Naan in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve naan
Annapurna Simply Vegetarian
2600 W. Devon Ave, Chicago
|Naan
|$1.99
Moti Cafe
70 W. Huron St., Chicago
|Naan
|$2.00
|Naan Bites
|$5.99
Bite sized naan, seasoned with garlic powder and served with tikka dip.
Cumin
1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Mirchi Masala Naan
|$5.00
Naan with green chili
|Peshwari Naan
|$5.75
Naan stuffed with raisins, cashews, cherries and coconut
|Lamb Keema Naan
|$5.00
Naan stuffed with minced and spice-infused boneless lamb
Oromo Cafe
1912 N Western Ave, Chicago
|Breakfast Naan
|$8.75
Naan, Labne Yogurt Spread, Spicy Olive Oil, Zataar, Eggs, Feta Cheese, Parsley, Green Olives.
Mild 2 Spicy
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago
|Plain Naan
|$3.00
Traditional Indian flatbread.
|Butter Naan
|$3.50
Traditional flatbread with butter.
|Chilli Naan
|$4.00
Flatbread cooked with green chilies, spices and herbs.
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
216 N Wabash, Chicago
|Baked Naan Flatbread
|$12.00
•House pickles, marinara sauce , mozzarella, goat cheese, dill weed
•Hummus, roasted grapes, red onion, herbs, tomato, tahini, pinenuts and feta
•Mozzarella, sausage, basil and tomato*
•Truffle, wild mushroom, goat cheese, herbed oil
Marigold To Go
450 N. Clark Street, Chicago
|Garlic Naan
|$2.00
Naan with fresh garlic and cilantro
|Naan
|$2.00
Light and soft white flour bread
ROOH
736 W Randolph Ave, Chicago
|Garlic Naan
|$4.00
House made to order in our Tandoor oven
|PLAIN NAAN
|$4.00
India House Restaurant - Chicago
59 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|KASHMIRI NAAN (CHERRY, PISTACHIOS, CASHEW)
|$6.00
Sweetened Naan with cherries and nuts.
|TANDOORI MIX GRILL (GRILL, DAL,NAAN,RICE)
|$48.00
Grilled assortment of Chicken tikka, Chicken reshmi kebob, Lamb boti kebob, Tandoori shrimp and tandoori chicken, served with Dal Makhani, Rice and Naan.
|GARLIC NAAN
|$5.00
Frontier
1072 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Lamb Shank w/ Naan
|$31.00
Jaipur
738 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Garlic Naan
|$6.00
Bread with fresh chopped garlic, cilantro, topped with ghee.
|Naan
|$6.00
Silky, unleavened bread, topped with ghee.
|Cheese Garlic Naan
|$9.00
Unleavened bread stuffed with cheese and fresh chopped garlic.
Chicago Curry House
899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago
|Naan
|$4.00
Flatbread made with white flour, dry yeast, salt, water, a hint of yogurt, and baked in a clay tandoor oven.
|Tandoori Butter Naan
|$4.00
Flatbread made with white flour, dry yeast, salt, water, a hint of yogurt, and baked in a clay tandoor oven.
|Garlic Naan
|$4.50
A tandoori naan baked with garlic and cilantro.
SUPERKHANA International
3059 W Diversey Ave, Chicago
|Cheese Naan
|$10.00
Mozzarella and Amul Cheese (veg)
|Chile Cheese Naan
|$15.00
Jalapeños, Green Chile Pickle, Mozzarella and Amul Cheese (veg)
|Naan
|$7.00
Ghee and Maldon Salt (veg)
Indian Clay Pot
1804 W Irving Park, Chicago
|Spicy Naan
|$4.95
|Onion Naan
|$4.95
|Keema Naan
|$5.95
Masala Pizza - Lincoln Park
2312 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Naan
|$2.49
|Garlic Naan
|$2.49
King Chicago Indian Cuisine
2269 n Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Garlic Naan
|$3.99
|Naan
|$2.99
|Butter Naan
|$2.99