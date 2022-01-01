Chopped salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chopped salad
Mustard Seed Kitchen
49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago
|Chopped Cobb Salad
|$12.99
Romaine, ham, bacon, blue cheese, hard boiled egg, croutons, green goddess dressing.
Simone's Bar
960 W 18th St, Chicago
|Chopped Salad
|$11.00
Romaine topped with queso fresco, tomato, avocado, carrots and pico de Gallo. Served with buttermilk ranch.
Frances' Brunchery
2552 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Romaine lettuce, roasted chicken, avocado, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon, scallions, roasted corn and tortilla strips
Breakfast House
4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|CHOPPED CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.99
Romaine lettuce, bacon, avocado, cherry tomato, cucumbers, blue cheese dressing.
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
1116 W. Granville, Chicago
|Southwest Chopped Salad
|$9.95
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, romaine, bacon, Chihuahua
cheese, corn, black beans, and diced tomatoes, topped with crispy tortilla strips,
and a side of spicy ranch.
The Exchange
224 S Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Chopped Salad
|$15.00
romaine, radicchio, blue cheese, apples, candied pecans, lemon vinaigrette
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|GF 1/2 Chopped Salad
|$7.00
|1/2 Chopped Salad
|$6.50
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, gorgonzola, bacon,kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, and red onions.
|Chopped Salad
|$14.95
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, gorgonzola, bacon,kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, and red onions.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Au Cheval Chicago
800 W RANDOLPH ST, Chicago
|Chopped Salad
|$14.95
Bacon, egg & ranch dressing. Dressing served on the side. (gluten free)
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Wilde Bar & Restaurant
3130 N Broadway, Chicago
|GF Chopped Salad
|$19.00
GF Croutons
|Chopped Salad
|$18.50
Romaine, egg, American bacon, rotisserie chicken, onion, tomato, white cheddar cheese. whole grain croutons, garlic dill dressing
|GF Veg Chopped Salad
|$15.00
GF Croutons
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Baker's Chopped Salad
|$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
Goddess Eggy's
165 West Superior, Chicago
|Baker's Chopped Salad
|$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
Weber Grill Restaurants
539 North State Street, Chicago
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Bacon, avocado, cucumber, tomato, smoked corn relish, gorgonzola, tortilla strips, sweet corn vinaigrette
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Trivoli Tavern
114 N Green St, Chicago
|Tavern Chopped Wedge Salad
|$20.95
Egg, bacon, gorgonzola, ranch. (gluten free)
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Broken Barrel Bar
2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago
|Chef's Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, Boiled Egg, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Scallions, Cucumber, Roasted Tomatoes, Avocado, Crispy Onions, Cherry Vinaigrette
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago
|**Eggsperience Chopped Salad
|$11.00
Chicken breast tossed with crisp Romaine lettuce, diced avocado, tomato, bacon, scallions, cucumber, and blue cheese. Garnished with tortilla strips. Served with Poppy seed dressing
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, Gorgonzola, egg, noodles, red pepper, red onion, fresh herbs, and choice of dressing. (Note: Dressing comes on the Side)
|GF Chopped Salad
|$10.95
Chopped romaine, Bacon, Gorgonzola, Chopped Boiled Egg, Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, fresh herbs, and choice of dressing.
(Note: Dressing comes on the Side)
PASTA • SANDWICHES
Franco's Ristorante
300 W. 31st Street, Chicago
|Chopped Salad
|$13.00
Carrots, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Roasted Peppers, Pasta, Blue Cheese
Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park
2101 W. Touhy Ave, Chicago
|Mikayla's Chopped Salad
|$14.95
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Cucumber, Ditalini Pasta. Mixed and Chopped to Perfection. Served with Homemade Bread.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Vaughan's Pub & Grill
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Pub Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Grilled chicken or smoked brisket, tomato, red onion, cucumber, bacon, avocado, gorgonzola, egg, white beans, shaved radishes
Breakfast House
3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago
|CHOPPED CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.99
Romaine lettuce, bacon, avocado, cherry tomato, cucumbers, blue cheese dressing.
Catch 35
35 W Wacker Dr, Chicago
|Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Romaine & Iceberg - bacon - avocado - tomatoes - egg - blue cheese crumbles - roasted red peppers - ranch
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Baker's Chopped Salad
|$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
Savannah Luncheonette
1954 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Savannah Chopped Salad
|$16.00
Romaine, Red Onion, Cucumber, Pumpkin Seeds, Avocado, Mushroom, Tomatoes, Pulled Chicken, Green Onion, Bacon, Lemon Vinaigrette
Southport Grocery & Cafe
3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|SEASONAL CHOP SALAD TOGO
|$8.95
romaine, poached chicken, tomato, bacon, radish, cucumber, roasted root veges, feta & parmesan crisps with our buttermilk herb dressing GF
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS
Colletti's
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago
|Colletti’s Chopped Salad
|$14.95
Grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, tomatoes, chives, red cabbage, pasta, blue cheese crumbles and lemon vinaigrette.
Flaco's Tacos Catering
725 South Dearborn St, Chicago
|Southwest Chopped Salad (Quarter Bowl)
|$19.95
Crisp Romaine lettuce, Chihuahua cheese, fresh sliced avocado, corn, black beans, tomatoes, and tortilla strips. Served with chopped bacon and homemade spicy ranch on the side. Quarter Bowl serves 10.