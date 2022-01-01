Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve wontons

Consumer pic

 

Enso Sushi Bar

1613 North Damen Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Pork Belly Wontons$13.00
4 pcs of crispy pork belly, chili curry sauce, red onions
More about Enso Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Noble Thai

1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
22. Wonton Soup$8.95
Chicken wontons, chicken broth
More about Noble Thai
Item pic

 

Poke Poke

1100 W Madison St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Soup$4.00
Pork and shrimp dumplings in homemade chicken broth
More about Poke Poke
Hom Mali image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Hom Mali

417 W North ave, chicago

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)
Takeout
Wonton Soup$6.50
Wonton Soup$7.50
Fried Wonton$7.50
More about Hom Mali
Item pic

 

Gyuro Ramen

171 North Aberdeen Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wagyu Wonton$9.95
Black truffle Wagyu wontons on crispy garlic chili sauce
More about Gyuro Ramen
Noodles In The Pot image

 

Noodles In The Pot

2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Soup$7.00
Clear soup with stuffed shrimp, chicken wonton, napa cabbage and watercress.
Fried Wonton (6)$7.00
Fried wonton, stuffed with blended shrimp and chicken, served with sweet and sour sauce.
More about Noodles In The Pot
Item pic

 

Rice and Noodles

2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Egg Noodles$10.50
Egg noodles with 6pc pork & shrimp wontons, sliced chicken, green onion, & spinach in oriental broth
More about Rice and Noodles
Chef's Special Cocktail Bar image

SEAFOOD

Chef's Special Cocktail Bar

2165 N. Western Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Wontons in Chili Oil (6pc)$11.50
6pc - SPICY- Thin, noodle-like wrapper filled with pork, ginger, garlic chives, Thai chilies and black vinegar.
(G)
More about Chef's Special Cocktail Bar
Vegan Plate image

NOODLES

Vegan Plate

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Wonton Noodle Soup$15.50
Rice noodle or flat noodle, bean sprout, American broccoli and veggie dumpling in vegetable broth, topped with cilantro, green onion and fried garlic crushed. With your choice of protein.
More about Vegan Plate
Item pic

 

Poke Poke

118 S Wabash Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Soup$3.50
Pork and shrimp dumplings in homemade chicken broth
More about Poke Poke
Consumer pic

 

BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar

3313 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Wontons$5.95
More about BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

7117 W Addison st, chicago

Avg 4.4 (2825 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Wonton Soup$4.95
chicken dumplings, clear broth, tofu,
spinach, carrot, scallion, fried garlic
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1759 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Wonton Soup$4.95
chicken dumplings, clear broth, tofu,
spinach, carrot, scallion, fried garlic
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Restaurant banner

 

Opart Thai House

1546 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
B26. Wonton Soup$9.59
Chicken wrapped in wonton skin and served in a mild broth.
More about Opart Thai House

