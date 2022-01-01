Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Potstickers in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve potstickers

Margherita Potstickers image

 

Way Out

3213 W Armitage, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Margherita Potstickers$10.00
Cherry Tomatoes - Mozzarellas - Parm - Basil - Balsamic
Deluxe Potstickers$10.00
Pepperoni - Italian Sausage - Mozzarella - Marinara - Pepperoni Chili Crisp - Fried Garlic -Basil Oil
More about Way Out
10. Potstickers (5) image

 

Noble Thai

1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
10. Potstickers (5)$7.95
Fried pork dumplings, special soy sauce
More about Noble Thai
Hom Mali image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Hom Mali

417 W North ave, chicago

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Potsticker$7.50
Chicken Potsticker$6.50
More about Hom Mali
Talay image

 

Talay

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pot Stickers Seafood (5)$6.00
Pan fried dumplings of thin pastry shells filled with chopped shrimp, fish, and mixed vegetables. Served with soy based sauce the side.
More about Talay
Item pic

 

Wow Bao

2806 N Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
12-Piece Potstickers$11.99
Pan-Seared and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Wow Bao
Item pic

 

Noodles In The Pot

2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pot Stickers (5)$7.50
Wheat flour pastries filled with a blend of shrimp and garden vegetables, served with sesame sauce.
More about Noodles In The Pot
Item pic

 

Rice and Noodles

2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Potstickers$5.75
Fried dumpings stuffed with a choice of veggies, chicken, beef, or pork. Served with gyoza sauce
More about Rice and Noodles
Catch 35 image

 

Catch 35

35 W Wacker Dr, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Potsticker$6.00
More about Catch 35
5-Piece Potsticker image

 

Wow Bao

1 West Division Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
5-Piece Potsticker$6.29
Pan-Seared and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
8-Piece Potstickers$8.99
Pan-Seared and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Wow Bao
Item pic

 

Zapp Thai

7534 W Addison st, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pot stickers$6.00
deep fried chicken gyoza with plum sauce.
More about Zapp Thai
Banner pic

 

Rise Shine Restaurant

756 West Webster Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Potstickers Sauce$1.00
Potstickers (6)$10.00
dumplings served with sweet sesame soy sauce
More about Rise Shine Restaurant
Chef's Special Cocktail Bar image

SEAFOOD

Chef's Special Cocktail Bar

2165 N. Western Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Potstickers (4pc)$11.50
Thicker dough stuffed with pork and cabbage, served with a tamari-fresno dipping sauce.
(G)
More about Chef's Special Cocktail Bar
Potsticker Platter image

 

Wow Bao

835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Potsticker Platter$27.99
A meal to please any crowd. 30 pieces of our bestselling pan-seared Ginger Chicken Potstickers.
More about Wow Bao
Item pic

NOODLES

Kinnaree Thai Kitchen

2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Pot Stickers$7.00
Wonton skin wrapped dumpling filled with tofu, cabbage, vermicelli, and onions. Served with a side of sweet chili soy sauce. Choice of pan-fried or steamed. (7 pieces)
Chicken Pot Stickers$7.00
Wonton skin wrapped dumpling filled with ground chicken, cabbage, and onions. Served with a side of sweet chili soy sauce. (6 pieces)
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
Pot Stickers image

 

Bixi Beer

2515 North Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pot Stickers$12.00
House-made dumpling with shrimp, pork and cabbage served with prepared black vinegar.
Allergy- allium, shellfish, gluten, soy, egg, sesame
More about Bixi Beer
Consumer pic

 

Ruk Sushi & Thai

4431 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pot Stickers$5.95
(6 pcs) Deep-fried or steamed chicken dumplings.
Fried Veggie Pot Stickers$5.95
(6 pcs) Deep-fried vegetables dumplings.
More about Ruk Sushi & Thai
Item pic

 

Furama Restaurant

4936 N Broadway St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Pot Sticker 瓜菜鍋貼$4.95
Pork Pot Sticker 鍋貼$4.95
Pot Stickers 鍋貼$4.95
More about Furama Restaurant
Pot Stickers (8) image

 

Modern Asian Kitchen

1924 W. Division, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pot Stickers (8)$7.00
Handmade Pork & cabbage dumplings, pan fried and served with soy vinaigrette dipping sauce
More about Modern Asian Kitchen
Bowl + 3 Potstickers image

 

Wow Bao

1 West Wacker Drive, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl + 3 Potstickers$10.29
Choice of Bowl + 3 Potstickers
More about Wow Bao
Item pic

 

Opart Thai House

1546 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
A17. Pot Stickers$8.99
House special. Handmade pork dumplings served fried to perfection and served with house-made special soy sauce.
More about Opart Thai House

