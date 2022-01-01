Greek salad in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Carson's Ribs

465 East Illinois St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Traditional Greek Salad$14.00
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, bell peppers, Kalamata olives and Feta cheese. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
More about Carson's Ribs
Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Greek Salad$6.50
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.
GF 1/2 Greek Salad$7.00
Greek Salad$12.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
Chicken Gyro Greek Salad image

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Gyro Greek Salad$12.99
Classic Greek salad with feta, chickpeas and shredded beets, topped with chicken gyro and tzatziki, served with toasted Naan
More about Goddess and the Baker
591bed7c-7b9d-4149-b2f4-9bed2f895fda image

 

Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Gyro Greek Salad$13.99
Classic Greek salad with feta, chickpeas & beets topped with chicken gyro. Served with toasted Naan bread & Tzatziki
Chicken Gyro Greek Salad$12.99
Classic Greek salad with feta, chickpeas & beets topped with chicken gyro. Served with toasted Naan bread & Tzatziki
More about Goddess Eggy's
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wrigleyville Dogs

3737 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$6.99
More about Wrigleyville Dogs
Item pic

 

Drunken Bean

400 East South Water St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$7.95
Cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, green peppers, feta cheese, topped with oregano and olive oil
More about Drunken Bean
Greek Salad image

 

Avli on The Park

180 N Field Blvd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$17.00
grape tomatoes, cucumber, Kalamata olives, green pepper, pepperoncini, capers, dakos, feta cheese, red vinegar, evoo V
More about Avli on The Park
Chicken Gyro Greek Salad image

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Gyro Greek Salad$12.99
Classic Greek salad with feta, chickpeas and shredded beets, topped with chicken gyro and tzatziki, served with toasted Naan
More about Goddess And the Baker
Item pic

GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blaze-N-Grill

6400 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$9.99
Crispy iceberg lettuce w/tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onions topped w/feta and olives & your choice of dressing on the side. Optional add grilled chicken, steak, or gyro meat.
More about Blaze-N-Grill
Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna image

SEAFOOD

Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna

4761 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (832 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$7.50
Our fresh salads include lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, peppers, cucumbers, & feta cheese
Greek Salad For 2$14.00
Our fresh salads include lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, peppers, cucumbers, & feta cheese
More about Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna
Item pic

 

Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Gyro Greek Salad$13.99
Classic Greek salad with feta, chickpeas & beets topped with chicken gyro. Served with toasted Naan bread & Tzatziki
More about Goddess And the Baker
Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora image

 

Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora

306 S Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4 (922 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Goddess Salad
bibb lettuce, spinach, parmesan, grape tomatoes, radish, cucumber, pea tendril, green goddess dressing
More about Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
Item pic

 

Room 500

1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Orzo Salad$9.95
Marinated black-eyed peas and orzo pasta salad with tomatoes, cucumber, olives, red onion and herb vinaigrette over crisp Romaine topped with Feta cheese, pepperoncini and baked pita chips, 458 Calories, Contains: Milk, Wheat
More about Room 500
Chicken Gyro Greek Salad image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker

33 S Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2204 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Gyro Greek Salad$12.99
Classic Greek salad with feta, chickpeas and shredded beets, topped with chicken gyro and tzatziki, served with toasted Naan
More about Goddess and the Baker
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dakota 94

5304 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$13.00
More about Dakota 94
Eggs Inc image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eggs Inc

680 N Lake Shore, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1733 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Greek Salad$13.75
More about Eggs Inc
Item pic

SALADS

Kale My Name

3300 W Montrose Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (1050 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$12.00
Kale, Olives, Feta, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Mediterranean Dressing [GF, SF]
More about Kale My Name
Greek Salad image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek Kitchen

219 W Washington, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperocini, and oregano. Served with Greek Vinaigrette Dressing and pita
Small Greek Salad$45.00
Choice of Dressing on the side; Serves 10
Large Greek Salad$65.00
Choice of dressing on the side; Serves 20
More about Greek Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slice Factory

1502 w 18th st, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (5182 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Greek Salad$9.25
Romaine lettuce, grape tomato, sweet red onion, cucumbers, black olives and Greek dolmades. Served with Greek vinaigrette.
More about Slice Factory
Item pic

 

Judy's Pizza

3517 N Spaulding Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$11.99
Romaine lettuce base with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, feta cheese, and Greek dressing
More about Judy's Pizza
Item pic

 

Manny's Cafeteria & Deli

1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1lb Greek Salad$9.00
Greek Salad (Vegetarian)$13.95
Romaine hearts, tomato, red onion, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and your choice of dressing. Suggested Dressing: Greek
More about Manny's Cafeteria & Deli
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Marq

60 W ADAMS ST, CHICAGO

Avg 4.4 (3247 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$13.00
kale, red quinoa, grape tomatoes, pickled red onion, cucumbers, kalamata olives, crumbled feta cheese, grilled lemon, greek vinaigrette
More about The Marq

