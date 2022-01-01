Fish sandwiches in Pittsburgh
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|Giant Fried Fish Sandwich
|$11.99
Our Huge 12oz cod hand battered, breaded and fried to a golden brown. Our fish has been voted Best Fish Sandwich in Pittsburgh!
|Giant Deluxe Baked Fish Sandwich
|$12.99
A huge filet of our award-winning cod battered, breaded and deep fried to a crisp golden brown on a roll with lettuce & tomato served with fries, chips or coleslaw.
|Giant Deluxe Fish Sandwich
|$12.99
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh
|#18 Fish Sandwich
|$9.95
Deep fried cod sandwich with fries and a pickle
Rear End Gastropub & Garage
399 Butler St, Etna
|Fog Light Fish Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried Whiting, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Made Tangy Tartar.
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$8.99
5 oz panko breaded cod on a kaiser roll. Your choice for toppings. Comes with tarter and cocktail sauce.
|Friday: Fish Sandwich with Fries or Tots
|$10.99
5 oz. panko breaded cod with your choice of toppings and fries or tater tots.
PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Nobby’s Pizzeria
373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh
|Fish Sandwich
|$12.99
Panko Crusted and seasoned Cod Filet Sandwich
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Maxwell's Pizza
600 Lincoln Ave, Bellevue
|Fish Sandwich
|$9.99
Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys
599 Dorseyville Rd, Pittsburgh
|Fish Sandwich
|$18.00
Beer battered fish on a bun w lettuce, tomato, onion served with fries
Pizza Roma
8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight
|Fish Sandwich
|$13.45
Your choice of fried or baked fish sandwich topped with lettuce & tomato. Served with either cocktail or tartar sauce. Served with choice of side.
|Beer Battered Fish Sandwich
|$12.95
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Garden Restaurant
4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh
|Sm Fish Sandwich
|$8.99
|Lg Garden Fish Sandwich
|$14.99
|Lg Fish Sandwich
|$14.99
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vue 412
1200 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh
|1 lb Fish Sandwich
|$15.99
Mario's East Side Saloon
5442 Walnut St, Shadyside
|Fish Sandwich
|$13.00
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel
1122 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh
|Fish Sandwich
|$11.99
The Alcove Bar & Grille
875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center
|Fish Sandwich
|$12.50
Deep fried Alaskan pollock, lettuce & tartar sauce on a Mancini’s bun
|Fish Sandwich
|$15.00
Steel Mill Saloon
1225 Grandview Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Fish Sandwich
|$13.00
Fresh fried Haddock sandwich served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and house made tartar.
FRENCH FRIES
Kelly's Bar and Lounge
6012 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh
|Beer Battered Fish Sandwich
|$11.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dad's Pub & Grub
1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh
|Lent Fish Sandwich
|$11.99
Our own hand-breaded fish sandwich.
Served on a locally baked bun with fresh cut fries. Your choice of tarter or cocktail sauce.