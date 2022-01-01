Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

 

Mustard Seed Kitchen

49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Cobb Salad$12.99
Romaine, ham, bacon, blue cheese, hard boiled egg, croutons, green goddess dressing.
More about Mustard Seed Kitchen
Simone's Bar image

 

Simone's Bar

960 W 18th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad$11.00
Romaine topped with queso fresco, tomato, avocado, carrots and pico de Gallo. Served with buttermilk ranch.
More about Simone's Bar
Frances' Brunchery image

 

Frances' Brunchery

2552 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad$15.00
Romaine lettuce, roasted chicken, avocado, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon, scallions, roasted corn and tortilla strips
More about Frances' Brunchery
Breakfast House image

 

Breakfast House

4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHOPPED CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
Romaine lettuce, bacon, avocado, cherry tomato, cucumbers, blue cheese dressing.
More about Breakfast House
Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

1116 W. Granville, Chicago

Avg 4 (557 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Southwest Chopped Salad$9.95
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, romaine, bacon, Chihuahua
cheese, corn, black beans, and diced tomatoes, topped with crispy tortilla strips,
and a side of spicy ranch.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Consumer pic

 

The Exchange

224 S Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salad$15.00
romaine, radicchio, blue cheese, apples, candied pecans, lemon vinaigrette
More about The Exchange
Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
GF 1/2 Chopped Salad$7.00
1/2 Chopped Salad$6.50
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, gorgonzola, bacon,kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, and red onions.
Chopped Salad$14.95
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, gorgonzola, bacon,kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, and red onions.
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
Chopped Salad image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Au Cheval Chicago

800 W RANDOLPH ST, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (7429 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salad$14.95
Bacon, egg & ranch dressing. Dressing served on the side. (gluten free)
More about Au Cheval Chicago
Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

725 S Dearborn St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southwest Chopped Salad$9.95
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, romaine, bacon, Chihuahua
cheese, corn, black beans, and diced tomatoes, topped with crispy tortilla strips,
and a side of spicy ranch.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Wilde Bar & Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Wilde Bar & Restaurant

3130 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2080 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GF Chopped Salad$19.00
GF Croutons
Chopped Salad$18.50
Romaine, egg, American bacon, rotisserie chicken, onion, tomato, white cheddar cheese. whole grain croutons, garlic dill dressing
GF Veg Chopped Salad$15.00
GF Croutons
More about Wilde Bar & Restaurant
Item pic

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baker's Chopped Salad$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
More about Goddess and the Baker
Item pic

 

Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baker's Chopped Salad$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
Baker's Chopped Salad$11.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
More about Goddess Eggy's
Item pic

 

Weber Grill Restaurants

539 North State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Chicken Salad$17.00
Bacon, avocado, cucumber, tomato, smoked corn relish, gorgonzola, tortilla strips, sweet corn vinaigrette
More about Weber Grill Restaurants
e2654f7a-52e0-424c-b163-8185e7448914 image

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Trivoli Tavern

114 N Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Tavern Chopped Wedge Salad$20.95
Egg, bacon, gorgonzola, ranch. (gluten free)
More about Trivoli Tavern
Consumer pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Broken Barrel Bar

2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Chef's Chopped Salad$12.00
Romaine, Boiled Egg, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Scallions, Cucumber, Roasted Tomatoes, Avocado, Crispy Onions, Cherry Vinaigrette
More about Broken Barrel Bar
**Eggsperience Chopped Salad image

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Eggsperience Chopped Salad$11.00
Chicken breast tossed with crisp Romaine lettuce, diced avocado, tomato, bacon, scallions, cucumber, and blue cheese. Garnished with tortilla strips. Served with Poppy seed dressing
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

 

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Chicken Salad$13.95
Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, Gorgonzola, egg, noodles, red pepper, red onion, fresh herbs, and choice of dressing. (Note: Dressing comes on the Side)
GF Chopped Salad$10.95
Chopped romaine, Bacon, Gorgonzola, Chopped Boiled Egg, Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, fresh herbs, and choice of dressing.
(Note: Dressing comes on the Side)
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
Franco's Ristorante image

PASTA • SANDWICHES

Franco's Ristorante

300 W. 31st Street, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1837 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salad$13.00
Carrots, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Roasted Peppers, Pasta, Blue Cheese
More about Franco's Ristorante
Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park image

 

Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park

2101 W. Touhy Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mikayla's Chopped Salad$14.95
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Cucumber, Ditalini Pasta. Mixed and Chopped to Perfection. Served with Homemade Bread.
More about Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park
Medici Gallery and Coffeehouse image

 

Medici On 57th

1327 East 57th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOPPED SALAD$13.50
More about Medici On 57th
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Vaughan's Pub & Grill

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pub Chopped Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken or smoked brisket, tomato, red onion, cucumber, bacon, avocado, gorgonzola, egg, white beans, shaved radishes
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill
Main pic

 

Breakfast House

3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHOPPED CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
Romaine lettuce, bacon, avocado, cherry tomato, cucumbers, blue cheese dressing.
CHOPPED CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
Romaine lettuce, bacon, avocado, cherry tomato, cucumbers, blue cheese dressing.
More about Breakfast House
Catch 35 image

 

Catch 35

35 W Wacker Dr, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Salad$15.00
Romaine & Iceberg - bacon - avocado - tomatoes - egg - blue cheese crumbles - roasted red peppers - ranch
More about Catch 35
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baker's Chopped Salad$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
More about Goddess And the Baker
Item pic

 

Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baker's Chopped Salad$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
More about Goddess And the Baker
Savannah Luncheonette image

 

Savannah Luncheonette

1954 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Savannah Chopped Salad$16.00
Romaine, Red Onion, Cucumber, Pumpkin Seeds, Avocado, Mushroom, Tomatoes, Pulled Chicken, Green Onion, Bacon, Lemon Vinaigrette
More about Savannah Luncheonette
SEASONAL CHOP SALAD TOGO image

 

Southport Grocery & Cafe

3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2278 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SEASONAL CHOP SALAD TOGO$8.95
romaine, poached chicken, tomato, bacon, radish, cucumber, roasted root veges, feta & parmesan crisps with our buttermilk herb dressing GF
More about Southport Grocery & Cafe
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Colletti’s Chopped Salad$14.95
Grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, tomatoes, chives, red cabbage, pasta, blue cheese crumbles and lemon vinaigrette.
More about Colletti's
Item pic

 

Flaco's Tacos Catering

725 South Dearborn St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Chopped Salad (Quarter Bowl)$19.95
Crisp Romaine lettuce, Chihuahua cheese, fresh sliced avocado, corn, black beans, tomatoes, and tortilla strips. Served with chopped bacon and homemade spicy ranch on the side. Quarter Bowl serves 10.
More about Flaco's Tacos Catering
Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

46 E. Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2148 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southwest Chopped Salad$9.95
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, romaine, bacon, Chihuahua
cheese, corn, black beans, and diced tomatoes, topped with crispy tortilla strips,
and a side of spicy ranch.
More about Flaco's Tacos

