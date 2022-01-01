Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve naan

Annapurna Simply Vegetarian image

 

Annapurna Simply Vegetarian

2600 W. Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (651 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Naan$1.99
More about Annapurna Simply Vegetarian
Naan image

 

Moti Cafe

70 W. Huron St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Naan$2.00
Naan Bites$5.99
Bite sized naan, seasoned with garlic powder and served with tikka dip.
More about Moti Cafe
Cumin image

 

Cumin

1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mirchi Masala Naan$5.00
Naan with green chili
Peshwari Naan$5.75
Naan stuffed with raisins, cashews, cherries and coconut
Lamb Keema Naan$5.00
Naan stuffed with minced and spice-infused boneless lamb
More about Cumin
Breakfast Naan image

SANDWICHES

Oromo Cafe

1912 N Western Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Naan$8.75
Naan, Labne Yogurt Spread, Spicy Olive Oil, Zataar, Eggs, Feta Cheese, Parsley, Green Olives.
More about Oromo Cafe
Mild 2 Spicy image

 

Mild 2 Spicy

714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (10968 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Plain Naan$3.00
Traditional Indian flatbread.
Butter Naan$3.50
Traditional flatbread with butter.
Chilli Naan$4.00
Flatbread cooked with green chilies, spices and herbs.
More about Mild 2 Spicy
Consumer pic

 

Basant

1939-1943 W Byron Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Plain Naan$4.00
Garlic Naan$4.00
More about Basant
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Emerald Loop Bar & Grill

216 N Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Naan Flatbread$12.00
•House pickles, marinara sauce , mozzarella, goat cheese, dill weed
•Hummus, roasted grapes, red onion, herbs, tomato, tahini, pinenuts and feta
•Mozzarella, sausage, basil and tomato*
•Truffle, wild mushroom, goat cheese, herbed oil
More about Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
Marigold To Go image

 

Marigold To Go

450 N. Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Naan$2.00
Naan with fresh garlic and cilantro
Naan$2.00
Light and soft white flour bread
More about Marigold To Go
ROOH image

 

ROOH

736 W Randolph Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Naan$4.00
House made to order in our Tandoor oven
GARLIC NAAN$4.00
PLAIN NAAN$4.00
More about ROOH
India House Restaurant - Chicago image

SALADS • CURRY

India House Restaurant - Chicago

59 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KASHMIRI NAAN (CHERRY, PISTACHIOS, CASHEW)$6.00
Sweetened Naan with cherries and nuts.
TANDOORI MIX GRILL (GRILL, DAL,NAAN,RICE)$48.00
Grilled assortment of Chicken tikka, Chicken reshmi kebob, Lamb boti kebob, Tandoori shrimp and tandoori chicken, served with Dal Makhani, Rice and Naan.
GARLIC NAAN$5.00
More about India House Restaurant - Chicago
Frontier image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Frontier

1072 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1564 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lamb Shank w/ Naan$31.00
More about Frontier
Cheese Garlic Naan image

 

Jaipur

738 W Randolph St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Naan$6.00
Bread with fresh chopped garlic, cilantro, topped with ghee.
Naan$6.00
Silky, unleavened bread, topped with ghee.
Cheese Garlic Naan$9.00
Unleavened bread stuffed with cheese and fresh chopped garlic.
More about Jaipur
Naan image

 

Chicago Curry House

899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Naan$4.00
Flatbread made with white flour, dry yeast, salt, water, a hint of yogurt, and baked in a clay tandoor oven.
Tandoori Butter Naan$4.00
Flatbread made with white flour, dry yeast, salt, water, a hint of yogurt, and baked in a clay tandoor oven.
Garlic Naan$4.50
A tandoori naan baked with garlic and cilantro.
More about Chicago Curry House
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

SUPERKHANA International

3059 W Diversey Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (1090 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Naan$10.00
Mozzarella and Amul Cheese (veg)
Chile Cheese Naan$15.00
Jalapeños, Green Chile Pickle, Mozzarella and Amul Cheese (veg)
Naan$7.00
Ghee and Maldon Salt (veg)
More about SUPERKHANA International
Indian Clay Pot image

SEAFOOD

Indian Clay Pot

1804 W Irving Park, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2046 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Naan$4.95
Onion Naan$4.95
Keema Naan$5.95
More about Indian Clay Pot
Item pic

 

Masala Pizza - Lincoln Park

2312 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Naan$2.49
Garlic Naan$2.49
More about Masala Pizza - Lincoln Park
Restaurant banner

 

King Chicago Indian Cuisine

2269 n Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (70 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Naan$3.99
Naan$2.99
Butter Naan$2.99
More about King Chicago Indian Cuisine
Garlic Naan image

 

Himalayan Restaurant - Chicago

606 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Naan$3.95
Onion Naan$4.25
Lamb Naan$4.95
More about Himalayan Restaurant - Chicago

