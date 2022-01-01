Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

TAPAS • CHICKEN

Takito Kitchen

2013 West Division Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$10.95
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.95
Enjoy a Kids Quesadilla (chihuahua "white" cheese filling)
More about Takito Kitchen
Aztec Dave's Cantina image

 

Aztec Dave's Cantina

1143 N California Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla (Wednesday)$3.00
More about Aztec Dave's Cantina
Item pic

 

Marvin's Food & Fuel

954 w Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fire Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Kimchi, Scallion Crema, Sesame
More about Marvin's Food & Fuel
The Bar on Buena image

 

The Bar on Buena

910 West Buena Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
QUESADILLAS
Your choice of quesadilla made with a flour tortilla, roasted red peppers, and grilled onions. Salsa and sour cream on the side. *There are some onions in the Al Pastor marinade that can't be taken out, but the extras can be left off. The Chicken Tinga does not have the added roasted peppers or onions bc it is already stewed with peppers and onions during prep, they cannot be removed. **Please alert you server if you have any allergies**
More about The Bar on Buena
Quesadilla image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Corcoran's Grill & Pub

1615 N Wells, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$14.00
Chicken or steak: Chihuahua cheese, veggies, salsa, sour cream
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill

4857 n Damen ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetable Quesadilla$11.00
Spinach tortilla grilled with sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes. Served with our famous homemade salsa and sour cream.
More about Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
Simone's Bar image

 

Simone's Bar

960 W 18th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled tortilla stuffed with pulled chicken mixed in chipotle cream sauce, black beans, cheddar and chihuahua cheese. Served with salsa, sour cream and guacamole.
Veggie Quesadilla$9.00
Cheddar/chihuaha cheese, peppers, mushrooms, onion & black beans. Served with guacamole, salsa & sour cream.
More about Simone's Bar
Item pic

 

D.S. Tequila Co.

3352 North Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoked Chicken Quesadilla$16.95
smoked chicken, pepper jack, cheddar and monterrey jack cheese blend, black bean salsa and chipotle aioli.
Veggie Quesadilla$16.95
monterey jack, cheddar cheese, portobello mushroom, zucchini, yellow squash, onions, sweet chili sauce
Spicy Shrimp Quesadilla$18.95
grilled shrimp, black bean and corn salsa, cheddar, monterey jack, pepper jack cheese
More about D.S. Tequila Co.
Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

1116 W. Granville, Chicago

Avg 4 (557 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Poblano Quesadilla$7.95
Quesadilla Con Pollo$8.95
Quesadilla Con Carne$9.45
Your choice of Al Pastor, or Lime-Grilled Steak, with
Chihuahua cheese.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Village Tap image

GRILL

Village Tap

2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
More about Village Tap
THE JERK SPOT image

 

THE JERK SPOT

1212 WEST 111TH STREET, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
JERK QUESADILLAS$7.00
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese & a Side of Sour Cream
More about THE JERK SPOT
Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

725 S Dearborn St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla Con Pollo$8.95
Cheese Quesadilla$6.45
Grilled Chihuahua cheese on two fresh 10" flour tortillas.
Tex Mex Quesadilla$6.95
Pico de Gallo (salsa of fresh jalapeños, onion, and tomato), corn,
and frijoles negros (black beans).
More about Flaco's Tacos
Taco 'bout it - Addison image

 

Taco 'bout it - Addison

1465 West Lake Street, Addison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadillas$1.99
Cheese in a corn tortilla with your choice of meat
More about Taco 'bout it - Addison
Quesadilla image

 

Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant

579 W Kinzie St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Birria Fajita Quesadilla$16.00
Grande flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese, grilled peppers and onions, and shredded birria - served with guajillo dipping broth, guacamole and sour cream
Quesadilla$12.00
Flour tortillas filled with melted chihuahua cheese. Served with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
El Garcia image

 

El Garcia

7515 N Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla App$8.00
Quesadilla Dinner$14.00
2 Quesadillas$5.00
More about El Garcia
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza image

 

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza

8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$7.99
12 inch Flour Tortilla, Monterey Jack Cheese & Fajita Peppers, Served with Salsa, Sour Cream & Guacamole on the side.
More about Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
Boca Loca Cantina River North image

 

Boca Loca Cantina River North

416 West Ontario, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla$11.00
flour tortillas, cheddar jack cheeses, roasted chilis, shredded lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo
More about Boca Loca Cantina River North
Consumer pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Broken Barrel Bar

2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$10.00
Cheddar Blend, Scallions, Pickled Onions, Salsa, Sour Cream
More about Broken Barrel Bar
Seven Bar and Restaurant image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Seven Bar and Restaurant

400 E Randolph St 7th Floor, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (351 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Quesadilla$8.95
Shredded Cheese layered upon a crispy tortilla made fresh with Yellow Squash, Zucchini, and Red Bell Pepper along with a side of shredded lettuce, diced tomato, salsa, and sour cream.
Chicken Quesadilla$9.95
Shredded Cheese layered upon a crispy tortilla made fresh with grilled chicken and a side of shredded lettuce, diced tomato, salsa, and sour cream.
More about Seven Bar and Restaurant
CHICKEN QUESADILLAS image

FRENCH FRIES

Roscoe's Tavern

3356 N Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN QUESADILLAS
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Red Pepper, Flour Tortilla. Served with Guacamole and Sour Cream
More about Roscoe's Tavern
Medici Gallery and Coffeehouse image

 

Medici On 57th

1327 East 57th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
QUESADILLA$10.75
More about Medici On 57th
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (4051 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla Plate$8.95
Two cheese quesadillas served with rice and beans.
Quesadilla Plate W/ Meat$10.25
Two quesadillas with your choice of meat served with rice and beans.
Quesadilla Plate w/Meat$13.25
Two quesadillas with your choice of meat served with rice and beans.
More about Taco Burrito King
Boca Loca Cantina Aville image

 

Boca Loca Cantina Aville

1477 W Winnemac Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla$11.00
flour tortillas, cheddar jack cheeses, roasted chilis, shredded lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo
More about Boca Loca Cantina Aville
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Vaughan's Pub & Grill

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$13.00
Chicken or steak: veggies, salsa, sour cream
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill
Healthy Substance image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Healthy Substance

6852 W Archer Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1545 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$10.80
Bean and Cheese Quesadilla with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa.
More about Healthy Substance
Carbon Live Fire - West Town image

 

Carbon Live Fire - West Town

810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Quesadilla$10.49
Veggie Quesadilla$10.49
Lomo Quesadilla$11.49
More about Carbon Live Fire - West Town
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport image

 

Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport

300 W 26th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
Large flour tortilla filled with Tequila Lime Marinated Chicken, melted cheese,
served with your choice of salsa on the side
Cheese Quesadilla$7.49
Fish Quesadilla$10.49
More about Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Homeslice Pizza

938 W Webster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (7596 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla$11.00
Blackened chicken, cheddar, mozz/prov, black bean & corn salsa, served with a side of sour cream, salsa, and pico
More about Homeslice Pizza
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú" image

 

Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"

601 W Adams St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Quesadilla$4.00
Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
Delicious Melted Cheese served on a Large Flour Tortilla served with Lettuce and Fresh Pico de Gallo on the Side!
"Pastor" Marinated Pork Quesadilla$11.00
House-made Marinated Pork with Melted Cheese served on a Large Flour Tortilla served with Lettuce and Fresh Pico de Gallo on the Side!
More about Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
Taquizo image

TACOS

Taquizo

1835 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (160 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla$6.50
crisp flour tortilla, melted chihuahua cheese
More about Taquizo

