Fish sandwiches in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Giant Fried Fish Sandwich image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
Takeout
Giant Fried Fish Sandwich$11.99
Our Huge 12oz cod hand battered, breaded and fried to a golden brown. Our fish has been voted Best Fish Sandwich in Pittsburgh!
Giant Deluxe Baked Fish Sandwich$12.99
A huge filet of our award-winning cod battered, breaded and deep fried to a crisp golden brown on a roll with lettuce & tomato served with fries, chips or coleslaw.
Giant Deluxe Fish Sandwich$12.99
A huge filet of our award-winning cod battered, breaded and deep fried to a crisp golden brown on a roll with lettuce & tomato served with fries, chips or coleslaw.
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
Lot 17 image

 

Lot 17

4617 Liberty Ave, Bloomfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$13.00
More about Lot 17
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House

307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#18 Fish Sandwich$9.95
Deep fried cod sandwich with fries and a pickle
More about Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
Rear End Gastropub & Garage image

 

Rear End Gastropub & Garage

399 Butler St, Etna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fog Light Fish Sandwich$14.00
Fried Whiting, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Made Tangy Tartar.
More about Rear End Gastropub & Garage
Item pic

 

Eadie's Market & Catering

500 Grant St, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Fish Sandwich$8.99
5 oz panko breaded cod on a kaiser roll. Your choice for toppings. Comes with tarter and cocktail sauce.
Friday: Fish Sandwich with Fries or Tots$10.99
5 oz. panko breaded cod with your choice of toppings and fries or tater tots.
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Nobby’s Pizzeria image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nobby’s Pizzeria

373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Sandwich$12.99
Panko Crusted and seasoned Cod Filet Sandwich
More about Nobby’s Pizzeria
Maxwell's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Maxwell's Pizza

600 Lincoln Ave, Bellevue

Avg 4.5 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$9.99
More about Maxwell's Pizza
Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys image

 

Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys

599 Dorseyville Rd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$18.00
Beer battered fish on a bun w lettuce, tomato, onion served with fries
More about Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys
Pizza Roma image

 

Pizza Roma

8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Sandwich$13.45
Your choice of fried or baked fish sandwich topped with lettuce & tomato. Served with either cocktail or tartar sauce. Served with choice of side.
Beer Battered Fish Sandwich$12.95
More about Pizza Roma
The Garden Restaurant image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Garden Restaurant

4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Sm Fish Sandwich$8.99
Lg Garden Fish Sandwich$14.99
Lg Fish Sandwich$14.99
More about The Garden Restaurant
Vue 412 image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vue 412

1200 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (1327 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
1 lb Fish Sandwich$15.99
More about Vue 412
Station image

 

Station

4744 Liberty Ave, Bloomfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Fish Sandwich$15.00
More about Station
Mario's East Side Saloon image

 

Mario's East Side Saloon

5442 Walnut St, Shadyside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$13.00
More about Mario's East Side Saloon
New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel

1122 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Sandwich$11.99
More about New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel
Item pic

 

The Alcove Bar & Grille

875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Sandwich$12.50
Deep fried Alaskan pollock, lettuce & tartar sauce on a Mancini’s bun
Fish Sandwich$15.00
Deep fried Alaskan pollock, lettuce & tartar sauce on a Mancini’s bun
More about The Alcove Bar & Grille
Item pic

 

Steel Mill Saloon

1225 Grandview Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$13.00
Fresh fried Haddock sandwich served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and house made tartar.
More about Steel Mill Saloon
Kelly's Bar and Lounge image

FRENCH FRIES

Kelly's Bar and Lounge

6012 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (559 reviews)
Takeout
Beer Battered Fish Sandwich$11.00
More about Kelly's Bar and Lounge
Dad's Pub & Grub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dad's Pub & Grub

1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lent Fish Sandwich$11.99
Our own hand-breaded fish sandwich.
Served on a locally baked bun with fresh cut fries. Your choice of tarter or cocktail sauce. 11.99
More about Dad's Pub & Grub
Bigham Tavern image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bigham Tavern

321 Bigham Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$10.95
Beer battered cod fillet with lettuce, tomato, and choice of tartar or cocktail sauce all heaped up on a Kaiser roll
More about Bigham Tavern

