Fish tacos in San Diego

2 corn tortillas with a bit of lime crema, topped with grilled of the day, another drizzle of lime crema, shredded green cabbage and carrot escabeche (julienned carrots, onions, jalapenos pickled in lime and salt) with a lime wedge.

(ALLERGIES- SEAFOOD, ONIONS, GARLIC, DAIRY)

ONLY GRILLED IS GLUTEN FREE

