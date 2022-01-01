Chopped salad in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chopped salad
TOWN Pizza - Cypress
1279 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles
|Chopped Salad
|$9.00
green leaf lettuce, dry salami, American Grana cheese, red bell peppers, red onions, chickpeas, with a side of lemon dijon dressing
Triple Beam Pizza
5918 N. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
|PEPPERONI & SALAMI CHOPPED SALAD
|$16.00
sliced pepperoni and salami
iceberg lettuce
pepperoncini
toasted hazelnuts
raw corn
red onion
marinated tomato
parmigiano reggiano cheese
soy vinaigrette dressing
|VEGGIE CHOPPED SALAD
|$12.00
iceberg lettuce
pepperoncini
toasted hazelnuts
raw corn
red onion
marinated tomato
parmigiano reggiano cheese
soy vinaigrette dressing
LAMILL - Silverlake
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chopped Salad
|$16.00
Artesian mixed greens - finocchiona salami - housecured ham - cucumber - tomato - red onion - pepperoncini - gruyere - red wine vinaigrette
(DO NOT USE) 800 Degrees Pizzeria
10889 Lindbrook Drive, Westwood
|Large Chopped Salad
|$9.95
Four Cafe
2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chopped Kale Salad
|$12.50
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Vegetable Chopped Salad
|$29.00
Pi LA
124 W. 4th Street, Los Angeles
|Chopped & Lowered Salad - w/ Genoa Salami
|$13.00
shaved greens, fennel, garbanzo beans, pepperoncini,
tomatoes, provolone, italian dressing, genoa salami
|Chopped & Lowered Salad - Vegetarian
|$10.00
shaved greens, fennel, garbanzo beans, pepperoncini,
tomatoes, provolone, italian dressing
Kung Pao Bistro
7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Asian Chopped Salad with Chicken
|$9.00
Chicken breast, chopped romaine, napa cabbage, purple cabbage, crispy noodle mix, sesame seeds, house special dressing
Uncle Paulie's Deli Downtown
820 South Spring Street, Los Angeles
|Chopped Salad
Salami, Romaine, Radicchio, Chickpeas, Olives, Onion, Provolone & Red Wine Vinegar
|Chopped Salad
Romaine, Radicchio, Chickpeas, Olives, Onion, Provolone, Salami, Pepperoncini & Red Wine Vinegar
Mozza2Go:
6610 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles
|Nancy's Chopped Salad
|$19.00
On a bed of Iceberg Lettuce and Radicchio, Salame, Provolone, Garbanzo Beans, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion & Pepperoncinis. Oregano Sherry Vinaigrette served on the side.
1880 Cafe
1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles
|Chopped Turkey Salad
Fresh chopped iceberg lettuce, chopped turkey breast, beef salami, garbanzo beans, roasted peppers and shredded mozzarella with house-made balsamic vinaigrette dressing
The Black Cat
3909 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chopped Salad
|$13.00
chicory mix, carrot, chickpeas, pepperoncini, olives, tomatoes, fried shallot, aged provolone, white wine vinaigrette
Ritrovo
6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Playa Vista
|Chopped Salad
|$16.00
Chopped lettuce, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, avocado, mozzarella and olives tossed in a vinaigrette dressing
The Village Idiot
7383 MELROSE AVE, LOS ANGELES
|Chopped Salad
|$13.00
chicory, shallot, tomato, green olive, red wine vinaigrette
800 Degrees
1521 Vine St, Los Angeles
|Chopped Salad
Tricolor greens, salami, fontina cheese, garbanzos, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini, oregano vinaigrette.
Lodge Bread - Culver
11918 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chop Salad
|$14.00
|Chop Salad
|$18.50
Protein option: Chicken, Turkey or Tuna -
Baby Mix Lettuce, Olives, Chickpeas, Cucumber, Tomato, Fontina Cheese, Nutritional Yest, and Herbs. served with sherry vinaigrette.
Sightglass
7051 W. Willoughby Ave, Los Angeles
|KALE CHOPPED SALAD
|$18.00
Kale, artichoke hearts, chickpeas, Calabrian salami, feta cheese, red bell peppers, red onion, pepperoncini, and sherry vinaigrette.
Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles
|Side Chopped Salad
|$7.99
A.O.C
8700 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|spring chopped salad
|$21.00
citrus, beets, kaboucha squash, freekeh & cilantro pistou
|moroccan chopped chicken salad
|$24.00
kale, chickpeas, charmoula, golden raisins & almonds
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Romaine, iceberg, pickled shallot, Persian cucumber, baby heirloom tomato, marinated chickpea, feta, crouton, preserved Meyer lemon vinaigrette.
Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Side Chopped Salad
|$7.99
TOWN Pizza Highland Park
5101 York Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chopped Salad To-Go
|$9.00
green leaf lettuce, dry salami, American Grana cheese, red bell peppers, red onions, chickpeas, with lemon dijon dressing
Joan’s on Third
8350 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$14.95
Romaine Lettuce, Sheep's Milk Cheese, Genoa Salame, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Garbanzo Beans, and Balsamic dressing
Hail Mary Pizza
3219 Glendale Blvd., LA
|chopped salad
|$15.00
salami + chickpeas + red onion + parmesan + lemon
Golden Road
5410 N San Fernando Road West, Los Angeles
|Vegan Chopped Salad
|$14.00
Chopped romaine, pepperoncini, cherry tomato, Kalamata olive, pickled red onion, Julienne salami, torn prosciutto, fried lemon pepper garbanzo beans, muenster cheese mix, and tossed with red wine vinaigrette
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
Chopped romaine, pepperoncini, cherry tomato, Kalamata olive, pickled red onion, julienne salami, torn prosciutto, fried lemon pepper garbanzo beans, muenster cheese mix, red wine vinaigrette.
ALLERGENS: Gluten, Soy, Dairy, Chile, Garlic, Citrus, Onion
Prime Pizza
141 S Central Avenue, LA
|Chopped Salad
|$11.00
Romaine, radicchio, kale, red bell pepper, cannellini beans, pepperoncini, celery, Persian cucumbers and house-made Italian vinaigrette. Side of Parmesan cheese.
*Vegetarian/Vegan friendly*
Uncle Paulie's Deli - 3rd
8053 West 3rd Street, Los Angeles
|Chopped Salad
Romaine, Radicchio, Chickpeas, Olives, Onion, Provolone, Salami, Pepperoncini & Red Wine Vinegar
