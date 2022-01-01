Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve chili

ROOH image

 

ROOH

685 N High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PEANUT & CHILI CHUTNEY$3.00
CHILI CHEESE NAAN$8.00
Monterey Jack,Green Chili
More about ROOH
Roosters image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Chili - Bowl$3.99
Roosters homemade chili. Try it with cheddar and onions - on us!
s/o Chili 3oz$0.79
More about Roosters
Portia's Diner image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Portia's Diner

3269 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Chili
More about Portia's Diner
Chili image

 

GD Ritzys

4615 N High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili
Our traditional chili comes with beans, green peppers, and a little bit of a kick!
More about GD Ritzys
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

2931 North High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Len-Chili $5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Half lentil, half chili
Chili$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Red kidney beans, fresh vegetables, and tomatoes; mildly spicy
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Bonifacio: Modern Filipino image

 

Bonifacio: Modern Filipino

1577 King Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (1623 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Chili$0.25
More about Bonifacio: Modern Filipino
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Snob

7370 Sawmill Rd, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (1781 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
X-Sweet Chili$0.89
Our take on a sweet and sour
Asian style sauce.
More about Wing Snob
Roosters image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

897 City Park Ave, Columbus

Avg 3.5 (84 reviews)
Takeout
Chili - Bowl$3.99
Roosters homemade chili. Try it with cheddar and onions - on us!
More about Roosters
Roosters image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

4650 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
s/o Chili 3oz$0.79
More about Roosters
Roosters image

 

Roosters

7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili - Bowl$3.99
Roosters homemade chili. Try it with cheddar and onions - on us!
s/o Chili 3oz$0.79
More about Roosters
Roosters image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (236 reviews)
Takeout
Chili - Bowl$3.99
Roosters homemade chili. Try it with cheddar and onions - on us!
s/o Chili 3oz$0.79
More about Roosters
Chili Dog image

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace

248 South 4th Street, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (3318 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Mac$6.50
Our creamy, dreamy, Mac & Cheese with a heaping helping of coney sauce (meat or veggie), & topped with onion. (Veg/Vegan)
Chili Dog$4.95
Coney sauce (meat or veggie),
onion, yellow mustard, & cheddar (Veg/Vegan)
More about Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace
Tommy's Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Diner

914 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$4.75
Homemade Chili Bowl$4.50
More about Tommy's Diner
Item pic

 

Goodwood 105

401 North Front Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bourbon Barrel Stout Chili$8.00
Braised brisket, house chili blend, crema. Served with cornbread.
More about Goodwood 105
Item pic

 

HouseTaco

1 Capitol Square, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetarian Chili
CHILI IS TOPPED WITH SOUR CREAM, CILANTRO MIX AND MAGIC TORTILLA DUST
More about HouseTaco
Item pic

SALADS

Aladdin's Eatery

1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Len-Chili $5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Half lentil, half chili
Chili$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Red kidney beans, fresh vegetables, and tomatoes; mildly spicy
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Over The Counter image

 

Over The Counter

5596 N High Street, Worthington

Avg 4.6 (895 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Bowl$6.99
Chili Cup$4.99
More about Over The Counter
Chili Garlic Shrimp Bowl image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

1086 N 4TH ST, COLUMBUS

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Chili$0.25
Sambal (Chili Paste)$0.25
Chili Garlic Shrimp Steamed Bun Slider$3.00
Your choice of protein, house slaw, atchara, garlic vinaigrette or edsa sauce (spicy!), and cornick in a fluffy steamed bun.
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington image

 

Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington

3051 Northwest Blvd, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chorizo Chili Bowl$8.00
chorizo, beans, adobo, onions, tecate mexican lager, topped with shredded cheese | add cornbread + $1
More about Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington
Atlas Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Atlas Tavern

8944 Lyra Dr, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1363 reviews)
Takeout
Cup Chili (to go)$6.00
House made beefy chili served with cheddar cheese
More about Atlas Tavern
Roosters image

 

Roosters

376 S. Hamilton Rd, Whitehall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili - Bowl$3.99
Roosters homemade chili. Try it with cheddar and onions - on us!
s/o Chili 3oz$0.79
More about Roosters
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

High Bank Distillery

1051 Goodale Boulevard, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (1185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Green Chili Philly$15.00
caramelized onions, hatch green chilies & house queso
More about High Bank Distillery
Smoked on High BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Smoked on High BBQ

755 S High St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (632 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Brisket Chili Bowl$5.00
Loaded with smoked brisket, our house-made chili is savory, spicy and dangerously delicious — you’ve been warned.
Spicy Brisket Chili Cup$2.50
Loaded with smoked brisket, our house-made chili is savory, spicy and dangerously delicious — you’ve been warned.
More about Smoked on High BBQ
Banner pic

 

Clove Indian Bistro

6642 Sawmill Rd, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veg Burnt Garlic Chili Fried Rice$11.00
Chili Chicken$14.99
Chicken Burnt Garlic Chili Fried Rice$12.00
More about Clove Indian Bistro
The Brown Bag Deli image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag Deli

898 Mohawk St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Thai chili Roasted Cauliflower
More about The Brown Bag Deli
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

7227 North High St, Worthington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Len-Chili $5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Half lentil, half chili
Chili$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Red kidney beans, fresh vegetables, and tomatoes; mildly spicy
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

 

Townhall

792 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Chili$5.50
Vegan Chili topped with Bang Bang sauce (spicy vegan mayo), onions, and cilantro
Vegan Chili$5.00
Vegan Chili topped with Bang Bang sauce (spicy vegan mayo), onions, and cilantro
Chili + Queso Loaded Nachos$12.10
Crispy Corn Tortilla | Vegan Chili | Guacamole | Salsa Rojo | Queso Blanco | Black Bean | Verde Crème Fraiche | Queso Fresco | Red Cabbage | Jalapeno | Cilantro
More about Townhall
Maple Sweet Chili Cauliflower image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SOW Plated

1625 W. Lane Ave, Upper Arlington

Avg 4.6 (360 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Maple Sweet Chili Cauliflower$14.00
Roasted rainbow cauliflower and sweet potatoes, bourbon maple chili syrup, cashews (V) (GF)
Maple Chili Cauliflower - Catering$50.00
Roasted rainbow cauliflower and sweet potatoes, bourbon maple chili syrup, cashews (V/GF)
Feeds 7-8
More about SOW Plated
Alchemy Café - South Side - REBUILDING image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Alchemy Café - South Side

625 Parsons Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (512 reviews)
Takeout
White Bean Chicken Chili$9.95
More about Alchemy Café - South Side
Item pic

 

Iron Grill & BBQ

5295 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili$6.99
More about Iron Grill & BBQ

