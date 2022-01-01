Tortilla soup in Austin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Serranos image

 

Serranos

9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup Tortilla Soup$5.00
Chicken and vegetable soup, fresh avocado, corn tostadas, cilantro, and jack cheese.
More about Serranos
Matt's El Rancho image

FRENCH FRIES

Matt's El Rancho

2613 S Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (3094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Tortilla Soup$11.95
Small Tortilla Soup$6.95
More about Matt's El Rancho
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bowl Tortilla Soup$7.50
Diced chicken, grilled poblano peppers, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and corn in a savory broth topped with Jack cheese, avocado, cilantro and crispy tortilla strips
Cup Tortilla Soup$5.50
Our take on chicken tortilla soup topped with jack cheese, diced avocado, cilantro, and seasoned crispy tortilla strips
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Hula Hut image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hula Hut

3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.1 (6624 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Chicken Tortilla Soup - Bowl$9.99
Homemade chicken broth with avocado, monterey jack, cilantro, poblanos, roasted
corn, tomatoes & roasted chicken with crunchy tortilla strips
Homemade Chicken Tortilla Soup - Cup$7.99
Homemade chicken broth with avocado, monterey jack, cilantro, poblanos, roasted
corn, tomatoes roasted chicken & crunchy tortilla strips
More about Hula Hut
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez image

 

Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez

1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tortilla Soup$7.75
Tomato based soup, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro & choice of cheese (GF,SF, NF)
More about Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cup Tortilla Soup$5.50
Our take on chicken tortilla soup topped with jack cheese, diced avocado, cilantro, and seasoned crispy tortilla strips
Bowl Tortilla Soup$7.50
Diced chicken, grilled poblano peppers, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and corn in a savory broth topped with Jack cheese, avocado, cilantro and crispy tortilla strips
More about Waterloo Ice House
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

3001 RR 620 S, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup (12oz)$12.00
pico de gallo, guacamole, queso chihuahua, poblano, corn, tomato, corn tortilla (Gluten Free)
Chicken Tortilla Soup (8oz)$7.00
pico de gallo, guacamole, queso chihuahua, poblano, corn, tomato, corn tortilla chip (Gluten Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

800 W. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup (12oz)$12.00
pico de gallo, guacamole, queso chihuahua, poblano, corn, tomato, corn tortilla (Gluten Free)
Chicken Tortilla Soup (8oz)$7.00
pico de gallo, guacamole, queso chihuahua, poblano, corn, tomato, corn tortilla (Gluten Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
El Chile Cafe y Cantina image

 

El Chile Cafe y Cantina

1809 Manor Road, Austin

Avg 4.2 (2291 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Alma's Tortilla Soup$7.00
More about El Chile Cafe y Cantina
Main pic

 

Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704

134 E. Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
More about Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704
Consumer pic

 

Taco Joint - San Jacinto Blvd-Austin 78705

2809 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
More about Taco Joint - San Jacinto Blvd-Austin 78705
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cup Tortilla Soup$5.50
Our take on chicken tortilla soup topped with jack cheese, diced avocado, cilantro, and seasoned crispy tortilla strips
Bowl Tortilla Soup$7.50
Diced chicken, grilled poblano peppers, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and corn in a savory broth topped with Jack cheese, avocado, cilantro and crispy tortilla strips
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bartlett's

2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin

Avg 5 (2390 reviews)
Takeout
Tortilla Soup and Caesar$21.00
Our Soup of the Day with a Caesar Salad. Fresh Romaine, toasted Ciabatta croutons, chopped Reggiano. Served with anchovies upon request.
**Our salads to go served with dressing on the side**
Chicken Tortilla Soup$9.00
Made from scratch, famous for a reason.
Tortilla Soup and Traditional Salad$21.00
Our Soup of the Day with a Traditional Salad. Hand chopped greens, chopped egg, applewood smoked bacon, toasted ciabatta croutons, julienned carrots, fresh corn, your choice of dressing.
**Each of our salads to go come with dressing on the side**
More about Bartlett's
Serranos image

 

Serranos

5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup Tortilla Soup$5.00
Chicken and vegetable soup, fresh avocado, corn tostadas, cilantro, and jack cheese.
More about Serranos
Jaliscos Taqueria image

 

Jaliscos Taqueria

2901 S. Capitol of texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Tortilla Soup$4.99
Jalisco's signature chicken tortilla soup, made with cilantro, onions, celery, black pepper, salt, and shredded
chicken. Topped with rice, guacamole, white cheese, and pico de gallo and crispy
corn chips16 oz (one pint)
More about Jaliscos Taqueria
Happy Chicks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Happy Chicks

6425 Burnet Road, Austin

Avg 4.7 (961 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.99
More about Happy Chicks
Item pic

GRILL

Verde’s Mexican Parrilla

16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1530 reviews)
Takeout
Tortilla Soup Bowl$8.25
Ancho chicken broth with stewed chicken and fire roasted corn topped with avocado, monterey jack cheese, and tortilla strips.
Tortilla Soup Cup$5.25
Ancho chicken broth with stewed chicken and fire roasted corn topped with avocado, monterey jack cheese, and tortilla strips.
More about Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
Banner pic

 

TACO MARGARITA

12005 West US Highway 290, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tortilla Soup
Chicken, avocado, sour cream, rice, chicharron and cilantro. Served with chipotle sauce.
More about TACO MARGARITA
Sala and betty image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sala and betty

5201 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (683 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tortilla Soup CUP$5.50
Tortilla Soup BOWL$8.75
More about Sala and betty
Prime Taco Grille image

 

Prime Taco Grille

11215 S I-35 #120, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tortilla Soup$9.89
Chicken, Tortilla strips, monterrey jack cheese, and sliced avocado in chicken broth.
More about Prime Taco Grille
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cup Tortilla Soup$5.50
Our take on chicken tortilla soup topped with jack cheese, diced avocado, cilantro, and seasoned crispy tortilla strips
Bowl Tortilla Soup$7.50
Diced chicken, grilled poblano peppers, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and corn in a savory broth topped with Jack cheese, avocado, cilantro and crispy tortilla strips
More about Waterloo Ice House
Fonda San Miguel image

SALADS

Fonda San Miguel

2330 West North Loop Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1670 reviews)
Takeout
Tortilla Soup$16.00
This classic recipe was introduced by Fonda San Miguel in 1975. Served with queso fresco, chicken, avocado, pasilla chile and tortilla strips.
More about Fonda San Miguel
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

6317 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup (8oz)$7.00
pico de gallo, guacamole, queso chihuahua, poblano, corn, tomato, corn tortilla chip (Gluten Free)
Chicken Tortilla Soup (12oz)$12.00
pico de gallo, guacamole, queso chihuahua, poblano, corn, tomato, corn tortilla chip (Gluten Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Eldorado Cafe image

 

Eldorado Cafe

3300 W. Anderson Lane, Austin

Avg 4.8 (1720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.95
Chicken tortilla soup garnished with cilantro, tortilla strips, avocado and a lime wedge. Served in a 16oz cup.
More about Eldorado Cafe
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Happy Chicks

214 E 6th Street A, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1302 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.99
More about Happy Chicks
Swedish Hill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Swedish Hill Bakery

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

Avg 3.9 (676 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup$12.00
rotisserie chicken stock, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro, jalapeño
More about Swedish Hill Bakery
Tamale House East image

 

Tamale House East

1707 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1556 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup$13.95
A Quart of Flor's Chicken tortillas soup with chicken, house fried corn tortilla strips, monterey jack, avocado & rice.
More about Tamale House East

