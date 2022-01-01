Wontons in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve wontons
More about Enso Sushi Bar
Enso Sushi Bar
1613 North Damen Avenue, Chicago
|Crispy Pork Belly Wontons
|$13.00
4 pcs of crispy pork belly, chili curry sauce, red onions
More about Noble Thai
Noble Thai
1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago
|22. Wonton Soup
|$8.95
Chicken wontons, chicken broth
More about Poke Poke
Poke Poke
1100 W Madison St, Chicago
|Wonton Soup
|$4.00
Pork and shrimp dumplings in homemade chicken broth
More about Hom Mali
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Hom Mali
417 W North ave, chicago
|Wonton Soup
|$6.50
|Wonton Soup
|$7.50
|Fried Wonton
|$7.50
More about Gyuro Ramen
Gyuro Ramen
171 North Aberdeen Street, Chicago
|Wagyu Wonton
|$9.95
Black truffle Wagyu wontons on crispy garlic chili sauce
More about Noodles In The Pot
Noodles In The Pot
2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago
|Wonton Soup
|$7.00
Clear soup with stuffed shrimp, chicken wonton, napa cabbage and watercress.
|Fried Wonton (6)
|$7.00
Fried wonton, stuffed with blended shrimp and chicken, served with sweet and sour sauce.
More about Rice and Noodles
Rice and Noodles
2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago
|Wonton Egg Noodles
|$10.50
Egg noodles with 6pc pork & shrimp wontons, sliced chicken, green onion, & spinach in oriental broth
More about Chef's Special Cocktail Bar
SEAFOOD
Chef's Special Cocktail Bar
2165 N. Western Avenue, Chicago
|Wontons in Chili Oil (6pc)
|$11.50
6pc - SPICY- Thin, noodle-like wrapper filled with pork, ginger, garlic chives, Thai chilies and black vinegar.
(G)
More about Vegan Plate
NOODLES
Vegan Plate
1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$15.50
Rice noodle or flat noodle, bean sprout, American broccoli and veggie dumpling in vegetable broth, topped with cilantro, green onion and fried garlic crushed. With your choice of protein.
More about Poke Poke
Poke Poke
118 S Wabash Ave., Chicago
|Wonton Soup
|$3.50
Pork and shrimp dumplings in homemade chicken broth
More about BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
3313 N Clark St, Chicago
|Banana Wontons
|$5.95
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
7117 W Addison st, chicago
|Spinach Wonton Soup
|$4.95
chicken dumplings, clear broth, tofu,
spinach, carrot, scallion, fried garlic
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Spinach Wonton Soup
|$4.95
chicken dumplings, clear broth, tofu,
spinach, carrot, scallion, fried garlic