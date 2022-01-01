Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve fish tacos

Oscar's Mexican Seafood image

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

703 Turqouise Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Fish Taco$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Cheese & Avocado
Taco Especial (Smoked Fish, Scallops, Shrimp)$6.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
Battered Fish Taco$2.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers

4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Fish Tacos$11.95
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
Mar Rustico image

 

Mar Rustico

2540 Congress Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$16.00
More about Mar Rustico
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (7801 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco$4.95
Crispy fish, white sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo and lime
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar

902 W Washington St, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1573 reviews)
Takeout
Mahi Fish Tacos$17.00
grilled wild mahi mahi, corn tortillas, shredded cabbage, fresh diced tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeno ranch, side of black beans
More about Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (5722 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco$4.95
Crispy fish, white sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo and lime
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
San Diego Fish Tacos (2 tacos) image

 

Hidden Craft

600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
San Diego Fish Tacos (2 tacos)$12.00
Wild-caught halibut deep in a beer batter, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, corn tortilla
More about Hidden Craft
The Blind Burro image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Blind Burro

639 J st, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Single Taco Grill Fish$9.00
Grill Fish Tacos$20.00
2 corn tortillas with a bit of lime crema, topped with grilled of the day, another drizzle of lime crema, shredded green cabbage and carrot escabeche (julienned carrots, onions, jalapenos pickled in lime and salt) with a lime wedge.
(ALLERGIES- SEAFOOD, ONIONS, GARLIC, DAIRY)
ONLY GRILLED IS GLUTEN FREE
More about The Blind Burro
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Drafthouse

495 Laurel st, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$18.00
CORN TORTILLAS, BIER BATTERED OR GRILLED FRESH CATCH, CABBAGE,AVOCADO SAUCE, PICO DE GALLO, CHIPOTLE AIOLI, TORTILLA CHIPS, HABANERO SALSA
More about The Corner Drafthouse
Karina’s Ceviches & More image

 

Karina’s Ceviches & More

3731-B India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Taco$4.50
With spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo. Served on corn tortilla.
More about Karina’s Ceviches & More
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole image

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole

1065 4th Avenue, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (965 reviews)
Takeout
FISH TACO PLATE$17.00
More about The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES

The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot

1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4523 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
A la Cart Fish Taco
More about The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
Banner pic

 

Pueblo

877 Hornblend St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
FISH TACOS (2)$15.00
Beer Battered Tortilla Crumbs/Green Cabbage/Mango Pico de Gallo/Crema/Avocado Salsa/Pickled Onions/Chorizo Refried Beans
FISH TACOS (3)$18.00
Beer Battered Tortilla Crumbs/Green Cabbage/Mango Pico de Gallo/Crema/Avocado Salsa/Pickled Onions/Chorizo Refried Beans
More about Pueblo
Item pic

 

Sombrero Mexican Food

12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Taco$4.95
Crispy fish, white sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo and lime
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Baja Betty's image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Baja Betty's

1421 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (171 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Fish (2) Tacos Plate$15.50
two beer battered cod on corn tortillas with cabbage, salsa fresca and our baja sauce
More about Baja Betty's
Baja Fish Taco image

 

The Swan

2933 Adams Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
Baja Fish Taco$4.95
Flour Tortilla, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese and White Sauce.
More about The Swan
The Original 40 Brewery image

 

The Original 40 Brewery

3117 University Ave., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beer Battered Fish Taco$4.00
Corn tortilla, cheese, cabbage & chipotle crema
More about The Original 40 Brewery
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Coyote

2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego

Avg 3.9 (10654 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Fish Taco Plate$14.95
Fried battered fish fillets. Topped with cabbage, jalapeño white sauce and salsa fresca. Served with a side of rice and beans.
More about Cafe Coyote
Baja Fish (2) image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Carnitas' Snack Shack

1004 N Harbor Dr, San Diego

Avg 4 (954 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baja Fish Tacos (2)$14.00
Fried or grilled cod, cilantro poblano crema, green cabbage, pico de gallo, corn tortillas
More about Carnitas' Snack Shack
Charles + Dinorah at The Pearl Hotel image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Charles + Dinorah at The Pearl Hotel

1410 Rosecrans St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (728 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$12.00
Two tacos with diabla sauce, avocado mouse, onion, and cilantro.
More about Charles + Dinorah at The Pearl Hotel
Whisknladle Hospitality image

 

Whisknladle Hospitality

9920 Pacific Heights Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GH Fish Tacos$16.50
mango glazed rockfish, chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo
More about Whisknladle Hospitality
Smoked Fish Taco image

 

El Viejon Seafood

4619 Convoy st A3, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Fish Taco$8.00
Smoked fish, pico de gallo, cabbage, avocado, house dressing
Ensenada Fish Taco$3.50
Cabbage, pico de gallo, house dressing, toasted seeds
Grilled Fish Taco$5.00
Mako Fish Taco. Cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, house dressing, toasted seeds.
More about El Viejon Seafood
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

6178 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (7990 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco$4.95
Crispy fish, white sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo and lime
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Restaurant banner

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

746 Emerald St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Fish Taco$5.99
Served w/ Cilantro & Avocado
Smoked Fish Taco$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Cheese & Avocado
Taco Especial (Smoked Fish, Scallops, Shrimp)$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Restaurant banner

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

646 University Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Battered Fish Taco$2.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro
Grilled Fish Taco$5.99
Served w/ Cilantro & Avocado
Smoked Fish Taco$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Cheese & Avocado
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Restaurant banner

BURRITOS • TACOS

Don Tommy’s

4145 Voltaire St, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish taco$5.00
Fish Taco Street Taco$2.50
Fish Taco Combo Plate$12.50
More about Don Tommy’s

Map

