Greek salad in Chicago

Carson's Ribs
465 East Illinois St, Chicago
|Traditional Greek Salad
|$14.00
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, bell peppers, Kalamata olives and Feta cheese. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|1/2 Greek Salad
|$6.50
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.
|GF 1/2 Greek Salad
|$7.00
|Greek Salad
|$12.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Chicken Gyro Greek Salad
|$12.99
Classic Greek salad with feta, chickpeas and shredded beets, topped with chicken gyro and tzatziki, served with toasted Naan
Goddess Eggy's
165 West Superior, Chicago
|Chicken Gyro Greek Salad
|$13.99
Classic Greek salad with feta, chickpeas & beets topped with chicken gyro. Served with toasted Naan bread & Tzatziki
|Chicken Gyro Greek Salad
|$12.99
Classic Greek salad with feta, chickpeas & beets topped with chicken gyro. Served with toasted Naan bread & Tzatziki
Wrigleyville Dogs
3737 N. Clark St, Chicago
|Greek Salad
|$6.99
Drunken Bean
400 East South Water St., Chicago
|Greek Salad
|$7.95
Cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, green peppers, feta cheese, topped with oregano and olive oil
Avli on The Park
180 N Field Blvd, Chicago
|Greek Salad
|$17.00
grape tomatoes, cucumber, Kalamata olives, green pepper, pepperoncini, capers, dakos, feta cheese, red vinegar, evoo V
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Chicken Gyro Greek Salad
|$12.99
Classic Greek salad with feta, chickpeas and shredded beets, topped with chicken gyro and tzatziki, served with toasted Naan
Blaze-N-Grill
6400 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Greek Salad
|$9.99
Crispy iceberg lettuce w/tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onions topped w/feta and olives & your choice of dressing on the side. Optional add grilled chicken, steak, or gyro meat.
Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna
4761 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Greek Salad
|$7.50
Our fresh salads include lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, peppers, cucumbers, & feta cheese
|Greek Salad For 2
|$14.00
Our fresh salads include lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, peppers, cucumbers, & feta cheese
Goddess And the Baker
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Gyro Greek Salad
|$13.99
Classic Greek salad with feta, chickpeas & beets topped with chicken gyro. Served with toasted Naan bread & Tzatziki
Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
306 S Halsted St, Chicago
|Greek Goddess Salad
bibb lettuce, spinach, parmesan, grape tomatoes, radish, cucumber, pea tendril, green goddess dressing
Room 500
1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago
|Greek Orzo Salad
|$9.95
Marinated black-eyed peas and orzo pasta salad with tomatoes, cucumber, olives, red onion and herb vinaigrette over crisp Romaine topped with Feta cheese, pepperoncini and baked pita chips, 458 Calories, Contains: Milk, Wheat
Goddess and the Baker
33 S Wabash, Chicago
|Chicken Gyro Greek Salad
|$12.99
Classic Greek salad with feta, chickpeas and shredded beets, topped with chicken gyro and tzatziki, served with toasted Naan
Dakota 94
5304 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Greek Salad
|$13.00
Eggs Inc
680 N Lake Shore, Chicago
|Mediterranean Greek Salad
|$13.75
Kale My Name
3300 W Montrose Ave, Chicago
|Greek Salad
|$12.00
Kale, Olives, Feta, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Mediterranean Dressing [GF, SF]
Greek Kitchen
219 W Washington, Chicago
|Greek Salad
|$8.95
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperocini, and oregano. Served with Greek Vinaigrette Dressing and pita
|Small Greek Salad
|$45.00
Choice of Dressing on the side; Serves 10
|Large Greek Salad
|$65.00
Choice of dressing on the side; Serves 20
Slice Factory
1502 w 18th st, Chicago
|Mediterranean Greek Salad
|$9.25
Romaine lettuce, grape tomato, sweet red onion, cucumbers, black olives and Greek dolmades. Served with Greek vinaigrette.
Judy's Pizza
3517 N Spaulding Ave, Chicago
|Greek Salad
|$11.99
Romaine lettuce base with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, feta cheese, and Greek dressing
Manny's Cafeteria & Deli
1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago
|1lb Greek Salad
|$9.00
|Greek Salad (Vegetarian)
|$13.95
Romaine hearts, tomato, red onion, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and your choice of dressing. Suggested Dressing: Greek