods

2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston

Avg 4.8 (5416 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Asian Chicken Salad$13.00
Red Bird Farms chicken, Napa cabbage, pickled cucumber, mixed greens, broccoli, sugar snap peas, bean sprouts, cashews, and crispy garlic with ginger-soy vinaigrette with spicy peanut sauce served on the side
Seasonal Harvest Salad$12.50
Greens, delicata squash, Texas ruby red grapefruit, Texas goat cheese, red & golden beets, brussels sprouts, toasted sunflower seeds, fresh herb vinaigrette
Truffled Egg Salad$11.00
mixed greens, tomato, parmesan, aioli, pretzel bun
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN

Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen

17595 Tomball Pkwy, Houston

Avg 4.3 (4392 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fish Bienville$19.99
Blackened fish with shrimp & crawfish in a cream sauce with choice of two sides.
Shrimp & Fish$15.99
(5) Fried shrimp & (1) fried fish with choice of side.
Chicken Tenders$9.99
Hand breaded fresh tenders with choice of side.
Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood image

 

Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood

4500 Montrose Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wonton
Chinese Egg Rolls$4.00
Crispy Vegetarian Spring Rolls$4.00
Crawfish Cafe image

SEAFOOD

Crawfish Cafe

1026 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston

Avg 4.4 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crawfish$10.99
Shrimp$14.99
Seafood Gumbo$5.99
Mozambik South African Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mozambik South African Kitchen

5085 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (4882 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caramelized Brussels Sprouts$7.00
Browned and sautéed Brussels sprouts in a coconut infused sweet chilli sauce.
Bunny Chow - Brisket$16.00
Though the name implies otherwise, there are no bunnies in bunny chow. It is, rather, a delectable, slow braised curry served in a warm, crusty bread bowl.
Cape Malay Samoosas - Lamb$15.00
Flaky pastry filled with seasoned meat and cut into spears. Served with zesty green mamba sauce and mango chutney.
Seafood Connection Houston image

 

Seafood Connection Houston

507 Westheimer Rd., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Platter$17.00
1/2 lb of shrimp, 2 corn, potatoes & 1 sausage.
NO SUBSTITUTIONS!
We can remove items (corn, potatoes, sausage) but we will not substitute items due to removal.
Super Combo Platter$38.00
2 CRAB CLUSTERS, 1/2 LB OF SHRIMP, 2 CORN, 1 SAUSAGE & POTATOES.
NO SUBSTITUTIONS!
We can remove items (corn, potatoes, sausage) but we will not substitute items due to removal.
Lockjaw Platter$28.00
1/2 lb of Shrimp, 1 Lobster tail, 2 corn, potatoes & 1 sausage.
NO SUBSTITUTIONS!
We can remove items (corn, potatoes, sausage) but we will not substitute items due to removal.
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN

Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen

5475 West Loop South, Houston

Avg 4.2 (5179 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Seafood Gumbo - Bowl$9.99
Bowl of our seafood gumbo
Kid's Chicken$5.99
Served with a drink and choice of side
Chicken Tenders$9.99
Hand breaded fresh tenders with choice of side.
Cajun's City Seafoods & Wings image

 

Cajun's City Seafoods & Wings

12412 Kuykendahl Rd Suit. C, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Box$6.99
1/2 Lb Not Peeled Shrimp$6.99
Boiled Egg$1.00
Seaside Poke image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Seaside Poke

2118 Lamar St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1214 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Tuna Aioli$11.50
RICH AND CREAMY. What’s in it? Tuna, Spicy Aioli, Sweet Shoyu, cucumber, green onion, thai chilies, avocado, fried shallots, sesame seeds, chili oil.
Large Tuna Aioli$14.50
RICH AND CREAMY. What’s in it? Tuna, Spicy Aioli, Sweet Shoyu, cucumber, green onion, thai chilies, avocado, fried shallots, sesame seeds, chili oil.
Regular Classic$11.50
SEASIDE’S TAKE ON TRADITIONAL POKE. What's in it? Your choice of protein, Sweet or Traditional Shoyu, cucumber, white onion, green onion, fried garlic, fried shallots.
Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark image

 

Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark

2621 Westpark Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Shrimp PoBoy$17.00
Po-boys served with all the fixings on the side and your choice of side order.
Simple Salad$8.00
Lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, pickles red onions, croutons and your choice of dressing
Mesquite Grilled Salmon$26.00
Basted with our signature marinade and grilled over mesquite. Served with a shrimp empanada, garlic bread and choice of side.
Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch

10123 Hammerly Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SAUSAGE LINK$2.49
CORN$0.75
CRAWFISH (ONLINE)
Tex-Orleans Food Company image

 

Tex-Orleans Food Company

6154 Westheimer Rd., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Turkey$59.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried flavorful Cajun Turkey. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Whole Key Lime Pie Cheesecake$43.00
Traditional cheesecake layered with a lime.
10 slices per pie.
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
This item will be served cold.
Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors

2400 Mid Ln, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1879 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
sweet sourdough bun / buttermilk chicken breast / coriander aioli / fries
Joe’s Hot Chicken$10.00
house pickles / sesame seeds
Caramelized Brussel Sprouts$10.00
white soy vinaigrette / togarashi / lime
Verna Mae's - Po-Boys, Seafood & More image

 

Verna Mae's - Po-Boys, Seafood & More

16010 West Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Boudin Balls$9.99
6 Baked Cajun Style Boudin Balls
Cat Fish Basket$15.99
Cooked to order! Our light, crispy batter recipe will not disappoint! Grilled or Blackened options also available! All baskets served with fries, hushpuppies & toasted garlic French bread.! Substitute potato salad, coleslaw, or onions rings
1/2 & 1/2 Basket$15.99
Choose any two basket items
BB's Tex-Orleans image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

BB's Tex-Orleans

1275 Eldridge Parkway, Houston

Avg 4 (288 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Turkey$59.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried flavorful Cajun Turkey. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Sweet Potatoes with Coffee Pecan Cream - Quart$13.99
Creamy sweet potatoes topped with a sweet coffee & chopped pecan cream sauce.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN

Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen

100 Gulfgate Center, Houston

Avg 4.4 (4305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pasta Jambalaya$10.99
Shrimp, chicken, sausage mixed with linguine pasta and our homemade spicy cajun sauce
Catfish$16.99
(2) Fried fillets with choice of side.
LA Sampler$16.49
(3) Fried Shrimp, (1) fried fish, (3) boudin balls & (3) hush puppies with choice of side.
The Rouxpour Memorial City image

 

The Rouxpour Memorial City

303 MEMORIAL CITY MALL SUITE 604, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Shrimp$6.99
Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries
Stuffed Shrimp Rouxpour$28.00
Jumbo shrimp stuffed with boudin & cream cheese, topped with your choice of Lafitte sauce or Tremé sauce.
Served with garlic mashed potatoes & veggie du jour
~Lafitte is a crawfish, lemon-butter sauce
~Tremé is a crab meat & butter cream sauce
White Chocoloate Bread Pudding$10.00
Scratch made & topped with whiskey cream sauce
Lone Star Seafood image

SEAFOOD

Lone Star Seafood

10990 Fuqua St, houston

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Boudin Link (1)$2.25
Fried boudin link made with pork and rice.
The Box$13.99
Cajun style fried rice with boiled shrimp & sliced sausage tossed in star sauce.
Egg Roll (4)$4.75
(4) Egg rolls fried made with pork and vegetables
Goode Co. Seafood - Memorial image

 

Goode Co. Seafood - Memorial

10201 Katy Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$18.00
Oven-baked jumbo lump crab cake, served with lemon garlic cream sauce.
Campechana Extra$19.00
A refreshing, Mexican-style seafood cocktail made with a special blend of pico de gallo, fire-roasted Anaheim peppers, and diced avocados
Fried Gulf Shrimp$26.00
Served with an empanada, garlic bread, and choice of side.
The Crawfish Pot image

 

The Crawfish Pot

9820 Gulf Fwy #B7, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Corn (2)$1.75
Lemons$0.25
Cajun Seasoning$0.25
The Acadian Coast image

 

The Acadian Coast

2929 Navigation #200, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Deaux$28.00
Fried catfish and fried colossal shrimp. Served with Cole Slaw and Fries
Beignets$8.00
Choice of Chicory Chocolate, Berry Compote, or Plain
Acadian Pasta$14.00
Pappardelle pasta in a bell pepper and crimini mushroom cream sauce.
With the option to add blackened chicken breast or blackened shrimp for an upcharge.
BB's Tex-Orleans image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

BB's Tex-Orleans

6154 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.1 (1768 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Fried Turkey$59.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried flavorful Cajun Turkey. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Red Beans & Rice - Quart$13.99
Andouille sausage, bacon, and kidney beans simmered in herbs and spices. Served with white rice.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Tortillerias La Reyna #6 image

 

Tortillerias La Reyna #6

5710 Fondren Rd Suite C, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lb Tortilla Maiz$1.50
Approx 14 Corn Tortillas per Pound
Tortilla Harina 12$2.89
1 Dozen Flour Tortillas
