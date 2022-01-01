Chili in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve chili
ROOH
685 N High St, Columbus
|PEANUT & CHILI CHUTNEY
|$3.00
|CHILI CHEESE NAAN
|$8.00
Monterey Jack,Green Chili
Roosters
1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus
|Chili - Bowl
|$3.99
Roosters homemade chili. Try it with cheddar and onions - on us!
|s/o Chili 3oz
|$0.79
GD Ritzys
4615 N High Street, Columbus
|Chili
Our traditional chili comes with beans, green peppers, and a little bit of a kick!
Aladdin's Eatery
2931 North High St, Columbus
|Len-Chili
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Half lentil, half chili
|Chili
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Red kidney beans, fresh vegetables, and tomatoes; mildly spicy
Bonifacio: Modern Filipino
1577 King Ave, Columbus
|Sweet Chili
|$0.25
Wing Snob
7370 Sawmill Rd, Columbus
|X-Sweet Chili
|$0.89
Our take on a sweet and sour
Asian style sauce.
Roosters
897 City Park Ave, Columbus
|Chili - Bowl
|$3.99
Roosters homemade chili. Try it with cheddar and onions - on us!
Roosters
4650 W Broad St, Columbus
|s/o Chili 3oz
|$0.79
Roosters
7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus
|Chili - Bowl
|$3.99
Roosters homemade chili. Try it with cheddar and onions - on us!
|s/o Chili 3oz
|$0.79
Roosters
3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus
|Chili - Bowl
|$3.99
Roosters homemade chili. Try it with cheddar and onions - on us!
|s/o Chili 3oz
|$0.79
Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace
248 South 4th Street, Columbus
|Chili Mac
|$6.50
Our creamy, dreamy, Mac & Cheese with a heaping helping of coney sauce (meat or veggie), & topped with onion. (Veg/Vegan)
|Chili Dog
|$4.95
Coney sauce (meat or veggie),
onion, yellow mustard, & cheddar (Veg/Vegan)
Tommy's Diner
914 W Broad St, Columbus
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$4.75
|Homemade Chili Bowl
|$4.50
Goodwood 105
401 North Front Street, Columbus
|Bourbon Barrel Stout Chili
|$8.00
Braised brisket, house chili blend, crema. Served with cornbread.
HouseTaco
1 Capitol Square, Columbus
|Vegetarian Chili
CHILI IS TOPPED WITH SOUR CREAM, CILANTRO MIX AND MAGIC TORTILLA DUST
Aladdin's Eatery
1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus
|Len-Chili
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Half lentil, half chili
|Chili
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Red kidney beans, fresh vegetables, and tomatoes; mildly spicy
Over The Counter
5596 N High Street, Worthington
|Chili Bowl
|$6.99
|Chili Cup
|$4.99
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N 4TH ST, COLUMBUS
|Sweet Chili
|$0.25
|Sambal (Chili Paste)
|$0.25
|Chili Garlic Shrimp Steamed Bun Slider
|$3.00
Your choice of protein, house slaw, atchara, garlic vinaigrette or edsa sauce (spicy!), and cornick in a fluffy steamed bun.
Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington
3051 Northwest Blvd, Upper Arlington
|Chorizo Chili Bowl
|$8.00
chorizo, beans, adobo, onions, tecate mexican lager, topped with shredded cheese | add cornbread + $1
Atlas Tavern
8944 Lyra Dr, Columbus
|Cup Chili (to go)
|$6.00
House made beefy chili served with cheddar cheese
Roosters
376 S. Hamilton Rd, Whitehall
|Chili - Bowl
|$3.99
Roosters homemade chili. Try it with cheddar and onions - on us!
|s/o Chili 3oz
|$0.79
High Bank Distillery
1051 Goodale Boulevard, Columbus
|Green Chili Philly
|$15.00
caramelized onions, hatch green chilies & house queso
Smoked on High BBQ
755 S High St, Columbus
|Spicy Brisket Chili Bowl
|$5.00
Loaded with smoked brisket, our house-made chili is savory, spicy and dangerously delicious — you’ve been warned.
|Spicy Brisket Chili Cup
|$2.50
Loaded with smoked brisket, our house-made chili is savory, spicy and dangerously delicious — you’ve been warned.
Clove Indian Bistro
6642 Sawmill Rd, Columbus
|Veg Burnt Garlic Chili Fried Rice
|$11.00
|Chili Chicken
|$14.99
|Chicken Burnt Garlic Chili Fried Rice
|$12.00
The Brown Bag Deli
898 Mohawk St, Columbus
|Sweet Thai chili Roasted Cauliflower
Aladdin's Eatery
7227 North High St, Worthington
|Len-Chili
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Half lentil, half chili
|Chili
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Red kidney beans, fresh vegetables, and tomatoes; mildly spicy
Townhall
792 North High Street, Columbus
|Vegan Chili
|$5.50
Vegan Chili topped with Bang Bang sauce (spicy vegan mayo), onions, and cilantro
|Vegan Chili
|$5.00
Vegan Chili topped with Bang Bang sauce (spicy vegan mayo), onions, and cilantro
|Chili + Queso Loaded Nachos
|$12.10
Crispy Corn Tortilla | Vegan Chili | Guacamole | Salsa Rojo | Queso Blanco | Black Bean | Verde Crème Fraiche | Queso Fresco | Red Cabbage | Jalapeno | Cilantro
SOW Plated
1625 W. Lane Ave, Upper Arlington
|Maple Sweet Chili Cauliflower
|$14.00
Roasted rainbow cauliflower and sweet potatoes, bourbon maple chili syrup, cashews (V) (GF)
|Maple Chili Cauliflower - Catering
|$50.00
Roasted rainbow cauliflower and sweet potatoes, bourbon maple chili syrup, cashews (V/GF)
Feeds 7-8
Alchemy Café - South Side
625 Parsons Ave, Columbus
|White Bean Chicken Chili
|$9.95
