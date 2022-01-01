Tortilla soup in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve tortilla soup
Serranos
9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Cup Tortilla Soup
|$5.00
Chicken and vegetable soup, fresh avocado, corn tostadas, cilantro, and jack cheese.
FRENCH FRIES
Matt's El Rancho
2613 S Lamar, Austin
|Large Tortilla Soup
|$11.95
|Small Tortilla Soup
|$6.95
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Bowl Tortilla Soup
|$7.50
Diced chicken, grilled poblano peppers, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and corn in a savory broth topped with Jack cheese, avocado, cilantro and crispy tortilla strips
|Cup Tortilla Soup
|$5.50
Our take on chicken tortilla soup topped with jack cheese, diced avocado, cilantro, and seasoned crispy tortilla strips
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hula Hut
3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Homemade Chicken Tortilla Soup - Bowl
|$9.99
Homemade chicken broth with avocado, monterey jack, cilantro, poblanos, roasted
corn, tomatoes & roasted chicken with crunchy tortilla strips
|Homemade Chicken Tortilla Soup - Cup
|$7.99
Homemade chicken broth with avocado, monterey jack, cilantro, poblanos, roasted
corn, tomatoes roasted chicken & crunchy tortilla strips
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|Tortilla Soup
|$7.75
Tomato based soup, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro & choice of cheese (GF,SF, NF)
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Cup Tortilla Soup
|$5.50
Our take on chicken tortilla soup topped with jack cheese, diced avocado, cilantro, and seasoned crispy tortilla strips
|Bowl Tortilla Soup
|$7.50
Diced chicken, grilled poblano peppers, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and corn in a savory broth topped with Jack cheese, avocado, cilantro and crispy tortilla strips
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
3001 RR 620 S, Austin
|Chicken Tortilla Soup (12oz)
|$12.00
pico de gallo, guacamole, queso chihuahua, poblano, corn, tomato, corn tortilla (Gluten Free)
|Chicken Tortilla Soup (8oz)
|$7.00
pico de gallo, guacamole, queso chihuahua, poblano, corn, tomato, corn tortilla chip (Gluten Free)
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
800 W. 6th St., Austin
|Chicken Tortilla Soup (12oz)
|$12.00
pico de gallo, guacamole, queso chihuahua, poblano, corn, tomato, corn tortilla (Gluten Free)
|Chicken Tortilla Soup (8oz)
|$7.00
pico de gallo, guacamole, queso chihuahua, poblano, corn, tomato, corn tortilla (Gluten Free)
El Chile Cafe y Cantina
1809 Manor Road, Austin
|Alma's Tortilla Soup
|$7.00
Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704
134 E. Riverside Dr, Austin
|CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
Taco Joint - San Jacinto Blvd-Austin 78705
2809 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin
|CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|Cup Tortilla Soup
|$5.50
Our take on chicken tortilla soup topped with jack cheese, diced avocado, cilantro, and seasoned crispy tortilla strips
|Bowl Tortilla Soup
|$7.50
Diced chicken, grilled poblano peppers, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and corn in a savory broth topped with Jack cheese, avocado, cilantro and crispy tortilla strips
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Bartlett's
2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin
|Tortilla Soup and Caesar
|$21.00
Our Soup of the Day with a Caesar Salad. Fresh Romaine, toasted Ciabatta croutons, chopped Reggiano. Served with anchovies upon request.
**Our salads to go served with dressing on the side**
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$9.00
Made from scratch, famous for a reason.
|Tortilla Soup and Traditional Salad
|$21.00
Our Soup of the Day with a Traditional Salad. Hand chopped greens, chopped egg, applewood smoked bacon, toasted ciabatta croutons, julienned carrots, fresh corn, your choice of dressing.
**Each of our salads to go come with dressing on the side**
Serranos
5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin
|Cup Tortilla Soup
|$5.00
Chicken and vegetable soup, fresh avocado, corn tostadas, cilantro, and jack cheese.
Jaliscos Taqueria
2901 S. Capitol of texas Hwy, Austin
|Small Tortilla Soup
|$4.99
Jalisco's signature chicken tortilla soup, made with cilantro, onions, celery, black pepper, salt, and shredded
chicken. Topped with rice, guacamole, white cheese, and pico de gallo and crispy
corn chips16 oz (one pint)
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Happy Chicks
6425 Burnet Road, Austin
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$6.99
GRILL
Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin
|Tortilla Soup Bowl
|$8.25
Ancho chicken broth with stewed chicken and fire roasted corn topped with avocado, monterey jack cheese, and tortilla strips.
|Tortilla Soup Cup
|$5.25
Ancho chicken broth with stewed chicken and fire roasted corn topped with avocado, monterey jack cheese, and tortilla strips.
TACO MARGARITA
12005 West US Highway 290, Austin
|Tortilla Soup
Chicken, avocado, sour cream, rice, chicharron and cilantro. Served with chipotle sauce.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sala and betty
5201 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Tortilla Soup CUP
|$5.50
|Tortilla Soup BOWL
|$8.75
Prime Taco Grille
11215 S I-35 #120, Austin
|Tortilla Soup
|$9.89
Chicken, Tortilla strips, monterrey jack cheese, and sliced avocado in chicken broth.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin
|Cup Tortilla Soup
|$5.50
Our take on chicken tortilla soup topped with jack cheese, diced avocado, cilantro, and seasoned crispy tortilla strips
|Bowl Tortilla Soup
|$7.50
Diced chicken, grilled poblano peppers, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and corn in a savory broth topped with Jack cheese, avocado, cilantro and crispy tortilla strips
SALADS
Fonda San Miguel
2330 West North Loop Blvd, Austin
|Tortilla Soup
|$16.00
This classic recipe was introduced by Fonda San Miguel in 1975. Served with queso fresco, chicken, avocado, pasilla chile and tortilla strips.
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
6317 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills
|Chicken Tortilla Soup (8oz)
|$7.00
pico de gallo, guacamole, queso chihuahua, poblano, corn, tomato, corn tortilla chip (Gluten Free)
|Chicken Tortilla Soup (12oz)
|$12.00
pico de gallo, guacamole, queso chihuahua, poblano, corn, tomato, corn tortilla chip (Gluten Free)
Eldorado Cafe
3300 W. Anderson Lane, Austin
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$6.95
Chicken tortilla soup garnished with cilantro, tortilla strips, avocado and a lime wedge. Served in a 16oz cup.
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Happy Chicks
214 E 6th Street A, Austin
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$6.99
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Swedish Hill Bakery
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$12.00
rotisserie chicken stock, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro, jalapeño