Salmon in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve salmon

Salmon Caesar Salad image

SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Carson's Ribs

301 W Juneau, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1736 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Caesar Salad$24.00
Chargrilled fresh salmon fillet atop crisp Romaine, Aged Reggiano parmesan, and homemade croutons. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
More about Carson's Ribs
Cuisine Restaurant image

 

Cuisine Restaurant

700 W. State Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Croquettes$5.00
Salmon Croquettes, honey dill sauce (allergens: fish, egg, wheat)
More about Cuisine Restaurant
Milwaukee Ale House image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Milwaukee Ale House

233 N Water St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.1 (1590 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad$14.00
More about Milwaukee Ale House
The Riverwest Filling Station image

 

The Riverwest Filling Station

701 East Keefe Avenue, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Salad Sandwich$15.85
House-smoked and flaked salmon, with mayo, capers, celery, arugula, lemon rind, roasted garlic, and topped fresh tomato, with lemon aioli, on toasted sourdough bread
More about The Riverwest Filling Station

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Pretzels

Burritos

Apple Fritters

Pear Salad

Lasagna

Chicken Tenders

Fritters

Boneless Wings

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3 (8 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston