Salmon in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve salmon
Carson's Ribs
301 W Juneau, Milwaukee
|Salmon Caesar Salad
|$24.00
Chargrilled fresh salmon fillet atop crisp Romaine, Aged Reggiano parmesan, and homemade croutons. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
Cuisine Restaurant
700 W. State Street, Milwaukee
|Salmon Croquettes
|$5.00
Salmon Croquettes, honey dill sauce (allergens: fish, egg, wheat)
Milwaukee Ale House
233 N Water St, Milwaukee
|Salmon Salad
|$14.00
The Riverwest Filling Station
701 East Keefe Avenue, Milwaukee
|Salmon Salad Sandwich
|$15.85
House-smoked and flaked salmon, with mayo, capers, celery, arugula, lemon rind, roasted garlic, and topped fresh tomato, with lemon aioli, on toasted sourdough bread