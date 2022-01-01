Fish tacos in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve fish tacos
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
703 Turqouise Street, San Diego
|Smoked Fish Taco
|$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Cheese & Avocado
|Taco Especial (Smoked Fish, Scallops, Shrimp)
|$6.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
|Battered Fish Taco
|$2.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$11.95
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego
|Fish Taco
|$4.95
Crispy fish, white sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo and lime
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
902 W Washington St, San Diego
|Mahi Fish Tacos
|$17.00
grilled wild mahi mahi, corn tortillas, shredded cabbage, fresh diced tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeno ranch, side of black beans
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego
|Fish Taco
|$4.95
Crispy fish, white sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo and lime
Hidden Craft
600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO
|San Diego Fish Tacos (2 tacos)
|$12.00
Wild-caught halibut deep in a beer batter, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, corn tortilla
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Blind Burro
639 J st, San Diego
|Single Taco Grill Fish
|$9.00
|Grill Fish Tacos
|$20.00
2 corn tortillas with a bit of lime crema, topped with grilled of the day, another drizzle of lime crema, shredded green cabbage and carrot escabeche (julienned carrots, onions, jalapenos pickled in lime and salt) with a lime wedge.
(ALLERGIES- SEAFOOD, ONIONS, GARLIC, DAIRY)
ONLY GRILLED IS GLUTEN FREE
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Drafthouse
495 Laurel st, San Diego
|Fish Tacos
|$18.00
CORN TORTILLAS, BIER BATTERED OR GRILLED FRESH CATCH, CABBAGE,AVOCADO SAUCE, PICO DE GALLO, CHIPOTLE AIOLI, TORTILLA CHIPS, HABANERO SALSA
Karina’s Ceviches & More
3731-B India Street, San Diego
|Fish Taco
|$4.50
With spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo. Served on corn tortilla.
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
1065 4th Avenue, San Diego
|FISH TACO PLATE
|$17.00
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego
|A la Cart Fish Taco
Pueblo
877 Hornblend St, San Diego
|FISH TACOS (2)
|$15.00
Beer Battered Tortilla Crumbs/Green Cabbage/Mango Pico de Gallo/Crema/Avocado Salsa/Pickled Onions/Chorizo Refried Beans
|FISH TACOS (3)
|$18.00
Beer Battered Tortilla Crumbs/Green Cabbage/Mango Pico de Gallo/Crema/Avocado Salsa/Pickled Onions/Chorizo Refried Beans
Sombrero Mexican Food
12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego
|Fish Taco
|$4.95
Crispy fish, white sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo and lime
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Baja Betty's
1421 University Ave, San Diego
|Baja Fish (2) Tacos Plate
|$15.50
two beer battered cod on corn tortillas with cabbage, salsa fresca and our baja sauce
The Swan
2933 Adams Ave, San Diego
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.95
Flour Tortilla, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese and White Sauce.
The Original 40 Brewery
3117 University Ave., San Diego
|Beer Battered Fish Taco
|$4.00
Corn tortilla, cheese, cabbage & chipotle crema
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Coyote
2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego
|Baja Fish Taco Plate
|$14.95
Fried battered fish fillets. Topped with cabbage, jalapeño white sauce and salsa fresca. Served with a side of rice and beans.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Carnitas' Snack Shack
1004 N Harbor Dr, San Diego
|Baja Fish Tacos (2)
|$14.00
Fried or grilled cod, cilantro poblano crema, green cabbage, pico de gallo, corn tortillas
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Charles + Dinorah at The Pearl Hotel
1410 Rosecrans St, San Diego
|Fish Tacos
|$12.00
Two tacos with diabla sauce, avocado mouse, onion, and cilantro.
Whisknladle Hospitality
9920 Pacific Heights Blvd, San Diego
|GH Fish Tacos
|$16.50
mango glazed rockfish, chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo
El Viejon Seafood
4619 Convoy st A3, San Diego
|Smoked Fish Taco
|$8.00
Smoked fish, pico de gallo, cabbage, avocado, house dressing
|Ensenada Fish Taco
|$3.50
Cabbage, pico de gallo, house dressing, toasted seeds
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$5.00
Mako Fish Taco. Cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, house dressing, toasted seeds.
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
6178 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego
|Fish Taco
|$4.95
Crispy fish, white sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo and lime
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
746 Emerald St, San Diego
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$5.99
Served w/ Cilantro & Avocado
|Smoked Fish Taco
|$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Cheese & Avocado
|Taco Especial (Smoked Fish, Scallops, Shrimp)
|$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
646 University Avenue, San Diego
|Battered Fish Taco
|$2.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$5.99
Served w/ Cilantro & Avocado
|Smoked Fish Taco
|$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Cheese & Avocado