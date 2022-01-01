Houston seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Houston
SUSHI
Seaside Poke
800 Capitol St, Houston
|Popular items
|Regular Spicy Shoyu.
|$11.50
MADE W/SEASIDE’S SPICY SAUCE. What’s in it? Your choice of protein, Spicy Shoyu, cucumber, cilantro, sesame seeds, nori, chili oil.
|Regular Salmon Ponzu.
|$11.50
LIGHT, REFRESHING, AND DELICATE. What’s in it? Salmon, Ponzu, orange supremes, edamame, fried garlic, Maldon salt, orange oil.
|Large Truffle Yellowtail.
|$14.50
SMOKY AND SAVORY. What’s in it? Yellowtail, Truffle Shoyu, cilantro, serrano peppers, red tobiko, puff rice, ito togarashi, truffle oil.
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
|Popular items
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
All-natural chicken, whole-wheat tortilla, avocado, Cuban black beans, lettuce, tomato, feta, chipotle chili sauce.
|Honey-Ginger Roasted Brussels Sprout Salad
|$13.00
A blend of mixed greens with goat cheese in a lemon zest and roasted garlic vinaigrette.
|Cheeseburger Americana
|$14.00
Toppings include lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo, cheddar.
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
12806 Gulf Freeway, Houston
|Popular items
|Fish Bienville
|$19.99
Blackened fish with shrimp & crawfish in a cream sauce with choice of two sides.
|Pasta Jambalaya
|$10.99
Shrimp, chicken, sausage mixed with linguine pasta and our homemade spicy cajun sauce
|Stuffed Fish
|$15.99
Baked fish stuffed with homemade boudin topped with crawfish, spinach & mushrooms in a homemade cream sauce
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Quarter
3929 Old Spanish Trail #100, Houston
|Popular items
|Seasoned Fries SM
|$2.89
Seasoned fries like only Louisiana would do it!
|Bourbon Street Special
8 Pc Jumbo Wing or Boneless
Seasoned Fries or Dirty Rice
Celery Sticks and Dressing (1)
|St. James Special
|$12.98
4 Catfish Fillets
Seasoned Fries or Dirty Rice
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS
Crawfish Cafe
11209 Bellaire Blvd,Ste C-36, Houston
|Popular items
|Crawfish
|$11.99
LIVE CRAWFISH
|Crawfish
|$10.99
|Shrimp
|$14.99
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
05 - Krab Kingz - Antoine
6600 Antoine Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Fried Wings (6) w fries
|$9.99
|Fried Catfish (2) + Shrimp (6)
|$15.99
|Boiled Shrimp (10)
|$15.99
SEAFOOD
Acme Oyster House
1201 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|Boo Fries
|$5.29
|Captain's Platter
|$39.99
|Fried Shrimp Platter
|$16.99
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local Foods
2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Red Bird Farms chicken, Napa cabbage, pickled cucumber, mixed greens, broccoli, sugar snap peas, bean sprouts, cashews, and crispy garlic with ginger-soy vinaigrette with spicy peanut sauce served on the side
|Seasonal Harvest Salad
|$12.50
Greens, delicata squash, Texas ruby red grapefruit, Texas goat cheese, red & golden beets, brussels sprouts, toasted sunflower seeds, fresh herb vinaigrette
|Truffled Egg Salad
|$11.00
mixed greens, tomato, parmesan, aioli, pretzel bun
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
17595 Tomball Pkwy, Houston
|Popular items
|Fish Bienville
|$19.99
Blackened fish with shrimp & crawfish in a cream sauce with choice of two sides.
|Shrimp & Fish
|$15.99
(5) Fried shrimp & (1) fried fish with choice of side.
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.99
Hand breaded fresh tenders with choice of side.
Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood
4500 Montrose Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Wonton
|Chinese Egg Rolls
|$4.00
|Crispy Vegetarian Spring Rolls
|$4.00
SEAFOOD
Crawfish Cafe
1026 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston
|Popular items
|Crawfish
|$10.99
|Shrimp
|$14.99
|Seafood Gumbo
|$5.99
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Mozambik South African Kitchen
5085 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|Caramelized Brussels Sprouts
|$7.00
Browned and sautéed Brussels sprouts in a coconut infused sweet chilli sauce.
|Bunny Chow - Brisket
|$16.00
Though the name implies otherwise, there are no bunnies in bunny chow. It is, rather, a delectable, slow braised curry served in a warm, crusty bread bowl.
|Cape Malay Samoosas - Lamb
|$15.00
Flaky pastry filled with seasoned meat and cut into spears. Served with zesty green mamba sauce and mango chutney.
Seafood Connection Houston
507 Westheimer Rd., Houston
|Popular items
|Shrimp Platter
|$17.00
1/2 lb of shrimp, 2 corn, potatoes & 1 sausage.
NO SUBSTITUTIONS!
We can remove items (corn, potatoes, sausage) but we will not substitute items due to removal.
|Super Combo Platter
|$38.00
2 CRAB CLUSTERS, 1/2 LB OF SHRIMP, 2 CORN, 1 SAUSAGE & POTATOES.
NO SUBSTITUTIONS!
We can remove items (corn, potatoes, sausage) but we will not substitute items due to removal.
|Lockjaw Platter
|$28.00
1/2 lb of Shrimp, 1 Lobster tail, 2 corn, potatoes & 1 sausage.
NO SUBSTITUTIONS!
We can remove items (corn, potatoes, sausage) but we will not substitute items due to removal.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
5475 West Loop South, Houston
|Popular items
|Seafood Gumbo - Bowl
|$9.99
Bowl of our seafood gumbo
|Kid's Chicken
|$5.99
Served with a drink and choice of side
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.99
Hand breaded fresh tenders with choice of side.
Cajun's City Seafoods & Wings
12412 Kuykendahl Rd Suit. C, Houston
|Popular items
|Mini Box
|$6.99
|1/2 Lb Not Peeled Shrimp
|$6.99
|Boiled Egg
|$1.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Seaside Poke
2118 Lamar St, Houston
|Popular items
|Regular Tuna Aioli
|$11.50
RICH AND CREAMY. What’s in it? Tuna, Spicy Aioli, Sweet Shoyu, cucumber, green onion, thai chilies, avocado, fried shallots, sesame seeds, chili oil.
|Large Tuna Aioli
|$14.50
RICH AND CREAMY. What’s in it? Tuna, Spicy Aioli, Sweet Shoyu, cucumber, green onion, thai chilies, avocado, fried shallots, sesame seeds, chili oil.
|Regular Classic
|$11.50
SEASIDE’S TAKE ON TRADITIONAL POKE. What's in it? Your choice of protein, Sweet or Traditional Shoyu, cucumber, white onion, green onion, fried garlic, fried shallots.
Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark
2621 Westpark Drive, Houston
|Popular items
|Fried Shrimp PoBoy
|$17.00
Po-boys served with all the fixings on the side and your choice of side order.
|Simple Salad
|$8.00
Lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, pickles red onions, croutons and your choice of dressing
|Mesquite Grilled Salmon
|$26.00
Basted with our signature marinade and grilled over mesquite. Served with a shrimp empanada, garlic bread and choice of side.
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch
10123 Hammerly Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|SAUSAGE LINK
|$2.49
|CORN
|$0.75
|CRAWFISH (ONLINE)
Tex-Orleans Food Company
6154 Westheimer Rd., Houston
|Popular items
|Fried Turkey
|$59.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried flavorful Cajun Turkey. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
|Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey
|$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
|Whole Key Lime Pie Cheesecake
|$43.00
Traditional cheesecake layered with a lime.
10 slices per pie.
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
This item will be served cold.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors
2400 Mid Ln, Houston
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
sweet sourdough bun / buttermilk chicken breast / coriander aioli / fries
|Joe’s Hot Chicken
|$10.00
house pickles / sesame seeds
|Caramelized Brussel Sprouts
|$10.00
white soy vinaigrette / togarashi / lime
Verna Mae's - Po-Boys, Seafood & More
16010 West Road, Houston
|Popular items
|Boudin Balls
|$9.99
6 Baked Cajun Style Boudin Balls
|Cat Fish Basket
|$15.99
Cooked to order! Our light, crispy batter recipe will not disappoint! Grilled or Blackened options also available! All baskets served with fries, hushpuppies & toasted garlic French bread.! Substitute potato salad, coleslaw, or onions rings
|1/2 & 1/2 Basket
|$15.99
Choose any two basket items
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
BB's Tex-Orleans
1275 Eldridge Parkway, Houston
|Popular items
|Fried Turkey
|$59.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried flavorful Cajun Turkey. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
|Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey
|$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
|Sweet Potatoes with Coffee Pecan Cream - Quart
|$13.99
Creamy sweet potatoes topped with a sweet coffee & chopped pecan cream sauce.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
100 Gulfgate Center, Houston
|Popular items
|Pasta Jambalaya
|$10.99
Shrimp, chicken, sausage mixed with linguine pasta and our homemade spicy cajun sauce
|Catfish
|$16.99
(2) Fried fillets with choice of side.
|LA Sampler
|$16.49
(3) Fried Shrimp, (1) fried fish, (3) boudin balls & (3) hush puppies with choice of side.
The Rouxpour Memorial City
303 MEMORIAL CITY MALL SUITE 604, HOUSTON
|Popular items
|Fried Shrimp
|$6.99
Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries
|Stuffed Shrimp Rouxpour
|$28.00
Jumbo shrimp stuffed with boudin & cream cheese, topped with your choice of Lafitte sauce or Tremé sauce.
Served with garlic mashed potatoes & veggie du jour
~Lafitte is a crawfish, lemon-butter sauce
~Tremé is a crab meat & butter cream sauce
|White Chocoloate Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Scratch made & topped with whiskey cream sauce
SEAFOOD
Lone Star Seafood
10990 Fuqua St, houston
|Popular items
|Fried Boudin Link (1)
|$2.25
Fried boudin link made with pork and rice.
|The Box
|$13.99
Cajun style fried rice with boiled shrimp & sliced sausage tossed in star sauce.
|Egg Roll (4)
|$4.75
(4) Egg rolls fried made with pork and vegetables
Goode Co. Seafood - Memorial
10201 Katy Freeway, Houston
|Popular items
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$18.00
Oven-baked jumbo lump crab cake, served with lemon garlic cream sauce.
|Campechana Extra
|$19.00
A refreshing, Mexican-style seafood cocktail made with a special blend of pico de gallo, fire-roasted Anaheim peppers, and diced avocados
|Fried Gulf Shrimp
|$26.00
Served with an empanada, garlic bread, and choice of side.
The Crawfish Pot
9820 Gulf Fwy #B7, Houston
|Popular items
|Corn (2)
|$1.75
|Lemons
|$0.25
|Cajun Seasoning
|$0.25
The Acadian Coast
2929 Navigation #200, Houston
|Popular items
|Deaux
|$28.00
Fried catfish and fried colossal shrimp. Served with Cole Slaw and Fries
|Beignets
|$8.00
Choice of Chicory Chocolate, Berry Compote, or Plain
|Acadian Pasta
|$14.00
Pappardelle pasta in a bell pepper and crimini mushroom cream sauce.
With the option to add blackened chicken breast or blackened shrimp for an upcharge.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
BB's Tex-Orleans
6154 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey
|$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
|Fried Turkey
|$59.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried flavorful Cajun Turkey. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
|Red Beans & Rice - Quart
|$13.99
Andouille sausage, bacon, and kidney beans simmered in herbs and spices. Served with white rice.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
