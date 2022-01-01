Quesadillas in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve quesadillas
TAPAS • CHICKEN
Takito Kitchen
2013 West Division Street, Chicago
|Quesadilla
|$10.95
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.95
Enjoy a Kids Quesadilla (chihuahua "white" cheese filling)
Aztec Dave's Cantina
1143 N California Ave, Chicago
|Quesadilla (Wednesday)
|$3.00
Marvin's Food & Fuel
954 w Fulton Market, Chicago
|Fire Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
Kimchi, Scallion Crema, Sesame
The Bar on Buena
910 West Buena Ave, Chicago
|QUESADILLAS
Your choice of quesadilla made with a flour tortilla, roasted red peppers, and grilled onions. Salsa and sour cream on the side. *There are some onions in the Al Pastor marinade that can't be taken out, but the extras can be left off. The Chicken Tinga does not have the added roasted peppers or onions bc it is already stewed with peppers and onions during prep, they cannot be removed. **Please alert you server if you have any allergies**
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Corcoran's Grill & Pub
1615 N Wells, Chicago
|Quesadilla
|$14.00
Chicken or steak: Chihuahua cheese, veggies, salsa, sour cream
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
4857 n Damen ave, Chicago
|Vegetable Quesadilla
|$11.00
Spinach tortilla grilled with sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes. Served with our famous homemade salsa and sour cream.
Simone's Bar
960 W 18th St, Chicago
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
Grilled tortilla stuffed with pulled chicken mixed in chipotle cream sauce, black beans, cheddar and chihuahua cheese. Served with salsa, sour cream and guacamole.
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$9.00
Cheddar/chihuaha cheese, peppers, mushrooms, onion & black beans. Served with guacamole, salsa & sour cream.
D.S. Tequila Co.
3352 North Halsted, Chicago
|Smoked Chicken Quesadilla
|$16.95
smoked chicken, pepper jack, cheddar and monterrey jack cheese blend, black bean salsa and chipotle aioli.
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$16.95
monterey jack, cheddar cheese, portobello mushroom, zucchini, yellow squash, onions, sweet chili sauce
|Spicy Shrimp Quesadilla
|$18.95
grilled shrimp, black bean and corn salsa, cheddar, monterey jack, pepper jack cheese
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
1116 W. Granville, Chicago
|Poblano Quesadilla
|$7.95
|Quesadilla Con Pollo
|$8.95
|Quesadilla Con Carne
|$9.45
Your choice of Al Pastor, or Lime-Grilled Steak, with
Chihuahua cheese.
THE JERK SPOT
1212 WEST 111TH STREET, CHICAGO
|JERK QUESADILLAS
|$7.00
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese & a Side of Sour Cream
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
725 S Dearborn St, Chicago
|Quesadilla Con Pollo
|$8.95
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.45
Grilled Chihuahua cheese on two fresh 10" flour tortillas.
|Tex Mex Quesadilla
|$6.95
Pico de Gallo (salsa of fresh jalapeños, onion, and tomato), corn,
and frijoles negros (black beans).
Taco 'bout it - Addison
1465 West Lake Street, Addison
|Quesadillas
|$1.99
Cheese in a corn tortilla with your choice of meat
Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
579 W Kinzie St, Chicago
|Birria Fajita Quesadilla
|$16.00
Grande flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese, grilled peppers and onions, and shredded birria - served with guajillo dipping broth, guacamole and sour cream
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Flour tortillas filled with melted chihuahua cheese. Served with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream.
El Garcia
7515 N Western Ave, Chicago
|Quesadilla App
|$8.00
|Quesadilla Dinner
|$14.00
|2 Quesadillas
|$5.00
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago
|Quesadilla
|$7.99
12 inch Flour Tortilla, Monterey Jack Cheese & Fajita Peppers, Served with Salsa, Sour Cream & Guacamole on the side.
Boca Loca Cantina River North
416 West Ontario, Chicago
|Quesadilla
|$11.00
flour tortillas, cheddar jack cheeses, roasted chilis, shredded lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Broken Barrel Bar
2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
Cheddar Blend, Scallions, Pickled Onions, Salsa, Sour Cream
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Seven Bar and Restaurant
400 E Randolph St 7th Floor, Chicago
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$8.95
Shredded Cheese layered upon a crispy tortilla made fresh with Yellow Squash, Zucchini, and Red Bell Pepper along with a side of shredded lettuce, diced tomato, salsa, and sour cream.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.95
Shredded Cheese layered upon a crispy tortilla made fresh with grilled chicken and a side of shredded lettuce, diced tomato, salsa, and sour cream.
FRENCH FRIES
Roscoe's Tavern
3356 N Halsted St, Chicago
|CHICKEN QUESADILLAS
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Red Pepper, Flour Tortilla. Served with Guacamole and Sour Cream
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Quesadilla Plate
|$8.95
Two cheese quesadillas served with rice and beans.
|Quesadilla Plate W/ Meat
|$10.25
Two quesadillas with your choice of meat served with rice and beans.
|Quesadilla Plate w/Meat
|$13.25
Two quesadillas with your choice of meat served with rice and beans.
Boca Loca Cantina Aville
1477 W Winnemac Ave, Chicago
|Quesadilla
|$11.00
flour tortillas, cheddar jack cheeses, roasted chilis, shredded lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Vaughan's Pub & Grill
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Quesadilla
|$13.00
Chicken or steak: veggies, salsa, sour cream
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Healthy Substance
6852 W Archer Ave, Chicago
|Quesadilla
|$10.80
Bean and Cheese Quesadilla with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa.
Carbon Live Fire - West Town
810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago
|Fish Quesadilla
|$10.49
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$10.49
|Lomo Quesadilla
|$11.49
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
300 W 26th St, Chicago
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.99
Large flour tortilla filled with Tequila Lime Marinated Chicken, melted cheese,
served with your choice of salsa on the side
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.49
|Fish Quesadilla
|$10.49
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Homeslice Pizza
938 W Webster Ave, Chicago
|Quesadilla
|$11.00
Blackened chicken, cheddar, mozz/prov, black bean & corn salsa, served with a side of sour cream, salsa, and pico
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
601 W Adams St., Chicago
|Kids Quesadilla
|$4.00
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$10.00
Delicious Melted Cheese served on a Large Flour Tortilla served with Lettuce and Fresh Pico de Gallo on the Side!
|"Pastor" Marinated Pork Quesadilla
|$11.00
House-made Marinated Pork with Melted Cheese served on a Large Flour Tortilla served with Lettuce and Fresh Pico de Gallo on the Side!