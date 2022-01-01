Potstickers in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve potstickers
Way Out
3213 W Armitage, Chicago
|Margherita Potstickers
|$10.00
Cherry Tomatoes - Mozzarellas - Parm - Basil - Balsamic
|Deluxe Potstickers
|$10.00
Pepperoni - Italian Sausage - Mozzarella - Marinara - Pepperoni Chili Crisp - Fried Garlic -Basil Oil
Noble Thai
1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago
|10. Potstickers (5)
|$7.95
Fried pork dumplings, special soy sauce
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Hom Mali
417 W North ave, chicago
|Chicken Potsticker
|$7.50
|Chicken Potsticker
|$6.50
Talay
1222 West Madison Street, Chicago
|Pot Stickers Seafood (5)
|$6.00
Pan fried dumplings of thin pastry shells filled with chopped shrimp, fish, and mixed vegetables. Served with soy based sauce the side.
Wow Bao
2806 N Clark Street, Chicago
|12-Piece Potstickers
|$11.99
Pan-Seared and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Noodles In The Pot
2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago
|Pot Stickers (5)
|$7.50
Wheat flour pastries filled with a blend of shrimp and garden vegetables, served with sesame sauce.
Rice and Noodles
2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago
|Potstickers
|$5.75
Fried dumpings stuffed with a choice of veggies, chicken, beef, or pork. Served with gyoza sauce
Wow Bao
1 West Division Street, Chicago
|5-Piece Potsticker
|$6.29
Pan-Seared and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|8-Piece Potstickers
|$8.99
Pan-Seared and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Zapp Thai
7534 W Addison st, Chicago
|Pot stickers
|$6.00
deep fried chicken gyoza with plum sauce.
Rise Shine Restaurant
756 West Webster Avenue, Chicago
|Potstickers Sauce
|$1.00
|Potstickers (6)
|$10.00
dumplings served with sweet sesame soy sauce
SEAFOOD
Chef's Special Cocktail Bar
2165 N. Western Avenue, Chicago
|Potstickers (4pc)
|$11.50
Thicker dough stuffed with pork and cabbage, served with a tamari-fresno dipping sauce.
Wow Bao
835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Potsticker Platter
|$27.99
A meal to please any crowd. 30 pieces of our bestselling pan-seared Ginger Chicken Potstickers.
NOODLES
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Veggie Pot Stickers
|$7.00
Wonton skin wrapped dumpling filled with tofu, cabbage, vermicelli, and onions. Served with a side of sweet chili soy sauce. Choice of pan-fried or steamed. (7 pieces)
|Chicken Pot Stickers
|$7.00
Wonton skin wrapped dumpling filled with ground chicken, cabbage, and onions. Served with a side of sweet chili soy sauce. (6 pieces)
Bixi Beer
2515 North Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
|Pot Stickers
|$12.00
House-made dumpling with shrimp, pork and cabbage served with prepared black vinegar.
Allergy- allium, shellfish, gluten, soy, egg, sesame
Ruk Sushi & Thai
4431 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Pot Stickers
|$5.95
(6 pcs) Deep-fried or steamed chicken dumplings.
|Fried Veggie Pot Stickers
|$5.95
(6 pcs) Deep-fried vegetables dumplings.
Furama Restaurant
4936 N Broadway St., Chicago
|Vegetable Pot Sticker 瓜菜鍋貼
|$4.95
|Pork Pot Sticker 鍋貼
|$4.95
|Pot Stickers 鍋貼
|$4.95
Modern Asian Kitchen
1924 W. Division, Chicago
|Pot Stickers (8)
|$7.00
Handmade Pork & cabbage dumplings, pan fried and served with soy vinaigrette dipping sauce
Wow Bao
1 West Wacker Drive, Chicago
|Bowl + 3 Potstickers
|$10.29
Choice of Bowl + 3 Potstickers