Chopped salad in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

 

TOWN Pizza - Cypress

1279 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad$9.00
green leaf lettuce, dry salami, American Grana cheese, red bell peppers, red onions, chickpeas, with a side of lemon dijon dressing
More about TOWN Pizza - Cypress
Item pic

PIZZA

Triple Beam Pizza

5918 N. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (8805 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PEPPERONI & SALAMI CHOPPED SALAD$16.00
sliced pepperoni and salami
iceberg lettuce
pepperoncini
toasted hazelnuts
raw corn
red onion
marinated tomato
parmigiano reggiano cheese
soy vinaigrette dressing
VEGGIE CHOPPED SALAD$12.00
iceberg lettuce
pepperoncini
toasted hazelnuts
raw corn
red onion
marinated tomato
parmigiano reggiano cheese
soy vinaigrette dressing
More about Triple Beam Pizza
Item pic

 

LAMILL - Silverlake

1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad$16.00
Artesian mixed greens - finocchiona salami - housecured ham - cucumber - tomato - red onion - pepperoncini - gruyere - red wine vinaigrette
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
(DO NOT USE) 800 Degrees Pizzeria image

 

(DO NOT USE) 800 Degrees Pizzeria

10889 Lindbrook Drive, Westwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Chopped Salad$9.95
More about (DO NOT USE) 800 Degrees Pizzeria
Jon & Vinny's image

 

Jon & Vinny's

11938 San Vicente Blvd., LA

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOPPED SALAD$17.25
More about Jon & Vinny's
Four Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Four Cafe

2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Kale Salad$12.50
More about Four Cafe
Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Chopped Salad$29.00
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Item pic

 

Pi LA

124 W. 4th Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped & Lowered Salad - w/ Genoa Salami$13.00
shaved greens, fennel, garbanzo beans, pepperoncini,
tomatoes, provolone, italian dressing, genoa salami
Chopped & Lowered Salad - Vegetarian$10.00
shaved greens, fennel, garbanzo beans, pepperoncini,
tomatoes, provolone, italian dressing
More about Pi LA
Item pic

NOODLES

Kung Pao Bistro

7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (5036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Asian Chopped Salad with Chicken$9.00
Chicken breast, chopped romaine, napa cabbage, purple cabbage, crispy noodle mix, sesame seeds, house special dressing
More about Kung Pao Bistro
Item pic

 

Uncle Paulie's Deli Downtown

820 South Spring Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad
Salami, Romaine, Radicchio, Chickpeas, Olives, Onion, Provolone & Red Wine Vinegar
Chopped Salad
Romaine, Radicchio, Chickpeas, Olives, Onion, Provolone, Salami, Pepperoncini & Red Wine Vinegar
More about Uncle Paulie's Deli Downtown
Nancy's Chopped Salad image

 

Mozza2Go:

6610 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nancy's Chopped Salad$19.00
On a bed of Iceberg Lettuce and Radicchio, Salame, Provolone, Garbanzo Beans, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion & Pepperoncinis. Oregano Sherry Vinaigrette served on the side.
More about Mozza2Go:
1880 Cafe image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1880 Cafe

1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Turkey Salad
Fresh chopped iceberg lettuce, chopped turkey breast, beef salami, garbanzo beans, roasted peppers and shredded mozzarella with house-made balsamic vinaigrette dressing
More about 1880 Cafe
Chopped Salad image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Black Cat

3909 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1069 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad$13.00
chicory mix, carrot, chickpeas, pepperoncini, olives, tomatoes, fried shallot, aged provolone, white wine vinaigrette
More about The Black Cat
Chopped Salad image

 

Ritrovo

6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Salad$16.00
Chopped lettuce, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, avocado, mozzarella and olives tossed in a vinaigrette dressing
More about Ritrovo
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS

The Village Idiot

7383 MELROSE AVE, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.1 (2060 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Salad$13.00
chicory, shallot, tomato, green olive, red wine vinaigrette
More about The Village Idiot
Chopped Salad image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

800 Degrees

1521 Vine St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (2077 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad
Tricolor greens, salami, fontina cheese, garbanzos, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini, oregano vinaigrette.
More about 800 Degrees
Lodge Bread - Culver image

 

Lodge Bread - Culver

11918 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chop Salad$14.00
Chop Salad$18.50
Protein option: Chicken, Turkey or Tuna -
Baby Mix Lettuce, Olives, Chickpeas, Cucumber, Tomato, Fontina Cheese, Nutritional Yest, and Herbs. served with sherry vinaigrette.
More about Lodge Bread - Culver
Sightglass image

 

Sightglass

7051 W. Willoughby Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
KALE CHOPPED SALAD$18.00
Kale, artichoke hearts, chickpeas, Calabrian salami, feta cheese, red bell peppers, red onion, pepperoncini, and sherry vinaigrette.
More about Sightglass
Louise's Trattoria image

PIZZA

Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles

Avg 3.5 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Chopped Salad$7.99
More about Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
A.O.C image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

A.O.C

8700 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (9957 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
spring chopped salad$21.00
citrus, beets, kaboucha squash, freekeh & cilantro pistou
moroccan chopped chicken salad$24.00
kale, chickpeas, charmoula, golden raisins & almonds
More about A.O.C
Chopped Salad image

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad$15.00
Romaine, iceberg, pickled shallot, Persian cucumber, baby heirloom tomato, marinated chickpea, feta, crouton, preserved Meyer lemon vinaigrette.
More about ALCOVE
Louise's Trattoria image

PIZZA • STEAKS

Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Chopped Salad$7.99
More about Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
Chopped Salad To-Go image

PIZZA

TOWN Pizza Highland Park

5101 York Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1233 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salad To-Go$9.00
green leaf lettuce, dry salami, American Grana cheese, red bell peppers, red onions, chickpeas, with lemon dijon dressing
More about TOWN Pizza Highland Park
Joan’s on Third image

 

Joan’s on Third

8350 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (2901 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Chopped Salad$14.95
Romaine Lettuce, Sheep's Milk Cheese, Genoa Salame, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Garbanzo Beans, and Balsamic dressing
More about Joan’s on Third
Item pic

 

Hail Mary Pizza

3219 Glendale Blvd., LA

No reviews yet
Takeout
chopped salad$15.00
salami + chickpeas + red onion + parmesan + lemon
More about Hail Mary Pizza
Golden Road image

 

Golden Road

5410 N San Fernando Road West, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegan Chopped Salad$14.00
Chopped romaine, pepperoncini, cherry tomato, Kalamata olive, pickled red onion, Julienne salami, torn prosciutto, fried lemon pepper garbanzo beans, muenster cheese mix, and tossed with red wine vinaigrette
Chopped Salad$14.00
Chopped romaine, pepperoncini, cherry tomato, Kalamata olive, pickled red onion, julienne salami, torn prosciutto, fried lemon pepper garbanzo beans, muenster cheese mix, red wine vinaigrette.
ALLERGENS: Gluten, Soy, Dairy, Chile, Garlic, Citrus, Onion
More about Golden Road
Item pic

PIZZA

Triple Beam Pizza

1818 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (7428 reviews)
Takeout
VEGGIE CHOPPED SALAD$12.00
iceberg lettuce
pepperoncini
toasted hazelnuts
raw corn
red onion
marinated tomato
parmigiano reggiano cheese
soy vinaigrette dressing
PEPPERONI & SALAMI CHOPPED SALAD$16.00
sliced pepperoni and salami
iceberg lettuce
pepperoncini
toasted hazelnuts
raw corn
red onion
marinated tomato
parmigiano reggiano cheese
soy vinaigrette dressing
More about Triple Beam Pizza
09dbbca3-82d8-47a7-8f47-9b4cca782cc7 image

 

Prime Pizza

141 S Central Avenue, LA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$11.00
Romaine, radicchio, kale, red bell pepper, cannellini beans, pepperoncini, celery, Persian cucumbers and house-made Italian vinaigrette. Side of Parmesan cheese.
*Vegetarian/Vegan friendly*
More about Prime Pizza
Banner pic

 

Uncle Paulie's Deli - 3rd

8053 West 3rd Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped Salad
Romaine, Radicchio, Chickpeas, Olives, Onion, Provolone, Salami, Pepperoncini & Red Wine Vinegar
More about Uncle Paulie's Deli - 3rd
Nancy's Chopped Salad image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Mozza

641 N Highland Avenue, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (1340 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nancy's Chopped Salad$18.00
iceberg lettuce, radicchio, red onion, provolone, salami, cherry tomatoes, ceci, dry oregano, oregano vinaigrette
More about Pizzeria Mozza

